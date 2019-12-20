Williams "blown away" by Russell's approach

Formula 1
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Mexican GP
24 Oct
-
27 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
United States GP
01 Nov
-
03 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Brazilian GP
14 Nov
-
17 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
28 Nov
-
01 Dec
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Australian GP
Tickets
12 Mar
-
15 Mar
Next event in
82 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Bahrain GP
Tickets
19 Mar
-
22 Mar
Next event in
89 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Vietnamese GP
Tickets
02 Apr
-
05 Apr
Next event in
103 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Chinese GP
Tickets
16 Apr
-
19 Apr
Next event in
117 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Dutch GP
Tickets
30 Apr
-
03 May
Next event in
131 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Spanish GP
Tickets
07 May
-
10 May
Next event in
138 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Monaco GP
Tickets
21 May
-
24 May
Next event in
152 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Azerbaijan GP
Tickets
04 Jun
-
07 Jun
Next event in
166 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Canadian GP
Tickets
11 Jun
-
14 Jun
Next event in
173 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
French GP
Tickets
25 Jun
-
28 Jun
Next event in
187 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Austrian GP
Tickets
02 Jul
-
05 Jul
Next event in
194 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
British GP
Tickets
16 Jul
-
19 Jul
Next event in
208 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Hungarian GP
Tickets
30 Jul
-
02 Aug
Next event in
222 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Belgian GP
Tickets
27 Aug
-
30 Aug
Next event in
250 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Italian GP
Tickets
03 Sep
-
06 Sep
Next event in
257 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Singapore GP
Tickets
17 Sep
-
20 Sep
Next event in
271 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Russian GP
Tickets
24 Sep
-
27 Sep
Next event in
278 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Japanese GP
Tickets
08 Oct
-
11 Oct
Next event in
292 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
United States GP
Tickets
22 Oct
-
25 Oct
Next event in
306 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Mexican GP
Tickets
29 Oct
-
01 Nov
Next event in
313 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Brazilian GP
Tickets
12 Nov
-
15 Nov
Next event in
327 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
Tickets
26 Nov
-
29 Nov
Next event in
341 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Williams "blown away" by Russell's approach

shares
comments
Williams "blown away" by Russell's approach
By:
Dec 20, 2019, 1:37 PM

Williams' deputy Formula 1 principal Claire Williams says she was "blown away" by rookie George Russell's approach and performances during the team's trying 2019 campaign.

On the heels of a disrupted pre-season, the Grove-based outfit spent the year firmly at the back of the pack and almost always significantly adrift of its competition, with its two drivers Russell and Robert Kubica usually left to battle exclusively among themselves.

And though Kubica capitalised on the opportunity to pick up Williams' sole point of the season in a chaotic rain-hit German Grand Prix, his Formula 2 champion was the team's benchmark performer and bested Kubica in every qualifying in 2019.

"I've been blown away by George," Williams told Motorsport.com. "Unless you are inside this team you don't really know how hard it has been. George understood what he was coming into and he could see it himself, but we very clearly warned him what it was going to be like.

"And from the get go he has really behaved in a way that you could say is exemplary because it's been tough for him, not having a car that he would like to have.

"It has been tough for him seeing his peers that have graduated from F2 at the same time [Lando Norris and Alex Albon] get into machinery that is far more competitive than he's got.

"He' s one of those drivers that when he does have a [competitive] car, he's going to really light things up.

"We see him on a Saturday in qualifying - and people might not focus on what George Russell does because he's in a Williams at the back - but he gets in that car, and the boys gather around the TV screens and they're excited about watching him.

"It's a bit like Nigel [Mansell], he just extracts everything that he possibly can and yes it might be a second off getting into Q2 but he's still banging in some pretty impressive laps.

"And outside the car as well, considering this is his first year, the knowledge that he has on how a Formula 1 car works and [how] to translate that into useful information that the engineers can then use to develop has been impressive.

"And he's been able to maintain this demeanour that he has. Everyone knows and loves George because of the personality that he is. I can't speak highly enough of him and him.

"I am enormously grateful to George because he has very quickly understood the role that he can play in keeping team morale up empty space. Yes, he has the occasional moan like we all do, but he has held his head high and he's done everything that we've asked him to do.

"But he's also gone above and beyond that and really played a huge part in maintaining morale in this team and leading it in that sense."

Read Also:

Russell, who has repeatedly spoken of relishing the challenge of leading Williams out of its current predicament, is a protege of the team's engine supplier Mercedes and has a deal with Williams that runs through 2021.

The Briton says it would take something "drastic" for him to depart the team before the end of his contract.

"George is very much next-gen Williams, and that's really exciting," Williams continued. "I'm very proud that we have a driver like George driving our car, flying the flag for Williams in the way that he does because he ticks every box in what we want to have in a racing driver.

"I just want to make sure that we can give him the car to really show what he can do."

Next article
Why Kvyat's challenge to stay in F1 is only half-done

Previous article

Why Kvyat's challenge to stay in F1 is only half-done
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Drivers George Russell
Teams Williams
Author Valentin Khorounzhiy

Race hub

Australian GP

Australian GP

12 Mar - 15 Mar
Latest results Standings

Trending

1
Formula 1

Williams "blown away" by Russell's approach

1h
2
MotoGP

Watch Hamilton’s onboard lap riding Rossi’s Yamaha MotoGP bike

3
Formula 1

Ricciardo: Renault thought backmarker-like lows were over

3h
4
Formula 1

Honda's attention to detail has impressed Verstappen

5
NASCAR Cup

JGR names new crew chief for Martin Truex Jr.

Latest videos

Onboard: Valentino Rossi drives Lewis Hamilton's Mercedes-AMG F1 W08 01:23
Formula 1

Onboard: Valentino Rossi drives Lewis Hamilton's Mercedes-AMG F1 W08

Lewis Hamilton onboard Valentino Rossi’s Yamaha YZR-M1 01:51
Formula 1

Lewis Hamilton onboard Valentino Rossi’s Yamaha YZR-M1

Mercedes Looks to the Future with its Young Engineers 04:09
Formula 1

Mercedes Looks to the Future with its Young Engineers

F1 vs MotoGP: Lewis Hamilton and Valentino Rossi swap rides for the day 03:17
Formula 1

F1 vs MotoGP: Lewis Hamilton and Valentino Rossi swap rides for the day

Autosport picks the best F1 helmet designs in history 15:16
Formula 1

Autosport picks the best F1 helmet designs in history

Latest news

Williams "blown away" by Russell's approach
F1

Williams "blown away" by Russell's approach

Why Kvyat's challenge to stay in F1 is only half-done
F1

Why Kvyat's challenge to stay in F1 is only half-done

Ricciardo: Renault thought backmarker-like lows were over
F1

Ricciardo: Renault thought backmarker-like lows were over

How Toro Rosso gave Renault a major scare
F1

How Toro Rosso gave Renault a major scare

Honda's attention to detail has impressed Verstappen
F1

Honda's attention to detail has impressed Verstappen

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
12 Mar
Tickets
19 Mar
Tickets
2 Apr
Tickets
16 Apr
Tickets
30 Apr
Tickets
7 May
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.