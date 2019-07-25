Formula 1
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Austrian GP
27 Jun
-
30 Jun
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
British GP
11 Jul
-
14 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
German GP
25 Jul
-
28 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Hungarian GP
01 Aug
-
04 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Belgian GP
Tickets
29 Aug
-
01 Sep
FP1 in
8 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Italian GP
Tickets
05 Sep
-
08 Sep
FP1 in
15 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Singapore GP
Tickets
19 Sep
-
22 Sep
FP1 in
29 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Russian GP
Tickets
26 Sep
-
29 Sep
FP1 in
36 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Japanese GP
Tickets
10 Oct
-
13 Oct
FP1 in
50 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Mexican GP
Tickets
24 Oct
-
27 Oct
FP1 in
64 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
United States GP
Tickets
31 Oct
-
03 Nov
FP1 in
71 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Brazilian GP
Tickets
14 Nov
-
17 Nov
FP1 in
85 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
Tickets
28 Nov
-
01 Dec
FP1 in
99 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous Next
Formula 1 / German GP / Breaking news

Williams has high hopes for update after "extraordinary" effort

shares
comments
Williams has high hopes for update after "extraordinary" effort
By:
Co-author: Jake Boxall-Legge
Jul 25, 2019, 5:07 PM

Claire Williams hopes that the "extraordinary" effort that the team has made to deliver its latest upgrade at the German Grand Prix can help lift her squad into a fight with the cars ahead.

After some encouraging progress with improving the balance and stability of the 2019 Williams over recent races, the team has focused on aerodynamic performance for Hockenheim in a bid to deliver more downforce.

Deputy team principal Williams was full of praise for the work that her staff had done to deliver the changes this weekend.

"A considerable amount has been done back at the factory, not just in aero, to develop the parts," she said.

"The design office as well to get them drawn up, and the amount of work that has gone in in manufacturing off the back of what has been a very hard year for that group especially, has really been quite extraordinary."

Robert Kubica will trial the updates in Friday free practice, with both cars then set to be fitted with them from the start of Saturday.

Read Also:

George Russell said he was optimistic that the progress of the car would show on the timesheets.

"Hopefully this weekend will be the first time we've seen a small step forwards," he said. "How much that will be we're not quite sure yet. But we'll definitely have some visible changes to the car this weekend.

"It will definitely be a step forwards but I'm quite sure we'll be slowest still."

Williams said that there was some optimism about the progress the team is making though, and hopes that the German GP development parts will help 'propel' the outfit closer to the pack in front

"From the start of the season, the gap to P9 was 1.5 seconds and that is a huge amount to have to close down in the course of one season," she said. "A lot of teams wouldn't find 1.5s over the course of one year, so at the start it was about not seeing that gap get any bigger and seeing some small gains.

"I am pleased that we have made perhaps bigger gains that we ever anticipated we could. We have to wait and see what this new performance brings us, and we could be sat here tomorrow night going 'oops', but I hope that is not the case.

"After that, will we be able to judge what we can do for the balance of the year, but I hope it does make us, or propels us, back in to fight, because the drivers want to be fighting the other teams.

"We have had a few scraps this year in the last few races with the Haas, but we want to be in the mix in the midfield and that is the work going on this year. But it is no mean feat trying to find two seconds of performance."

Tech insight
By Jake Boxall-Legge

After a rocky opening to the start of 2019, Williams has finally been able to start putting upgrades on its FW42 in its pursuit of closing the gap to the rest of the field.

In Silverstone, the team had reshuffled its turning vanes, breaking the bridge between the vertical and horizontal sections to change up how the airflow washes down the sidepods.

The team has now added a significant further step to its aerodynamic package for Hockenheim, completely overhauling the bargeboards in search of further gains.

The top edge now features a number of serrations to actively draw airflow from the suspension components and sending it around the sidepod.

This is augmented with an in-vogue ‘boomerang’, which provides more options in managing the airflow coming off of the front wheels.

A new floor has also been added to the car, featuring longitudinal slots along the edge which make their way to the very rear corner, replacing the diagonal cuts to give the airflow a stronger opportunity to wash outwards.

Next article
FIA needed German GP start lights fix after bus slammed into them

Previous article

FIA needed German GP start lights fix after bus slammed into them

Next article

Vettel's German GP Chances: Can he hit back?

Vettel's German GP Chances: Can he hit back?
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Event German GP
Teams Williams
Author Jonathan Noble

Race hub

Belgian GP

Belgian GP

29 Aug - 1 Sep
FP1 Starts in
8 days
session date
Local time
Your time
 content
FP1 Fri 30 Aug
05:00
11:00
FP2 Fri 30 Aug
09:00
15:00
FP3 Sat 31 Aug
06:00
12:00
Q1 Sat 31 Aug
09:00
15:00
Race Sun 1 Sep
09:10
15:10
Latest results Standings

Trending

1
Formula 1

Ferrari: "Too much standardisation" in F1's 2021 plans

2
Formula 1

Stella, Fry "key" to McLaren resurgence, say team chiefs

3
Formula 1

Honda chief says 2019 results will "encourage" F1 stay

3h

Latest videos

How 'outstanding' Raikkonen has justified his place in F1 again 08:14
Formula 1

How 'outstanding' Raikkonen has justified his place in F1 again

Mark Webber 2011 testing at Jerez 02:25
Formula 1

Mark Webber 2011 testing at Jerez

Every Red Bull mid-season F1 driver change 06:36
Formula 1

Every Red Bull mid-season F1 driver change

The F1 drivers fighting to keep their seats for 2020 06:00
Formula 1

The F1 drivers fighting to keep their seats for 2020

Details of Williams's plan to fix its F1 woes 07:59
Formula 1

Details of Williams's plan to fix its F1 woes

Latest news

Red Bull’s ruthless history of mid-season F1 driver swaps
F1

Red Bull’s ruthless history of mid-season F1 driver swaps

Honda chief says 2019 results will "encourage" F1 stay
F1

Honda chief says 2019 results will "encourage" F1 stay

Debutant Correa joins Calderon for Alfa Romeo F1 test
F1

Debutant Correa joins Calderon for Alfa Romeo F1 test

The rivalry primed to save F1's post-Hamilton era
F1

The rivalry primed to save F1's post-Hamilton era

Stella, Fry "key" to McLaren resurgence, say team chiefs
F1

Stella, Fry "key" to McLaren resurgence, say team chiefs

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • MotoGP
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
29 Aug
Tickets
5 Sep
Tickets
19 Sep
Tickets
26 Sep
Tickets
10 Oct
Tickets
24 Oct
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

Motorsport.com

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.