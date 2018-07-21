Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

Download your apps

All me
Global
Tickets Shop
Previous Next
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Williams reveals cause of aero stall woes

shares
comments
Williams reveals cause of aero stall woes
By: Edd Straw
Jul 21, 2018, 6:38 PM

The Williams Formula 1 team has traced the aerodynamic stall problem that ruined its British Grand Prix qualifying performance two weeks ago to modified diffuser fences.

Lance Stroll, Williams FW41
Lance Stroll, Williams FW41
Sergey Sirotkin, Williams FW41
Sergey Sirotkin, Williams FW41
Sergey Sirotkin, Williams FW41
Sergey Sirotkin, Williams FW41
Lance Stroll, Williams FW41 with aero paint on front wing
Lance Stroll, Williams FW41
Lance Stroll, Williams FW41

Both Lance Stroll and Sergey Sirotkin went off during Silverstone qualifying after suffering from the intermittent stall, which sometimes occurred when closing the DRS.

Williams reverted to the old specification of floor and rear wing for the race and started from the pitlane, and is not running the version of the floor with the problematic fences at this weekend’s German Grand Prix.

“The problem we had in Silverstone was primarily the result of some changes we made to the floor in the diffuser area, some fences,” said Lowe when asked by Motorsport.com about the problem.

“We work very aggressively with our attempts to improve performance and we use Friday to intensively test parts.

“In Silverstone, we made a step on Friday with modifications to the diffuser which were actually an improvement in cornering and took them forward to the race, but they had a side-effect of putting the car intermittently into stall in the use of DRS.

“It was something that was entirely unexpected as a side-effect. We understand that now and we’re not running those parts anymore.

“It was not related to the rear wing, I can’t say 'not' entirely because these things work together – but the prime cause was not the rear wing.”

Williams is not running the same specification of floor in this weekend’s German Grand Prix, but it has successfully introduced a new front wing.

This was tested yesterday and carried into qualifying, with Lowe confirming it had performed as hoped.

Sirotkin was 12th-fastest in qualifying, the best position for a Williams since Stroll was 11th at April’s Azerbaijan Grand Prix.

“It’s OK, we’re not claiming we’ve made any great leap forward, we’ve made a step and brought a new wing yesterday,” said Lowe.

“The good thing is that it’s done exactly what we’ve intended, both from a measured point of view and also from driver’s comments corresponding to what we hoped to achieve.

“That’s a good platform from which to build with further developments.

“Certainly, today we were relatively stronger [compared] to where we were at Silverstone.”

In terms of relative pace, the fastest Williams lap was 3.912% off the pace at Silverstone, compared to 3.497% down at Hockenheim – putting it close to its average deficit for 2018 of 3.535%.

Next Formula 1 article
Mercedes losing five tenths to Ferrari on the straights - Wolff

Previous article

Mercedes losing five tenths to Ferrari on the straights - Wolff

Next article

German GP: Post-qualifying press conference

German GP: Post-qualifying press conference

About this article

Series Formula 1
Teams Williams
Author Edd Straw
Article type Breaking news

Red zone: trending stories

Renault responds to Horner's Hungary criticism
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Renault responds to Horner's Hungary criticism

Jul 30, 2018

Latest videos
A closer look at the F1 2018 game 02:31
Formula 1

A closer look at the F1 2018 game

Red Bull and Renault schism opens again 02:01
Formula 1

Red Bull and Renault schism opens again

News in depth
Latest F1 tech updates in post-Hungarian GP testing
Formula 1

Latest F1 tech updates in post-Hungarian GP testing

Strategy Report: How wet qualifying opened the door for Mercedes
Formula 1

Strategy Report: How wet qualifying opened the door for Mercedes

Vandoorne: Hungary shows things
Formula 1

Vandoorne: Hungary shows things "back to normal"

Leave Us Your Feedback
© 2018 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.