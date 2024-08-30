Wolff: Vowles "could have done without" Schumacher comments

Mercedes Formula 1 team boss Toto Wolff says Williams' James Vowles "could have done without" his blunt evaluation of Mick Schumacher.

Mercedes reserve Schumacher was in the frame to replace ousted Logan Sargeant from this weekend's Italian Grand Prix onwards, as was Red Bull reserve Liam Lawson.

With Red Bull wanting to be able to recall Lawson should it require his services on short notice, Vowles choice was then reduced to taking Schumacher or promoting from within, with his own reserve driver Franco Colapinto also qualifying for an FIA superlicence.

But while Schumacher would have been a more experienced option, having had two F1 seasons at Haas under his belt, Vowles decided to back 21-year-old rookie Colapinto as he felt the Argentine had a bigger upside for his team and its academy.

"Mick has improved a lot from where he was in Haas, there is no doubt about it," Vowles said.

Toto Wolff, Team Principal and CEO, Mercedes-AMG F1 Team, with Mick Schumacher, Reserve Driver, Mercedes-AMG F1 Team Photo by: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images

"He's a competent driver, that I know. He had his time but he has done incredible work with Alpine, with Mercedes and with McLaren in the meantime.

"So the decision is do we put Mick in the car, and I think Mick would have done a good job, or do we invest in an individual that's a part of our academy, that's done hundreds to thousands of laps in our simulator, that's driven the car, and on the data that we can see from how he's performing, who's making significant steps?

"I think both would fall into a category of good and not special. I think we have to be straightforward about this. Mick isn't special, he would just be good."

Wolff, who was vocal about hoping Schumacher would receive a second chance after a bruising experience driving for the struggling Haas team in 2021 and 2022, felt his former Mercedes colleague was too blunt about his protege.

"I've obviously known James for many years, he's a strategist," Wolff told Sky Sports F1.

"Sometimes he says things too straightforwardly. That was a statement he could have done without.

"Mick has won everything there is to win, from F4, F3 and F2, and then of course operated in an environment with Gunther [Steiner], who is brutally tough and that was perhaps not what he needed to develop as a driver.

"That's why he deserved the chance. If you don't give it to him, you shouldn't comment on it, you should let everyone live. That's my opinion."

Colapinto completed the Friday of his maiden grand prix weekend with a 17th place in FP2, two-tenths behind team-mate Alex Albon in 13th and one second off the front-running pace of Lewis Hamilton.

In the wake of Colapinto's F1 promotion, Williams announced deals with Argentinian companies Globant and Mercado Libre, bolstering its sponsorship roster for the rest of the season.