Williams insists it has "healthy budget" for F1 2020

Formula 1
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Australian GP
Tickets
12 Mar
-
15 Mar
Next event in
55 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Bahrain GP
Tickets
19 Mar
-
22 Mar
Next event in
62 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Vietnamese GP
Tickets
02 Apr
-
05 Apr
Next event in
76 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Chinese GP
Tickets
16 Apr
-
19 Apr
Next event in
90 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Dutch GP
Tickets
30 Apr
-
03 May
Next event in
104 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Spanish GP
Tickets
07 May
-
10 May
Next event in
111 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Monaco GP
Tickets
21 May
-
24 May
Next event in
125 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Azerbaijan GP
Tickets
04 Jun
-
07 Jun
Next event in
139 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Canadian GP
Tickets
11 Jun
-
14 Jun
Next event in
146 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
French GP
Tickets
25 Jun
-
28 Jun
Next event in
160 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Austrian GP
Tickets
02 Jul
-
05 Jul
Next event in
167 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
British GP
Tickets
16 Jul
-
19 Jul
Next event in
181 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Hungarian GP
Tickets
30 Jul
-
02 Aug
Next event in
195 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Belgian GP
Tickets
27 Aug
-
30 Aug
Next event in
223 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Italian GP
Tickets
03 Sep
-
06 Sep
Next event in
230 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Singapore GP
Tickets
17 Sep
-
20 Sep
Next event in
244 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Russian GP
Tickets
24 Sep
-
27 Sep
Next event in
251 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Japanese GP
Tickets
08 Oct
-
11 Oct
Next event in
265 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
United States GP
Tickets
22 Oct
-
25 Oct
Next event in
279 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Mexican GP
Tickets
29 Oct
-
01 Nov
Next event in
286 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Brazilian GP
Tickets
12 Nov
-
15 Nov
Next event in
300 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
Tickets
26 Nov
-
29 Nov
Next event in
314 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Williams insists it has "healthy budget" for F1 2020

shares
comments
Williams insists it has "healthy budget" for F1 2020
By:
Jan 16, 2020, 10:03 AM

Williams insists that it has got in place a 'healthy racing budget' for 2020, despite a drop in prize money earnings and lapse of some sponsorship deals.

The Grove-based outfit is coming off the back of an incredibly disappointing 2019 campaign where its car was the slowest in the field.

The team ended up last in the constructors' championship as a result.

The drop down the order has meant a fall in commercial rights income for the year ahead, and its financial matters have not been helped by some of its sponsorship deals coming to an end.

Unilever switched to McLaren and Polish oil company PKN Orlen departed along with Robert Kubica.

But with Williams having signed a number of fresh sponsorship deals to lift its income, on top of the contribution of title sponsor Rokit, it has further boosted its F1 team's finances with the sale of a majority stake in business arm Williams Advanced Engineering (WAE).

Read Also:

Just before Christmas, Williams announced that it was selling a majority stake in WAE to an independent private equity firm controlled by EMK Capital.

Speaking in Israel at the announcement of a test driver deal with Roy Nissany, who comes with backing, Williams deputy team principal Claire Williams said the team had put in place the budget it needed for this year.

"Sponsorship is hard, it isn't easy," she said, when asked by Motorsport.com about the team's commercial platform for 2020. "We all know that and I don't think any team is finding the sponsorship market in F1 very easy.

"Our business model actually relies heavily on sponsorship and it's never easy. It hasn't been for the past decades, but we still managed to find a healthy racing budget with which to do what we need to do over the course of the year.

"We have that going into this year. Obviously as you all know, we sold a majority stake in Advanced Engineering, the proceeds of which come into the F1 team, in order to bolster the budget as well. So I have no concerns over the racing budget for 2020."

Williams revealed that its new car has passed all its crash tests without major drama this year, which is in contrast to 12 months ago when its 2019 challenger hit trouble early on.

Related video

Next article
Red Bull wants to get back to dominating F1 - Verstappen

Previous article

Red Bull wants to get back to dominating F1 - Verstappen
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Teams Williams
Author Jonathan Noble

Race hub

Australian GP

Australian GP

12 Mar - 15 Mar
Latest results Standings

Trending

1
Formula 1

Williams insists it has "healthy budget" for F1 2020

45m
2
WRC

Tanak opts against running number one in 2020

29m
3
Dakar

Dakar 2020, Stage 11: Sainz's lead reduced ahead of finale

16m
4
Formula 1

Red Bull wants to get back to dominating F1 - Verstappen

1h
5
Dakar

Alonso defiant over stage win chase after double roll

Latest videos

ASI 2020: Full Charles Leclerc interview 33:51
Formula 1

ASI 2020: Full Charles Leclerc interview

The fascinating story behind Johnny Herbert's F1 debut 05:54
Formula 1

The fascinating story behind Johnny Herbert's F1 debut

ASI 2020: David Coulthard interview 03:08
Formula 1

ASI 2020: David Coulthard interview

ASI 2020: David Richards interview 02:25
Formula 1

ASI 2020: David Richards interview

ASI 2020: Karun Chandhok interview 03:18
Formula 1

ASI 2020: Karun Chandhok interview

Latest news

Williams insists it has "healthy budget" for F1 2020
F1

Williams insists it has "healthy budget" for F1 2020

Red Bull wants to get back to dominating F1 - Verstappen
F1

Red Bull wants to get back to dominating F1 - Verstappen

W Series joins F1 support bill for Mexico City, Austin
WS

W Series joins F1 support bill for Mexico City, Austin

Coulthard: Aging F1 drivers don’t get faster but become smarter
F1

Coulthard: Aging F1 drivers don’t get faster but become smarter

Williams explains factors behind Nissany test driver decision
F1

Williams explains factors behind Nissany test driver decision

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • MotoGP
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
12 Mar
Tickets
19 Mar
Tickets
2 Apr
Tickets
16 Apr
Tickets
30 Apr
Tickets
7 May
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.