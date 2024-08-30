F1 Italian GP qualifying - Start time, how to watch, channel
Monza plays host to the 16th round of the 2024 Formula 1 season on 30 August - 1 September. Here's how and when you can watch qualifying for the Italian Grand Prix on TV.
Oscar Piastri, McLaren MCL38
Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images
Lewis Hamilton set the pace for Mercedes in Friday practice for the Italian Grand Prix, but he was only 0.003s faster than Lando Norris in the McLaren.
Championship leader and Red Bull driver Max Verstappen ended up an unrepresentative 14th.
What time does qualifying for the Italian Grand Prix start?
The qualifying for the Italian Grand Prix will begin at 3pm local time (+2 GMT) on Saturday at Autodromo Nazionale Monza.
- Date: Saturday, 31 August 2024
- Start time: 14:00 GMT / 15:00 BST / 16:00 CEST / 16:00 SAT / 17:00 EAT / 10:00 ET / 07:00 PT / 00:00 AEST (Sunday) / 23:00 JST / 19:30 IST
2024 Formula 1 Italian Grand Prix session timings in different timezones
|
Session
|
GMT
|
BST
|
CEST
|
ET
|
PT
|
AEST
|
JST
|
IST
|
FP1
|
11:30
|
12:30
|
13:30
|
07:30
|
04:30
|
21:30
|
20:30
|
17:00
|
FP2
|
15:00
|
16:00
|
17:00
|11:00
|
08:00
|01:00¹
|
00:00¹
|20:30
|
FP3
|
10:30
|
11:30
|
12:30
|
06:30
|03:30
|
20:30
|19:30
|
16:00
|Quali
|
14:00
|
15:00
|
16:00
|
10:00
|
07:00
|00:00¹
|
23:00
|
19:30
|
Race
|
13:00
|
14:00
|
15:00
|
09:00
|
06:00
|
23:00
|
22:00
|18:30
How can I watch qualifying?
Formula 1 is broadcast live in nearly every country around the world.
Europe:
- Austria - Servus TV / ORF
- Belgium - RTBF / Telenet / Play Sports
- Croatia - Sport Klub
- Czech Republic - AMC
- Denmark - TV3+ / TV3 Sport / Viaplay
- Estonia: Viaplay
- Finland - Viaplay
- France - Canal+
- Germany - Sky
- Greece - ANT1 / ANT1+
- Hungary - M4
- Italy - Sky
- Netherlands - Viaplay / Viaplay Xtra
- Norway - V sport 1 / V sport + / Viaplay
- Poland - Viaplay
- Portugal - Sport TV
- Spain - F1 DAZN
- Sweden - Viaplay / V sport motor / TV 10
- Switzerland - SRF / RSI / RTS
- UK - Sky Sports F1
Americas:
- USA - ESPN Network
- Canada - RDS / RDS2 / TSN / Noovo
- Latin America - ESPN
Asia:
- China - CCTV / Shanghai TV / Guangdong Television Channel / Tencent
- India - FanCode
- Japan - Fuji TV / DAZN
- Malaysia - beIN SPORTS
- Indonesia- beIN SPORTS
- Singapore - beIN SPORTS
- Thailand - beIN SPORTS
- Vietnam - K+
Oceania:
- Australia - Fox Sports / Foxtel / Kayo / Network Ten
- New Zealand - Sky
Africa:
- Africa - SuperSport
Can I stream qualifying?
Viewers from selected countries can subscribe to F1 TV to stream qualifying on a device of their choice. Some local broadcasters such as Sky TV (UK) and Movistar (Spain) also offer their own on-demand service.
Live commentary
Motorsport.com will bring the latest updates from Monza throughout the weekend, including live commentary during qualifying on Saturday.
Italian GP - FP1 results:
|
1-
2
|Cla
|Driver
|#
|Chassis
|Engine
|Laps
|Time
|Interval
|km/h
|1
|M. Verstappen Red Bull Racing
|1
|Red Bull
|Red Bull
|19
|
1'21.676
|255.335
|2
|C. Leclerc Ferrari
|16
|Ferrari
|Ferrari
|23
|
+0.228
1'21.904
|0.228
|254.624
|3
|L. Norris McLaren
|4
|McLaren
|Mercedes
|26
|
+0.241
1'21.917
|0.013
|254.584
|4
|C. Sainz Ferrari
|55
|Ferrari
|Ferrari
|24
|
+0.450
1'22.126
|0.209
|253.936
|5
|V. Bottas Sauber
|77
|Sauber
|Ferrari
|21
|
+0.451
1'22.127
|0.001
|253.933
|6
|O. Piastri McLaren
|81
|McLaren
|Mercedes
|23
|
+0.523
1'22.199
|0.072
|253.711
|7
|L. Hamilton Mercedes
|44
|Mercedes
|Mercedes
|24
|
+0.538
1'22.214
|0.015
|253.664
|8
|A. Albon Williams
|23
|Williams
|Mercedes
|24
|
+0.544
1'22.220
|0.006
|253.646
|9
|S. Perez Red Bull Racing
|11
|Red Bull
|Red Bull
|21
|
+0.635
1'22.311
|0.091
|253.365
|10
|F. Alonso Aston Martin Racing
|14
|Aston Martin
|Mercedes
|18
|
+0.639
1'22.315
|0.004
|253.353
|11
|K. Magnussen Haas F1 Team
|20
|Haas
|Ferrari
|22
|
+0.896
1'22.572
|0.257
|252.565
|12
|D. Ricciardo RB
|3
|RB
|Red Bull
|21
|
+0.929
1'22.605
|0.033
|252.464
|13
|Y. Tsunoda RB
|22
|RB
|Red Bull
|23
|
+1.038
1'22.714
|0.109
|252.131
|14
|P. Gasly Alpine
|10
|Alpine
|Renault
|22
|
+1.087
1'22.763
|0.049
|251.982
|15
|Z. Guanyu Sauber
|24
|Sauber
|Ferrari
|22
|
+1.178
1'22.854
|0.091
|251.705
|16
|L. Stroll Aston Martin Racing
|18
|Aston Martin
|Mercedes
|21
|
+1.188
1'22.864
|0.010
|251.675
|17
|F. Colapinto Williams
|43
|Williams
|Mercedes
|23
|
+1.204
1'22.880
|0.016
|251.626
|18
|E. Ocon Alpine
|31
|Alpine
|Renault
|21
|
+1.204
1'22.880
|0.000
|251.626
|19
|N. Hulkenberg Haas F1 Team
|27
|Haas
|Ferrari
|23
|
+1.481
1'23.157
|0.277
|250.788
|20
|A. Antonelli Mercedes
|12
|Mercedes
|Mercedes
|5
|
+2.279
1'23.955
|0.798
|248.404
|View full results
Italian GP - FP2 results:
|
1-
2
|Cla
|Driver
|#
|Chassis
|Engine
|Laps
|Time
|Interval
|km/h
|1
|L. Hamilton Mercedes
|44
|Mercedes
|Mercedes
|24
|
1'20.738
|258.302
|2
|L. Norris McLaren
|4
|McLaren
|Mercedes
|23
|
+0.003
1'20.741
|0.003
|258.292
|3
|C. Sainz Ferrari
|55
|Ferrari
|Ferrari
|27
|
+0.103
1'20.841
|0.100
|257.973
|4
|O. Piastri McLaren
|81
|McLaren
|Mercedes
|24
|
+0.120
1'20.858
|0.017
|257.918
|5
|C. Leclerc Ferrari
|16
|Ferrari
|Ferrari
|26
|
+0.154
1'20.892
|0.034
|257.810
|6
|G. Russell Mercedes
|63
|Mercedes
|Mercedes
|20
|
+0.348
1'21.086
|0.194
|257.193
|7
|N. Hulkenberg Haas F1 Team
|27
|Haas
|Ferrari
|25
|
+0.402
1'21.140
|0.054
|257.022
|8
|D. Ricciardo RB
|3
|RB
|Red Bull
|23
|
+0.562
1'21.300
|0.160
|256.516
|9
|F. Alonso Aston Martin Racing
|14
|Aston Martin
|Mercedes
|24
|
+0.578
1'21.316
|0.016
|256.466
|10
|L. Stroll Aston Martin Racing
|18
|Aston Martin
|Mercedes
|27
|
+0.625
1'21.363
|0.047
|256.317
|11
|V. Bottas Sauber
|77
|Sauber
|Ferrari
|25
|
+0.723
1'21.461
|0.098
|256.009
|12
|K. Magnussen Haas F1 Team
|20
|Haas
|Ferrari
|11
|
+0.761
1'21.499
|0.038
|255.890
|13
|A. Albon Williams
|23
|Williams
|Mercedes
|25
|
+0.854
1'21.592
|0.093
|255.598
|14
|M. Verstappen Red Bull Racing
|1
|Red Bull
|Red Bull
|24
|
+0.872
1'21.610
|0.018
|255.542
|15
|S. Perez Red Bull Racing
|11
|Red Bull
|Red Bull
|14
|
+0.940
1'21.678
|0.068
|255.329
|16
|Y. Tsunoda RB
|22
|RB
|Red Bull
|20
|
+0.997
1'21.735
|0.057
|255.151
|17
|F. Colapinto Williams
|43
|Williams
|Mercedes
|20
|
+1.046
1'21.784
|0.049
|254.998
|18
|P. Gasly Alpine
|10
|Alpine
|Renault
|23
|
+1.081
1'21.819
|0.035
|254.889
|19
|E. Ocon Alpine
|31
|Alpine
|Renault
|22
|
+1.129
1'21.867
|0.048
|254.740
|20
|Z. Guanyu Sauber
|24
|Sauber
|Ferrari
|27
|
+1.485
1'22.223
|0.356
|253.637
|View full results
