Formula 1
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Belgian GP
29 Aug
-
01 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Italian GP
05 Sep
-
08 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Singapore GP
19 Sep
-
22 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Russian GP
26 Sep
-
29 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Mexican GP
Tickets
24 Oct
-
27 Oct
FP1 in
21 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
United States GP
Tickets
31 Oct
-
03 Nov
FP1 in
28 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Brazilian GP
Tickets
14 Nov
-
17 Nov
FP1 in
42 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
Tickets
28 Nov
-
01 Dec
FP1 in
56 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Williams reconfirms why it parked Kubica in Russia

shares
comments
Williams reconfirms why it parked Kubica in Russia
By:
Oct 3, 2019, 7:03 PM

The Williams Formula 1 team has confirmed that a wheel retention issue caused George Russell’s accident in the Russian GP – and reiterated that a lack of spares triggered the decision to park the car of teammate Robert Kubica.

Russell crashed on lap 27 in Sochi, shortly after making a pitstop. The team decided to call Kubica in and retire him a lap later, citing the need to conserve parts. Kubica’s sponsor PKN Orlen has subsequently queried the reason for retiring the Polish driver’s car, while hinting that it believes that the team may have breached its contractual obligations.

Read Also:

However, Williams made it clear today that following Russell’s heavy crash with Romain Grosjean in Singapore, the Englishman’s subsequent Sochi incident left it concerned about having enough current spares for Suzuka. Williams says that there should be no repeat of the issue that sent Russell off the road in Russia.

“We found an issue with the wheel nut retainer on George’s car, which led to the front-right wheel not sitting perfectly,” said senior race engineer Dave Robson. “This caused a lock-up under braking. The design is very mature and well-proven. The remaining inventory will be inspected thoroughly, and we do not anticipate a repeat of the issue.

“Unfortunately, we were forced to retire Robert’s car due to the amount of accident damage we have sustained in the Singapore-Russia back-to-back races in order to protect ourselves going into the next events.

“The team has worked extremely hard to ensure race quantities have improved ahead of Japan and the final races.”

Next article
Explained: How McLaren and Mercedes got back together

Previous article

Explained: How McLaren and Mercedes got back together
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Drivers Robert Kubica
Teams Williams
Author Adam Cooper

Race hub

Mexican GP

Mexican GP

24 Oct - 27 Oct
FP1 Starts in
21 days
Session Date
Local time
Your time
 Content
FP1 Fri 25 Oct
16:00
10:00
FP2 Fri 25 Oct
20:00
14:00
FP3 Sat 26 Oct
16:00
10:00
QU Sat 26 Oct
19:00
13:00
Race Sun 27 Oct
19:10
13:10
Latest results Standings

Trending

1
Formula 1

Verstappen: 22-race F1 calendar will lead to divorces

2
FIA F2

Doctors “confident” in Correa after 17-hour surgery

36m
3
Formula 1

Williams reconfirms why it parked Kubica in Russia

28m
4
MotoGP

Rossi set to split with crew chief Galbusera

5
Formula 1

Spanish team targets 2021 Formula 1 entry

Latest videos

McLaren's painful and expensive journey back to Mercedes explained 04:43
Formula 1

McLaren's painful and expensive journey back to Mercedes explained

Multi 21 revisited - and what Mark Webber thinks of it now 06:29
Formula 1

Multi 21 revisited - and what Mark Webber thinks of it now

'Ferrari's F1 driver rivalry risks spiraling out of control' 05:36
Formula 1

'Ferrari's F1 driver rivalry risks spiraling out of control'

Top 10 rare F1 car liveries 07:10
Formula 1

Top 10 rare F1 car liveries

Starting Grid for the Russian GP 00:56
Formula 1

Starting Grid for the Russian GP

Latest news

Williams reconfirms why it parked Kubica in Russia
F1

Williams reconfirms why it parked Kubica in Russia

Explained: How McLaren and Mercedes got back together
F1

Explained: How McLaren and Mercedes got back together

Steiner: F1 format experiments worth it as 2021 won't fix all
F1

Steiner: F1 format experiments worth it as 2021 won't fix all

Spanish team targets 2021 Formula 1 entry
F1

Spanish team targets 2021 Formula 1 entry

Focus on 2020 has hurt Mercedes, says Wolff
F1

Focus on 2020 has hurt Mercedes, says Wolff

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • MotoGP
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
24 Oct
Tickets
31 Oct
Tickets
14 Nov
Tickets
28 Nov
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.