Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

All me
© 2018 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Global
Buy tickets Store
Previous Next
Formula 1 / Russian GP / Breaking news

Wolff takes blame for distraction that delayed Hamilton stop

shares
comments
Wolff takes blame for distraction that delayed Hamilton stop
Adam Cooper
By: Adam Cooper
Sep 30, 2018, 4:42 PM

Mercedes F1 boss Toto Wolff says he accepts responsibility for the complicated situation the team found itself in the Russian Grand Prix.

Wolff said he distracted chief strategist James Vowles at a vital moment and caused Lewis Hamilton to pit a lap later than what would have been the optimum time.

Race leader Valtteri Bottas pitted on lap 12, but instead of bringing Hamilton in on the next lap, the team left him out.

Sebastian Vettel was told by Ferrari to do the opposite to what Hamilton did, staying out if the Mercedes ahead pitted, and come in if it didn't.

It was at that moment that Wolff says he was talking to Vowles about possible scenarios. While that conversation took place, Hamilton stayed out, and Vettel duly came in.

When Hamilton pitted a lap later, he emerged behind the Ferrari, although he went on to pass him moments later.

Wolff admitted that Hamilton should have come in on lap 13, before his first set of tyres was past its best.

"We got tangled up in the way we called the pitstops," said Wolff. "We did the right thing by calling Valtteri in first, that it would have protected his position, but we were one lap too late with Lewis.

"I'll take it on me, because I was engaging with James [Vowles] in a conversation when he should have made the call. And this is why he came in a lap too late and lost position.

"While we were considering what to do, I was in exchange with James, and this made us pit one lap too late.

"We pitted Valtteri and then Lewis came on the radio and said it is one lap too late, Seb has pitted and we already committed to another one because we were having a discussion about it, and it was just this one session too much."

By blistering his new set of tyres getting past Vettel, Hamilton triggered the team orders controversy that saw Bottas subsequently hand over the lead.

"Lewis had to fight hard to overtake Sebastian, which was really an awesome move, but blistered the tyres. And then we were in a situation that Valtteri in front managed the tyres, Lewis behind with a blistered rear and Sebastian all over Lewis.

"And at that stage, there were two possible outcomes. The best case would have been it stays like it is and we finish second with Lewis and win with Valtteri, the worst case was the blister wouldn't last until the end and Lewis would have been overtaken by Sebastian in order to manage his tyres.

"This is why I think Valtteri in between was the call we made. Rationally, it was the right call to do, but our sporting heart says no."

Wolff added that had the blistering become more serious the consequences for Hamilton could have been even worse that just losing out to Vettel.

"We saw it at Spa, we had to pit another time. Ferrari at Monza had a bad blistering problem and had to pit again.

"Imagine the scenario, having to pit Lewis again and finishing sixth or seventh. Finishing sixth, rather than winning the race. That's the pressure moment where we made the call."

Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes AMG F1 W09, leads Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1 W09

Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes AMG F1 W09, leads Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1 W09

Photo by: Sam Bloxham / LAT Images

 

 

 

Next Formula 1 article
Sainz blames Sirotkin clash for ruining his race

Previous article

Sainz blames Sirotkin clash for ruining his race

Next article

Brown makes Bathurst/Suzuka switch

Brown makes Bathurst/Suzuka switch
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Event Russian GP
Author Adam Cooper
Article type Breaking news

Red zone: trending stories

Hamilton wants "not good for racing" Sochi reversed Russian GP
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Hamilton wants "not good for racing" Sochi reversed

7h ago
Horner surprised by Mercedes' handling of team orders Article
Formula 1

Horner surprised by Mercedes' handling of team orders

Strategy Report: How Mercedes is getting away with mistakes Article
Formula 1

Strategy Report: How Mercedes is getting away with mistakes

Latest videos
Did Mercedes rob us of a race in Russia? 06:42
Formula 1

Did Mercedes rob us of a race in Russia?

Newly proposed F1 qualifying format explained 01:27
Formula 1

Newly proposed F1 qualifying format explained

News in depth
Zandvoort would need
Formula 1

Zandvoort would need "minimal" changes for F1 return

Strategy Report: How Mercedes is getting away with mistakes
Formula 1

Strategy Report: How Mercedes is getting away with mistakes

Horner surprised by Mercedes' handling of team orders
Formula 1

Horner surprised by Mercedes' handling of team orders

© 2018 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.