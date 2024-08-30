All Series

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Edition

Global Global
Formula 1 Italian GP

F1 Italian GP qualifying - Start time, how to watch, channel

Monza plays host to the 16th round of the 2024 Formula 1 season on 30 August - 1 September. Here's how and when you can watch qualifying for the Italian Grand Prix on TV.

Rachit Thukral
Rachit Thukral
Upd:
Oscar Piastri, McLaren MCL38

Oscar Piastri, McLaren MCL38

Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

Lewis Hamilton set the pace for Mercedes in Friday practice for the Italian Grand Prix, but he was only 0.003s faster than Lando Norris in the McLaren.

Championship leader and Red Bull driver Max Verstappen ended up an unrepresentative 14th.

What time does qualifying for the Italian Grand Prix start?

The qualifying for the Italian Grand Prix will begin at 3pm local time (+2  GMT) on Saturday at Autodromo Nazionale Monza.

  • Date: Saturday, 31 August 2024
  • Start time: 14:00 GMT / 15:00 BST / 16:00 CEST / 16:00 SAT / 17:00 EAT / 10:00 ET / 07:00 PT / 00:00 AEST (Sunday) / 23:00 JST / 19:30 IST  

2024 Formula 1 Italian Grand Prix session timings in different timezones

Session

GMT

BST

CEST

ET

PT

AEST

JST

IST

FP1

11:30

12:30

13:30

07:30

04:30

21:30

20:30

17:00

FP2

15:00

16:00

17:00

 11:00

08:00

 01:00¹

00:00¹

 20:30

FP3

10:30

11:30

12:30

06:30

 03:30

20:30

 19:30

16:00
Quali

14:00

15:00

16:00

10:00

07:00

 00:00¹

23:00

19:30

Race 

13:00

14:00

15:00

09:00

06:00

23:00

22:00

 18:30

How can I watch qualifying?

Formula 1 is broadcast live in nearly every country around the world. 

Europe

  • Austria - Servus TV / ORF
  • Belgium - RTBF / Telenet / Play Sports
  • Croatia - Sport Klub
  • Czech Republic - AMC
  • Denmark - TV3+ / TV3 Sport / Viaplay
  • Estonia: Viaplay
  • Finland - Viaplay 
  • France - Canal+
  • Germany - Sky 
  • Greece - ANT1 / ANT1+
  • Hungary - M4
  • Italy - Sky
  • Netherlands - Viaplay / Viaplay Xtra
  • Norway - V sport 1 / V sport + / Viaplay
  • Poland - Viaplay
  • Portugal - Sport TV
  • Spain - F1 DAZN
  • Sweden - Viaplay / V sport motor / TV 10
  • Switzerland - SRF / RSI / RTS
  • UK - Sky Sports F1

Americas

  • USA - ESPN Network
  • Canada - RDS / RDS2 / TSN / Noovo
  • Latin America - ESPN

Asia

  • China - CCTV / Shanghai TV / Guangdong Television Channel / Tencent
  • India - FanCode
  • Japan - Fuji TV / DAZN
  • Malaysia - beIN SPORTS
  • Indonesia- beIN SPORTS
  • Singapore - beIN SPORTS
  • Thailand - beIN SPORTS
  • Vietnam - K+

Oceania

  • Australia - Fox Sports / Foxtel / Kayo / Network Ten
  • New Zealand - Sky

Africa

  • Africa - SuperSport

Can I stream qualifying?

Viewers from selected countries can subscribe to F1 TV to stream qualifying on a device of their choice. Some local broadcasters such as Sky TV (UK) and Movistar (Spain) also offer their own on-demand service. 

Live commentary

Motorsport.com will bring the latest updates from Monza  throughout the weekend, including live commentary during qualifying on Saturday.

Italian GP - FP1 results:

   
1
 - 
4
   
   
1
 - 
2
   
Cla Driver # Chassis Engine Laps Time Interval km/h
1 Netherlands M. Verstappen Red Bull Racing 1 Red Bull Red Bull 19

1'21.676

   255.335
2 Monaco C. Leclerc Ferrari 16 Ferrari Ferrari 23

+0.228

1'21.904

 0.228 254.624
3 United Kingdom L. Norris McLaren 4 McLaren Mercedes 26

+0.241

1'21.917

 0.013 254.584
4 Spain C. Sainz Ferrari 55 Ferrari Ferrari 24

+0.450

1'22.126

 0.209 253.936
5 Finland V. Bottas Sauber 77 Sauber Ferrari 21

+0.451

1'22.127

 0.001 253.933
6 Australia O. Piastri McLaren 81 McLaren Mercedes 23

+0.523

1'22.199

 0.072 253.711
7 United Kingdom L. Hamilton Mercedes 44 Mercedes Mercedes 24

+0.538

1'22.214

 0.015 253.664
8 Thailand A. Albon Williams 23 Williams Mercedes 24

+0.544

1'22.220

 0.006 253.646
9 Mexico S. Perez Red Bull Racing 11 Red Bull Red Bull 21

+0.635

1'22.311

 0.091 253.365
10 Spain F. Alonso Aston Martin Racing 14 Aston Martin Mercedes 18

+0.639

1'22.315

 0.004 253.353
11 Denmark K. Magnussen Haas F1 Team 20 Haas Ferrari 22

+0.896

1'22.572

 0.257 252.565
12 Australia D. Ricciardo RB 3 RB Red Bull 21

+0.929

1'22.605

 0.033 252.464
13 Japan Y. Tsunoda RB 22 RB Red Bull 23

+1.038

1'22.714

 0.109 252.131
14 France P. Gasly Alpine 10 Alpine Renault 22

+1.087

1'22.763

 0.049 251.982
15 China Z. Guanyu Sauber 24 Sauber Ferrari 22

+1.178

1'22.854

 0.091 251.705
16 Canada L. Stroll Aston Martin Racing 18 Aston Martin Mercedes 21

+1.188

1'22.864

 0.010 251.675
17 Argentina F. Colapinto Williams 43 Williams Mercedes 23

+1.204

1'22.880

 0.016 251.626
18 France E. Ocon Alpine 31 Alpine Renault 21

+1.204

1'22.880

 0.000 251.626
19 Germany N. Hulkenberg Haas F1 Team 27 Haas Ferrari 23

+1.481

1'23.157

 0.277 250.788
20 Italy A. Antonelli Mercedes 12 Mercedes Mercedes 5

+2.279

1'23.955

 0.798 248.404
View full results  

Italian GP - FP2 results:

   
1
 - 
4
   
   
1
 - 
2
   
Cla Driver # Chassis Engine Laps Time Interval km/h
1 United Kingdom L. Hamilton Mercedes 44 Mercedes Mercedes 24

1'20.738

   258.302
2 United Kingdom L. Norris McLaren 4 McLaren Mercedes 23

+0.003

1'20.741

 0.003 258.292
3 Spain C. Sainz Ferrari 55 Ferrari Ferrari 27

+0.103

1'20.841

 0.100 257.973
4 Australia O. Piastri McLaren 81 McLaren Mercedes 24

+0.120

1'20.858

 0.017 257.918
5 Monaco C. Leclerc Ferrari 16 Ferrari Ferrari 26

+0.154

1'20.892

 0.034 257.810
6 United Kingdom G. Russell Mercedes 63 Mercedes Mercedes 20

+0.348

1'21.086

 0.194 257.193
7 Germany N. Hulkenberg Haas F1 Team 27 Haas Ferrari 25

+0.402

1'21.140

 0.054 257.022
8 Australia D. Ricciardo RB 3 RB Red Bull 23

+0.562

1'21.300

 0.160 256.516
9 Spain F. Alonso Aston Martin Racing 14 Aston Martin Mercedes 24

+0.578

1'21.316

 0.016 256.466
10 Canada L. Stroll Aston Martin Racing 18 Aston Martin Mercedes 27

+0.625

1'21.363

 0.047 256.317
11 Finland V. Bottas Sauber 77 Sauber Ferrari 25

+0.723

1'21.461

 0.098 256.009
12 Denmark K. Magnussen Haas F1 Team 20 Haas Ferrari 11

+0.761

1'21.499

 0.038 255.890
13 Thailand A. Albon Williams 23 Williams Mercedes 25

+0.854

1'21.592

 0.093 255.598
14 Netherlands M. Verstappen Red Bull Racing 1 Red Bull Red Bull 24

+0.872

1'21.610

 0.018 255.542
15 Mexico S. Perez Red Bull Racing 11 Red Bull Red Bull 14

+0.940

1'21.678

 0.068 255.329
16 Japan Y. Tsunoda RB 22 RB Red Bull 20

+0.997

1'21.735

 0.057 255.151
17 Argentina F. Colapinto Williams 43 Williams Mercedes 20

+1.046

1'21.784

 0.049 254.998
18 France P. Gasly Alpine 10 Alpine Renault 23

+1.081

1'21.819

 0.035 254.889
19 France E. Ocon Alpine 31 Alpine Renault 22

+1.129

1'21.867

 0.048 254.740
20 China Z. Guanyu Sauber 24 Sauber Ferrari 27

+1.485

1'22.223

 0.356 253.637
View full results  

Be part of Motorsport community

Join the conversation

Share Or Save This Story

Previous article F1 Italian GP: Hamilton pips Norris by 0.003s in second practice
Next article Wolff: Vowles "could have done without" Schumacher comments

Top Comments

Rachit Thukral
More from
Rachit Thukral
LCR signs Chantra for 2025 as Nakagami steps down from MotoGP

LCR signs Chantra for 2025 as Nakagami steps down from MotoGP

MotoGP
Aragon GP
LCR signs Chantra for 2025 as Nakagami steps down from MotoGP
2024 MotoGP Aragon Grand Prix – How to watch, session times & more

2024 MotoGP Aragon Grand Prix – How to watch, session times & more

MotoGP
Aragon GP
2024 MotoGP Aragon Grand Prix – How to watch, session times & more
The experiment WEC could revisit to magnify its boom period

The experiment WEC could revisit to magnify its boom period

Prime
Prime
WEC
The experiment WEC could revisit to magnify its boom period

Latest news

F1 team-mates' qualifying battles: Italian GP

F1 team-mates' qualifying battles: Italian GP

F1 Formula 1
Italian GP
F1 team-mates' qualifying battles: Italian GP
F1 Italian GP: Norris on pole from Piastri as Verstappen struggles

F1 Italian GP: Norris on pole from Piastri as Verstappen struggles

F1 Formula 1
Italian GP
F1 Italian GP: Norris on pole from Piastri as Verstappen struggles
MotoGP Aragon GP: Marquez takes dominant sprint win, disaster for Bagnaia

MotoGP Aragon GP: Marquez takes dominant sprint win, disaster for Bagnaia

MGP MotoGP
Aragon GP
MotoGP Aragon GP: Marquez takes dominant sprint win, disaster for Bagnaia
F1 live: Italian GP qualifying as it happened

F1 live: Italian GP qualifying as it happened

F1 Formula 1
Italian GP
F1 live: Italian GP qualifying as it happened

Prime

Discover prime content
Will Monza provide Piastri with another crunch moment on Italian soil?

Will Monza provide Piastri with another crunch moment on Italian soil?

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Italian GP
By GP Racing
Will Monza provide Piastri with another crunch moment on Italian soil?
Why the biggest change Alpine’s chiefs want to see isn’t its engines

Why the biggest change Alpine’s chiefs want to see isn’t its engines

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Italian GP
By Jonathan Noble
Why the biggest change Alpine’s chiefs want to see isn’t its engines
Why it isn't only speed that enthuses Haas about Bearman

Why it isn't only speed that enthuses Haas about Bearman

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
By GP Racing
Why it isn't only speed that enthuses Haas about Bearman
How McLaren slashed Red Bull's DRS advantage at Zandvoort

How McLaren slashed Red Bull's DRS advantage at Zandvoort

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Dutch GP
By Jake Boxall-Legge
How McLaren slashed Red Bull's DRS advantage at Zandvoort
View more

Contact us

© 2024 Motorsport Network All rights reserved.

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Edition

Global Global