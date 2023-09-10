Subscribe
Previous / Gasly wants action over F1 paddock fan intrusion Next / The unexpected factor in F1's tyre tender decision
Formula 1 News

Why Alpine went old-school with its F1 aero testing

Formula 1 fans have well got used to seeing cars covered in luminous colours in practice as teams use flow-vis to evaluate airflow.

Jonathan Noble
By:
Esteban Ocon, Alpine A523, Pierre Gasly, Alpine A523

It does not matter if it is bright green, yellow, blue or orange paint, flow-vis has become almost the universal way for teams to evaluate aero parts.

However, Alpine raised a few eyebrows at last weekend's Italian Grand Prix when it appeared to roll back the clock and do something a bit more old-school with its aero testing.

Instead of using flow-vis to check on a revised low downforce Monza-specific beam wing, it fitted strips of yarn tufts across the rear of the new component (main image above), as well as the rear wing main plane (see below).

Alpine A523 technical detail

Alpine A523 technical detail

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

This use of tufts seemed to be something that had long been consigned to grand prix racing's history books, as F1 technology and understanding of airflow has moved on considerably over the years.

However, there was a very good reason for Alpine to go down this route, and it all relates to exactly what kind of aero understanding teams are trying to get from practice running.

Ferrari SF-23 rear wing with flow-vis paint

Ferrari SF-23 rear wing with flow-vis paint

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

With flow-vis (see above), the information that teams want to get is how the airflow is structured over the entire car, or how it is impacted by a specific component.

Flow-vis is a fluorescent powder that is mixed with light oil, normally paraffin before it is painted liberally on a specific part of the car.

When the car is out on track, the flow-vis is moved by the airflow and spreads across the car – leaving behind clear evidence of flow structures and also highlighting areas where there has perhaps been some separation.

When the car is returned to the pits, teams can then take pictures of how the flow-vis has behaved, and this is then analysed by the aerodynamicists to try to better understand if parts are acting in the way anticipated.

This is very much an after-the-event analysis though.

What flow-vis does not give you is how the aerodynamics are working at a specific point out on track, or at a set speed.

The benefit of the tuft testing, as Alpine did, is that it can be used to better comprehend how airflow is reacting at every moment out on the circuit.

High-resolution cameras are fitted to the car to focus on the tufts and these capture video footage of how the individual strands are behaving when it is running.

The direction that the strands are flowing in will indicate airflow direction and pressure changes – as well as highlighting potential stall issues – and can be compared at various speeds and different corners.

If the tufts are doing exactly what is wanted when flat out on the straights, but then are doing something totally undesired through low-speed corners, then this will be exposed much better through tuft testing than with flow-vis.

The decision to go with old-school tufts or modern flow-vis is therefore a simple choice between wanting to know what the airflow is doing, or what it has done.

Alpine A523 diffuser detail

Alpine A523 diffuser detail

Photo by: Uncredited

shares
comments

Related video

Gasly wants action over F1 paddock fan intrusion

The unexpected factor in F1's tyre tender decision
Jonathan Noble More from
Jonathan Noble
F1 targets 50kg weight reduction as part of 2026 rules revamp

F1 targets 50kg weight reduction as part of 2026 rules revamp

Formula 1

F1 targets 50kg weight reduction as part of 2026 rules revamp F1 targets 50kg weight reduction as part of 2026 rules revamp

Red Bull's Marko apologises for "offensive" remarks about Perez

Red Bull's Marko apologises for "offensive" remarks about Perez

Formula 1

Red Bull's Marko apologises for "offensive" remarks about Perez Red Bull's Marko apologises for "offensive" remarks about Perez

The wider F1 significance of Ferrari's Monza affirmation

The wider F1 significance of Ferrari's Monza affirmation

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Italian GP

The wider F1 significance of Ferrari's Monza affirmation The wider F1 significance of Ferrari's Monza affirmation

Alpine More from
Alpine
Gasly: Alpine needs to understand "super painful" Monza F1 weekend

Gasly: Alpine needs to understand "super painful" Monza F1 weekend

Formula 1
Italian GP

Gasly: Alpine needs to understand "super painful" Monza F1 weekend Gasly: Alpine needs to understand "super painful" Monza F1 weekend

Norris: “Dangerous” close call with Ocon triggered by lap time delta

Norris: “Dangerous” close call with Ocon triggered by lap time delta

Formula 1
Italian GP

Norris: “Dangerous” close call with Ocon triggered by lap time delta Norris: “Dangerous” close call with Ocon triggered by lap time delta

The concerning questions raised by Alpine’s latest F1 upheaval

The concerning questions raised by Alpine’s latest F1 upheaval

Prime
Prime
Formula 1

The concerning questions raised by Alpine’s latest F1 upheaval The concerning questions raised by Alpine’s latest F1 upheaval

Latest news

Larson on Elliott contact: "I understand why he was mad"

Larson on Elliott contact: "I understand why he was mad"

NAS NASCAR Cup
Kansas II

Larson on Elliott contact: "I understand why he was mad" Larson on Elliott contact: "I understand why he was mad"

Hamlin admits he was too focused on Larson during final restart

Hamlin admits he was too focused on Larson during final restart

NAS NASCAR Cup
Kansas II

Hamlin admits he was too focused on Larson during final restart Hamlin admits he was too focused on Larson during final restart

McLaughlin “hit everything but the pace car” at IndyCar finale

McLaughlin “hit everything but the pace car” at IndyCar finale

Indy IndyCar
Laguna Seca

McLaughlin “hit everything but the pace car” at IndyCar finale McLaughlin “hit everything but the pace car” at IndyCar finale

Regular season Cup champion Truex already in playoff danger

Regular season Cup champion Truex already in playoff danger

NAS NASCAR Cup
Kansas II

Regular season Cup champion Truex already in playoff danger Regular season Cup champion Truex already in playoff danger

How Aston Martin's "filter" defied Berger criticism to thrive in F1 leadership

How Aston Martin's "filter" defied Berger criticism to thrive in F1 leadership

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Oleg Karpov

How Aston Martin's "filter" defied Berger criticism to thrive in F1 leadership How Aston Martin's "filter" defied Berger criticism to thrive in F1 leadership

The Verstappen techniques that have made him F1’s benchmark driver

The Verstappen techniques that have made him F1’s benchmark driver

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
GP Racing

The Verstappen techniques that have made him F1’s benchmark driver The Verstappen techniques that have made him F1’s benchmark driver

The wider F1 significance of Ferrari's Monza affirmation

The wider F1 significance of Ferrari's Monza affirmation

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Italian GP
Jonathan Noble

The wider F1 significance of Ferrari's Monza affirmation The wider F1 significance of Ferrari's Monza affirmation

The numbers that prove Monza 2023 was Sainz’s best F1 race weekend

The numbers that prove Monza 2023 was Sainz’s best F1 race weekend

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Italian GP
Alex Kalinauckas

The numbers that prove Monza 2023 was Sainz’s best F1 race weekend The numbers that prove Monza 2023 was Sainz’s best F1 race weekend

How Monza shows Albon's transformation to fearsome F1 battler

How Monza shows Albon's transformation to fearsome F1 battler

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Italian GP
Jake Boxall-Legge

How Monza shows Albon's transformation to fearsome F1 battler How Monza shows Albon's transformation to fearsome F1 battler

Italian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023

Italian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Italian GP
Jake Boxall-Legge

Italian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023 Italian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023

Why Sainz was able to make F1's 2023 Italian GP as good as it was

Why Sainz was able to make F1's 2023 Italian GP as good as it was

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Italian GP
Alex Kalinauckas

Why Sainz was able to make F1's 2023 Italian GP as good as it was Why Sainz was able to make F1's 2023 Italian GP as good as it was

Why the Verstappen brand is well-placed to mirror his on-track F1 success

Why the Verstappen brand is well-placed to mirror his on-track F1 success

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
GP Racing

Why the Verstappen brand is well-placed to mirror his on-track F1 success Why the Verstappen brand is well-placed to mirror his on-track F1 success

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe