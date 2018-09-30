Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

All me
© 2018 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Global
Buy tickets Store
Previous Next
Formula 1 / Russian GP / Breaking news

Sainz blames Sirotkin clash for ruining his race

shares
comments
Sainz blames Sirotkin clash for ruining his race
Pablo Elizalde
By: Pablo Elizalde
Co-author: Valentin Khorounzhiy
Sep 30, 2018, 3:49 PM

Renault driver Carlos Sainz blamed Williams rival Sergey Sirotkin for the clash that ended all his hopes of a good result in the Russian Grand Prix.

Sainz and Sirotkin made contact on the opening lap of the Sochi race when the Russian found himself with nowhere to go in his run up to Turn 2, where he was sandwiched between the Renault and the Sauber of Marcus Ericsson.

Sirotkin ended up hitting the right side of Sainz's car, causing heavy damage to the sidepod and the floor.

Sainz continued in the race but struggled for pace, running over a second slower than his normal pace, as he was lacking downforce.

"Very tough, very hard to accept after I started better with the softs than everybody with the hypersofts," said Sainz. "I overtook a couple of them under braking.

"Then Sirotkin went guns blazing. I didn't feel the impact but apparently he touched me and broke all the right sidepod and all the right floor, which was all cracked, and right after Turn 3 I started to feel that the car was not going well and that it would be a long race.

"I was losing I don't know how many points of downforce. The car was oversteering a lot.

"From there it was just a race about trying to stay out, slow down the Haas and the Saubers for Nico to open the gap to them, but even so, the car was so bad that it was very hard," added Sainz.

Sirotkin, starting his home race from 13th place, admitted he was left with no place to go.

"After the start we ended up between two cars," he said. "I had a good start. At Turn 2 I was between two cars that squeezed me, I lost all momentum, lost all the positions that I'd won at the start and then ended up in a very bad position on exit.

"I don't know how damaged the car was in the contact, the next few laps were literally survival."

Sainz believes a points finish would have been possible without the incident, as he was running some positions ahead of teammate Nico Hulkenberg, who finished 12th.

"I knew perfectly that scoring was impossible with this car," he said. "It was a 1-1.5 seconds slower than I've been all weekend.

"It was more about trying to help the team.

"I'm sure we could have scored with a normal car. In fact, I think Nico was very close and if you keep in mind I was ahead of Nico after the start I think I maybe I could have held the Haas and Force Indias behind.

"It's very frustrating because it's a missed chance but these things happen in the races. It wasn't my fault."

 

Next Formula 1 article
Hamilton: Sochi team orders "not what I wanted"

Previous article

Hamilton: Sochi team orders "not what I wanted"

Next article

Wolff takes blame for distraction that delayed Hamilton stop

Wolff takes blame for distraction that delayed Hamilton stop
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Event Russian GP
Drivers Carlos Sainz Jr. Shop Now
Teams Renault F1 Team
Author Pablo Elizalde
Article type Breaking news

Red zone: trending stories

Hamilton wants "not good for racing" Sochi reversed Russian GP
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Hamilton wants "not good for racing" Sochi reversed

7h ago
Horner surprised by Mercedes' handling of team orders Article
Formula 1

Horner surprised by Mercedes' handling of team orders

Strategy Report: How Mercedes is getting away with mistakes Article
Formula 1

Strategy Report: How Mercedes is getting away with mistakes

Latest videos
Did Mercedes rob us of a race in Russia? 06:42
Formula 1

Did Mercedes rob us of a race in Russia?

Newly proposed F1 qualifying format explained 01:27
Formula 1

Newly proposed F1 qualifying format explained

Shop Our Store

Carlos Sainz Jr.

Shop Now

News in depth
Zandvoort would need
Formula 1

Zandvoort would need "minimal" changes for F1 return

Strategy Report: How Mercedes is getting away with mistakes
Formula 1

Strategy Report: How Mercedes is getting away with mistakes

Horner surprised by Mercedes' handling of team orders
Formula 1

Horner surprised by Mercedes' handling of team orders

© 2018 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.