Video: What's going wrong for troubled Williams
32m ago
Following the news that Williams will miss the second day of 2019 F1 testing, Scott Mitchell and Gary Anderson join Glenn Freeman at the Circuit de Catalunya to discuss how things have unravelled for the British team, the worrying signs about the way its no-shows are being announced, and if there can be any hope for a team that's going to miss at least 25% of the available pre-season running
