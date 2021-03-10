Formula 1
What to expect from 2021 F1 winter testing
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Vettel: Fears only works teams can win F1 title "old school"

By:

Sebastian Vettel believes fears only works teams are capable of winning championships in Formula 1 are “old school” as he begins life with Mercedes customer Aston Martin.

Vettel: Fears only works teams can win F1 title "old school"

Vettel will enjoy his first extended run-out for Aston Martin this week in Bahrain during F1’s sole pre-season test.

The four-time world champion has joined the newly-rebranded team for 2021 following his exit with Ferrari, marking a move away from a factory operation.

Aston Martin receives power units and other parts from Mercedes as part of a technical collaboration between the teams, and even modelled the design of last year’s Racing Point car on Mercedes’ 2019 title-winner.

But Vettel rejected the suggestion that Aston Martin would not be able to fight for wins and championships so long as it is a customer outfit as it looks to become title contenders in the next three-to-five years.

"I'm not worried about that, I think your fears are old school,” Vettel said. “The world has moved on. I think in the past, probably you were right.

“With somebody like Mercedes, I think we can trust that you get a very fair treatment. And if you are faster, then you are allowed to beat them.

“As I said, this sort of mindset is way out of date. As a principle. I see where you're coming from, but I'm not worried.

“If we are very, very close to Mercedes, that is a very good achievement. So it will be the last thing I would worry about.”

2021 will mark the first time Vettel has raced with Mercedes engines in F1, having previously been powered by BMW, Renault and Ferrari.

Vettel said he was curious to work with the German manufacturer’s power units, which are widely regarded to be the best in F1 and will be used by three customer teams this season.

"The Mercedes power unit is supposedly the strongest on the grid, and it will be my first time with Mercedes in Formula 1,” Vettel said.

“I'm looking forward to see how they work. I already got introduced into the power unit and how it's supposed to be working and handled and so on. So I think this can only only help us.

“The fact that we are obviously not in charge of the engine in its development and so on, and we can benefit from such a strong partner, is only to help. We can get on with the car and worry about that.

“Outside, you have people you get along with, and you have people you don't get along with. I don't think that it hurts if you get along with each other.

"But in that case, I think the strongest benefit is the fact that we are powered by Mercedes.”

comments

Related video

Previous article

What to expect from 2021 F1 winter testing Prime

What to expect from 2021 F1 winter testing

Formula 1 pre-season testing is almost here and it will provide a short and sharp blast of action in Bahrain as preparation for the 2021 season. From closely-guarded car parts to new faces, names and looks, all will be revealed over three days. Here’s what to watch out for.

Formula 1
1h
What Ferrari must do to reach the peak in F1 again Prime

What Ferrari must do to reach the peak in F1 again

Former Ferrari, Red Bull and McLaren engineer Rodi Basso on what he’s learned about successful teams, and what the famous Italian squad needs to do to get back on top in Formula 1

Formula 1
Mar 8, 2021
The defining traits that set F1’s best apart Prime

The defining traits that set F1’s best apart

What makes the very best drivers in Formula 1 stand out among what is already a highly elite bunch? Andrew Benson takes a closer look at those with the special blend of skill, judgment, feel and attitude that sets only a select few apart from the rest.

Formula 1
Mar 7, 2021
The updates Williams hopes will lead to a point-scoring return Prime

The updates Williams hopes will lead to a point-scoring return

After producing a car which demonstrated progress but lacked the points to prove it last year, Williams starts its new era of team ownership with the FW43B, its bid to continue the climb up the Formula 1 grid in 2021

Formula 1
Mar 5, 2021
How Ferrari plans to recover from its 2020 F1 nightmare Prime

How Ferrari plans to recover from its 2020 F1 nightmare

The 2020 Formula 1 season was Ferrari's worst for 40 years as it slumped to sixth in the standings. A repeat performance will not be acceptable for the proud Italian team, which has adopted a notably pragmatic approach to forging its path back to the top

Formula 1
Mar 4, 2021
Why Aston Martin’s arrival is more than just new green livery Prime

Why Aston Martin’s arrival is more than just new green livery

In the most eagerly anticipated Formula 1 team launch of the season, the rebranded Aston Martin squad’s changes go much further than the striking paint job. But rather than a restart, the team hopes to build on top of solid foundations.

Formula 1
Mar 3, 2021
The car Aston Martin begins its new F1 journey with Prime

The car Aston Martin begins its new F1 journey with

The team formerly known as Racing Point gambled successfully on a Mercedes look-alike in 2020 as it mounted a strong challenge for third in the constructors' race and won the Sakhir GP. Now clothed in British racing green, Aston Martin's first Formula 1 challenger since 1960 provides the clearest indicator yet of what to expect from the new-for-2021 regulations

Formula 1
Mar 3, 2021
The tricky driver conundrums facing Mercedes in F1 2021 Prime

The tricky driver conundrums facing Mercedes in F1 2021

Ahead of the new Formula 1 season, reigning world champions Mercedes will take on challenges both old and new. This also can be said for its driver conundrum which could become key to sustaining its ongoing success...

Formula 1
Mar 2, 2021

