Formula 1
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Belgian GP
29 Aug
-
01 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Italian GP
05 Sep
-
08 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Singapore GP
19 Sep
-
22 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Russian GP
26 Sep
-
29 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Japanese GP
10 Oct
-
13 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Mexican GP
Tickets
24 Oct
-
27 Oct
FP1 in
10 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Brazilian GP
Tickets
14 Nov
-
17 Nov
FP1 in
31 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
Tickets
28 Nov
-
01 Dec
FP1 in
45 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous Next
Formula 1 / Japanese GP / Breaking news

Vettel: No changes made for Japan breakthrough

shares
comments
Vettel: No changes made for Japan breakthrough
By:
Co-author: Ben Anderson
Oct 14, 2019, 3:02 PM

Sebastian Vettel says there are no changes to explain his "step in performance" at the Japanese Grand Prix, where he ended Ferrari Formula 1 teammate Charles Leclerc's qualifying superiority.

Leclerc had qualified on pole for the previous four grands prix, a run that stretched his dominant run over Vettel in qualifying to nine races.

Suzuka marked the first time Vettel had outqualified Leclerc since June's Canadian Grand Prix, which was also the last time Vettel was on pole.

Asked if he had enjoyed a breakthrough during the Japan weekend, Vettel said: "Not really, just a clean [qualifying] session.

"I don't think there was a particular problem. We've been improving the car since Singapore, the update has helped me in areas where maybe I struggled a bit before.

"Overall qualifying sessions on my side didn't go entirely smooth. Maybe that one just went quite smooth – both laps were clean, I had no issues preparing the lap.

"[There is] nothing that has changed. We didn't change the car for here. [There is] nothing that would explain the step in performance."

Read Also:

Vettel has struggled more with the SF90 than Leclerc, who was generally the quicker of the two Ferrari drivers in the first half of the season when the car was more inconsistent.

Since the major aerodynamic upgrade Ferrari brought to Singapore Vettel's form has improved, but Japan was the first time he looked like he had an advantage over Leclerc.

However, Vettel botched the start, which meant he could not capitalise on his qualifying result, although he avoided a penalty and was able to finish second.

"I was doing what I normally do [at the start]," he said. "I had a very poor start because I moved a little bit, stopped, then lost all the momentum.

"So overall I lost compared to a normal start. It was a mistake. [So] there was a reason, but not a great reason!"

Vettel's pole had looked extremely unlikely on Friday, when Leclerc ended practice marginally the faster Ferrari driver but neither was as competitive as the two Mercedes.

By Sunday morning's qualifying session – rescheduled after Typhoon Hagibis caused Saturday to be cancelled – Ferrari's recent qualifying dominance returned, but Vettel's error and inferior race pace allowed Valtteri Bottas to take the win.

"It's always difficult to judge the true performance on Friday," said Ferrari team principal Mattia Binotto when asked by Motorsport.com to explain Ferrari's twice-changing fortunes.

"Because we maybe on different programmes, I don't know how they were running.

"But focusing on ourselves we had some car issues on Friday, quite high degradation, and we worked through the set-up for the qualy and the race.

"We dropped the rear wing for qualy and the race, which helped the front balance, and the [drivers said the] car felt better.

"We've got the right pace in qualy but not in the race. We've got degradation, higher at least to our competitors."

Next article
Hamilton: 2019 title doesn't feel as "happy"

Previous article

Hamilton: 2019 title doesn't feel as "happy"

Next article

F1 gears up for decisive Paris meeting on 2021 rules

F1 gears up for decisive Paris meeting on 2021 rules
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Event Japanese GP
Drivers Sebastian Vettel Shop Now
Teams Scuderia Ferrari
Author Scott Mitchell

Race hub

Japanese GP

Japanese GP

10 Oct - 13 Oct
Session Date
Local time
Your time
 Content
FP1 Fri 11 Oct
21:00
10:00
FP2 Fri 11 Oct
01:00
14:00
QU Sun 13 Oct
21:00
10:00
Race Sun 13 Oct
01:10
14:10
Latest results Standings

Trending

1
NASCAR Cup

Jarrett slams “consequences” of Talladega manufacturer orders

2h
2
Formula 1

Hamilton: 2019 title doesn't feel as "happy"

3h
3
Formula 1

Japanese GP results altered after race was declared early

4
NASCAR Cup

NASCAR Cup race at Talladega postponed to Monday

5
Formula 1

Leclerc: I'm to blame for Verstappen crash

Latest videos

Starting Grid for the Japanese GP 00:56
Formula 1

Starting Grid for the Japanese GP

Discovering an 'illegal secret' on a Formula 1 car 02:36
Formula 1

Discovering an 'illegal secret' on a Formula 1 car

8 F1 drivers who only started one grand prix 11:54
Formula 1

8 F1 drivers who only started one grand prix

Verstappen gets thrilling taste of Honda history in Japan 10:11
Formula 1

Verstappen gets thrilling taste of Honda history in Japan

Looking at Red Bull’s front suspension arrangement 00:44
Formula 1

Looking at Red Bull’s front suspension arrangement

Latest news

F1 gears up for decisive Paris meeting on 2021 rules
F1

F1 gears up for decisive Paris meeting on 2021 rules

Vettel: No changes made for Japan breakthrough
F1

Vettel: No changes made for Japan breakthrough

Hamilton: 2019 title doesn't feel as "happy"
F1

Hamilton: 2019 title doesn't feel as "happy"

Norris: "Fair play" to Albon for late lunge
F1

Norris: "Fair play" to Albon for late lunge

Japanese Grand Prix driver ratings
F1

Japanese Grand Prix driver ratings

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • MotoGP
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
24 Oct
Tickets
14 Nov
Tickets
28 Nov
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.