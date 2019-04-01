Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

All me
© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Global
Buy tickets Store
Previous
Formula 1 / Bahrain GP / Breaking news

Vettel: Spin battling Hamilton "nothing to do with pressure"

shares
comments
Vettel: Spin battling Hamilton
By:
53m ago

Sebastian Vettel has denied his spin during battle with Lewis Hamilton in the Bahrain Grand Prix was related to mounting pressure following the multitude of mistakes he made last season.

Vettel had made several costly errors as Ferrari’s 2018 Formula 1 championship challenge unravelled.

He spun again while fighting Hamilton for second in Bahrain on Sunday, losing control as he tried to cut back underneath Hamilton’s Mercedes at Turn 4, having been overtaken around the outside.

Vettel flat-spotted his tyres so badly the resulting vibrations shattered his front wing as he tried to make it back to the pits.

Instead of being in position to inherit victory or even second when teammate Charles Leclerc’s engine problem struck, Vettel ended up a lowly fifth.

He lies fifth in the championship after two difficult races, and this latest error has led to suggestions Vettel is increasingly feeling the pressure at Ferrari.

“To be honest I don’t think it has anything to do with pressure,” Vettel said. “I got surprised when I lost the rear that sudden, and once I was in the spin it was already too late.

“Certainly, I had a look at it again. It was my mistake so I need to digest that.

“I thought it was not too bad. During the turnaround [spin], I think the rear left tyre delaminated – Pirelli are still searching apparently where the rest of the tyre is.

“Due to that I had a lot of vibration and when I was going down the straight that caused the front wing to break.”

 

Williams rookie George Russell was trying to pass Vettel’s ailing Ferrari on the back straight when the wing shattered.

Russell sympathised with Vettel’s predicament considering the extreme windy conditions prevalent in the race.

“I've never experienced conditions like that before,” Russell said. “The wind was extremely high - you were having laps down the straight [on which] you were literally being blown across the straight.

“It kind of shows the level of the drivers that not more people biffed it off, and I know Vettel had his moment when he spun but I can totally understand that in the circumstances because it was lap-to-lap.

“I think for everybody on track it was a nightmare, because of conditions – one corner was massively understeer, one corner was massively oversteer.

“The gust of winds were huge, and that had such a huge effect on these cars with this much downforce.”

Ferrari team boss Mattia Binotto was quick to defend Vettel, too.

“I don’t think we should discuss mistakes,” he said. “We need to encourage our drivers because it’s only by driving to the limit that they can achieve the best result.”

Notwithstanding his error, Vettel admitted he has “plenty of homework on my side” after struggling all weekend and consistently falling short of Leclerc’s pace.

Vettel will test for Ferrari in Bahrain on Wednesday as he will hope to find the answers to his pace deficit in the grand prix.

Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari SF90, heads to the pits with a broken front wing

Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari SF90, heads to the pits with a broken front wing

Photo by: Simon Galloway / Sutton Images

Next article
Bahrain Grand Prix driver ratings

Previous article

Bahrain Grand Prix driver ratings
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Event Bahrain GP
Sub-event Race
Drivers Sebastian Vettel Shop Now
Teams Ferrari Shop Now
Author Ben Anderson
Be first to get
breaking news

Red zone: trending stories

Vettel: Spin battling Hamilton "nothing to do with pressure" Bahrain GP
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Vettel: Spin battling Hamilton "nothing to do with pressure"

52m ago
Russell to drive for Mercedes in Bahrain F1 test Article
Formula 1

Russell to drive for Mercedes in Bahrain F1 test

Plastic bag on front wing hindered Bottas in Bahrain GP Article
Formula 1

Plastic bag on front wing hindered Bottas in Bahrain GP

Latest videos
Why DRS is F1's best option... for now - Chain Bear explains 07:49
Formula 1

Why DRS is F1's best option... for now - Chain Bear explains

Mar 31, 2019
Mercedes' testing deficit returns to Bahrain GP 08:35
Formula 1

Mercedes' testing deficit returns to Bahrain GP

Mar 31, 2019

Shop Our Store
Sebastian Vettel

Sebastian Vettel

Shop Now
Ferrari

Ferrari

Shop Now

News in depth
Vettel: Spin battling Hamilton
Formula 1

Vettel: Spin battling Hamilton "nothing to do with pressure"

Bahrain Grand Prix driver ratings
Formula 1

Bahrain Grand Prix driver ratings

Magnussen says Haas' pace in Bahrain was
Formula 1

Magnussen says Haas' pace in Bahrain was "hopeless"

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.