Formula 1
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
British GP
11 Jul
-
14 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
German GP
25 Jul
-
28 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Hungarian GP
01 Aug
-
04 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Belgian GP
29 Aug
-
01 Sep
Race in
21 Hours
:
07 Minutes
:
00 Seconds
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Italian GP
Tickets
05 Sep
-
08 Sep
FP1 in
5 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Singapore GP
Tickets
19 Sep
-
22 Sep
FP1 in
19 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Russian GP
Tickets
26 Sep
-
29 Sep
FP1 in
26 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Japanese GP
Tickets
10 Oct
-
13 Oct
FP1 in
40 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Mexican GP
Tickets
24 Oct
-
27 Oct
FP1 in
54 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
United States GP
Tickets
31 Oct
-
03 Nov
FP1 in
61 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Brazilian GP
Tickets
14 Nov
-
17 Nov
FP1 in
75 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
Tickets
28 Nov
-
01 Dec
FP1 in
89 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous Next
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Williams: Latifi and Kubica among "handful" of 2020 options

shares
comments
Williams: Latifi and Kubica among "handful" of 2020 options
By:
Aug 31, 2019, 2:56 PM

Williams is considering Nicholas Latifi for a race seat in Formula 1 next season, but current driver Robert Kubica is still among the “handful” of candidates the team will assess.

Latifi joined Williams as reserve driver for 2019 and has taken part in three Friday practice sessions so far.

He is fighting for the Formula 2 title and is on course qualify for a superlicence as he has won four races and is currently second in the standings.

Latifi believes that testing for Force India and Williams, plus his Friday practice outings, has made him ready for F1 in 2020 and said “that’s what I’m working towards”.

Deputy team principal Claire Williams said current driver Kubica remains in contention for 2020, after ending an eight-year absence from F1 this season.

“We are looking at the 2020 seat and there is a handful of candidates,” Williams said.

“Robert has done a good job as well this year, it hasn’t been easy for him. The car isn’t what he would like it to be or what anyone would like it to be so it hasn’t been a good platform for him to indicate how strong he can be.

“It’s something that’s under consideration at the moment but I’m in no rush to make any decision.

“We’ve got to make the right decision going into next year.”

Williams is open to fielding a less-experienced driver alongside Russell next season, but would be unlikely to pick a “total rookie”, which she classed as a driver without F1 testing or Friday experience.

Latifi is 30 points behind championship leader Nyck de Vries in F2, but does hold a strong 25-point advantage over third-placed Sergio Sette Camara in his pursuit of a superlicence.

“To get the points I need to finish minimum fifth [in the championship],” said Latifi. “But if I finish fifth I know I’m not going to be in F1 next year, and that’s the reality.

“Just because you have the license it doesn’t mean that a team is going to want you or you are going to be on the grid.

“So I’m still fighting to win the championship and I know that’s going to give me the best opportunity.”

Latifi said acquiring a superlicence is the “minimum” requirement and “I have to do much more than that to show what I’m capable of”.

Williams is impressed by this, adding: “That’s Nicholas all over really. He’s quite similar to George in that sense, despite being quite young he’s very mature and level-headed.

“His focus this year has been the F2 campaign and making sure he does the best job possible, not just to secure the licence points but demonstrate he’s worthy of a seat in F1.

“We’ve been really impressed by Nicholas throughout the work he’s done for us whether that’s been in the FP1 sessions or back at the factory in the simulator or just conversing with engineers. He’s been a nice addition to have within Williams.”

Additional reporting by Erwin Jaeggi

Nicholas Latifi, Williams Racing

Nicholas Latifi, Williams Racing

Photo by: Simon Galloway / Sutton Images

Next article
Belgian GP: Leclerc beats Vettel to pole by 0.7s

Previous article

Belgian GP: Leclerc beats Vettel to pole by 0.7s

Next article

Hamilton: Traffic situation "dangerous" in Belgian GP qualifying

Hamilton: Traffic situation "dangerous" in Belgian GP qualifying
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Drivers Robert Kubica , Nicholas Latifi
Teams Williams
Author Scott Mitchell

Race hub

Belgian GP

Belgian GP

29 Aug - 1 Sep
Race Starts in
21 Hours
:
07 Minutes
:
00 Seconds
session date
Local time
Your time
 content
FP1 Fri 30 Aug
10:00
11:00
FP2 Fri 30 Aug
14:00
15:00
FP3 Sat 31 Aug
11:00
12:00
QU Sat 31 Aug
14:00
15:00
Race Sun 1 Sep
14:10
15:10
Latest results Standings

Trending

1
FIA F2

Spa F2 race cancelled after horrific accident

35m
2
FIA F2

Spa F2: De Vries tops red-flagged qualifying

3
Formula 1

Belgian GP: Leclerc beats Vettel to pole by 0.7s

1h

Latest videos

What Renault and Ocon must to do avoid 'negative attention' in F1 2020 06:57
Formula 1

What Renault and Ocon must to do avoid 'negative attention' in F1 2020

2020 F1 calendar revealed - what's new? 03:22
Formula 1

2020 F1 calendar revealed - what's new?

Why Mercedes chose Bottas over Ocon for F1 2020 05:21
Formula 1

Why Mercedes chose Bottas over Ocon for F1 2020

The story of Michael Schumacher's one-off GP2 test 03:25
Formula 1

The story of Michael Schumacher's one-off GP2 test

The tiny tech change that transformed Red Bull's F1 performance 06:23
Formula 1

The tiny tech change that transformed Red Bull's F1 performance

Latest news

Leclerc asked Ferrari to abandon "perfect slipstream"
F1

Leclerc asked Ferrari to abandon "perfect slipstream"

Hamilton: Traffic situation "dangerous" in Belgian GP qualifying
F1

Hamilton: Traffic situation "dangerous" in Belgian GP qualifying

Williams: Latifi and Kubica among "handful" of 2020 options
F1

Williams: Latifi and Kubica among "handful" of 2020 options

Belgian GP: Leclerc beats Vettel to pole by 0.7s
F1

Belgian GP: Leclerc beats Vettel to pole by 0.7s

Ferrari explains why it is waiting until Monza for new engine
F1

Ferrari explains why it is waiting until Monza for new engine

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • MotoGP
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
5 Sep
Tickets
19 Sep
Tickets
26 Sep
Tickets
10 Oct
Tickets
24 Oct
Tickets
31 Oct
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

Motorsport.com

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.