Formula 1
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Austrian GP
Tickets
02 Jul
-
05 Jul
FP1 in
42 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
British GP
Tickets
16 Jul
-
19 Jul
FP1 in
56 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Hungarian GP
Tickets
30 Jul
-
02 Aug
FP1 in
70 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Belgian GP
Tickets
27 Aug
-
30 Aug
FP1 in
98 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Italian GP
Tickets
03 Sep
-
06 Sep
FP1 in
105 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Singapore GP
Tickets
17 Sep
-
20 Sep
FP1 in
119 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Russian GP
Tickets
24 Sep
-
27 Sep
FP1 in
126 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Japanese GP
Tickets
08 Oct
-
11 Oct
FP1 in
140 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
United States GP
Tickets
22 Oct
-
25 Oct
FP1 in
155 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Mexican GP
Tickets
29 Oct
-
01 Nov
FP1 in
162 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Brazilian GP
Tickets
12 Nov
-
15 Nov
FP1 in
176 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
Tickets
26 Nov
-
29 Nov
FP1 in
189 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Why Bottas didn’t win over Wolff at first sight

shares
comments
Why Bottas didn’t win over Wolff at first sight
By:
May 21, 2020, 1:29 PM

Mercedes Formula 1 boss Toto Wolff has revealed that when he was first asked to support the early career of Valtteri Bottas he wasn’t interested, but he changed his mind after meeting the young Finn in person.

In the early 2000s Wolff put his own racing activities on hold to focus on his business interests, and having been successful he began to look for ways to invest in motor sport, including backing young drivers.

In the winter of 2007-‘8 Wolff was approached by Timo Rumpfkeil, the boss of Formula Renault team Motopark Academy, with a view to helping Bottas.

He initially chose not to do so, having been left disappointed by previous associations with drivers.

“When the investment side kicked off in motor racing, I got more involved,” Wolff said in a Mercedes video. “In a way I tried to give back to young drivers what I lacked, and that was financing and guidance.

“One day I got called by a friend who ran a Formula Renault team in Germany, Timo, and he said, ‘There is this exceptional boy who is racing for an underfinanced Finnish private team and he’s very much at the front of the grid, and I’m going to take him for next year. He hasn’t got any manager.’

“And I said, ‘No thank you very much, I’ve had bad experiences with some drivers who were grateful when they were lacking support, and World Champions in forgetting once they started to earn money. I don’t want to do this.’ And he said, ‘Fair enough.’”

Bottas duly drove for Motopark and proved instantly successful in the 2008 Formula Renault NEC series

“A few months later [Rumpfkeil] called me and said, ‘I just wanted to tell you that Valtteri won his first two Formula Renault races.’ I said, ‘That was expected, didn’t you say that?’ ‘Yes but he won the first race with 27 seconds to second place, and the second race with 24 seconds.’ ‘OK that’s unusual.’

“And then Valtteri called up and said, ‘Can I meet you?’ We met and he walked into the office and said, ‘I’m not interested in looking out for a manager, I just want your advice, because there are a few groups that are interested in supporting me, and I’d just like to hear your opinion.’

“I gave him my honest opinion – and we ended up four investors, a friend of mine, Willi, Mika Hakkinen and Didier Coton to help Valtteri in his career.”

Valtteri Bottas, Team Motopark

Valtteri Bottas, Team Motopark

Photo by: Alexander Trienitz

Wolff says Bottas made a strong impression that day.

“He came alone, he wasn’t with any parent, it was snowing outside, and he wore just a pullover. It was in a way like he is – fierce, competitive, resilient, and there is this shell of the quiet, nice Finnish guy, but there is this very stubborn strong competitive guy underneath.”

Wolff also recalled the first time he came across Lewis Hamilton. Although they both competed at a Donington Park meeting in October 2002 – where Wolff says he also first heard the name of his future wife Susie Stoddart, who was starring in Formula Renault – their first close encounter was at a European F3 test race two years later.

“It was pre-season testing in F3. He had just made the step from Formula Renault, and one of my drivers involved in ART, which was the team to beat back in the day.

“I remember visiting my driver in Valencia. Lewis just walked over to the garage – his team wasn’t as competitive as ART was – and he looked at the car.

“I remember this young boy looking very interested and curious to see what happens in the other garage. That was the first time I saw him.”

Related video

Next article
From rage to redemption: Ricciardo on his standout F1 moments

Previous article

From rage to redemption: Ricciardo on his standout F1 moments
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Drivers Valtteri Bottas Shop Now
Teams Mercedes Shop Now
Author Adam Cooper

Trending

1
Formula 1

Austin health official casts further doubt on US GP

2h
2
Formula 1

F1 driver market saga isn’t over yet - Grosjean

3
Formula 1

How a mistake helped create an F1 icon

4
Formula 1

Why Bottas didn’t win over Wolff at first sight

13m
5
NASCAR Cup

Kyle Busch turns Chase Elliott, admits "I made a mistake"

Latest videos

When Star Wars came to Monaco 03:11
Formula 1

When Star Wars came to Monaco

Building the Greatest F1 Team | Episode 2: Chief Designer 30:37
Formula 1

Building the Greatest F1 Team | Episode 2: Chief Designer

Building The Greatest F1 Team | EPISODE 3: Sporting Director 20:01
Formula 1

Building The Greatest F1 Team | EPISODE 3: Sporting Director

Building the Greatest F1 Team | Episode 1: Race Engineer 26:54
Formula 1

Building the Greatest F1 Team | Episode 1: Race Engineer

#ThinkingForward with Mario Isola 34:01
Formula 1

#ThinkingForward with Mario Isola

Latest news

Why Bottas didn’t win over Wolff at first sight
F1

Why Bottas didn’t win over Wolff at first sight

From rage to redemption: Ricciardo on his standout F1 moments
F1

From rage to redemption: Ricciardo on his standout F1 moments

Austin health official casts further doubt on US GP
F1

Austin health official casts further doubt on US GP

How a mistake helped create an F1 icon
F1

How a mistake helped create an F1 icon

Bottas, Ocon join Formula 1's Virtual GP grid
F1

Bottas, Ocon join Formula 1's Virtual GP grid

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.