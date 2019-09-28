Formula 1
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Hungarian GP
01 Aug
-
04 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Belgian GP
29 Aug
-
01 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Italian GP
05 Sep
-
08 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Singapore GP
19 Sep
-
22 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Russian GP
26 Sep
-
29 Sep
Race in
20 Hours
:
25 Minutes
:
12 Seconds
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Japanese GP
Tickets
10 Oct
-
13 Oct
FP1 in
12 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Mexican GP
Tickets
24 Oct
-
27 Oct
FP1 in
27 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
United States GP
Tickets
31 Oct
-
03 Nov
FP1 in
34 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Brazilian GP
Tickets
14 Nov
-
17 Nov
FP1 in
47 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
Tickets
28 Nov
-
01 Dec
FP1 in
61 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous Next
Formula 1 / Russian GP / Breaking news

Vettel sees no "pattern" in Leclerc qualifying defeats

shares
comments
Vettel sees no "pattern" in Leclerc qualifying defeats
By:
Co-author: Scott Mitchell
Sep 28, 2019, 2:25 PM

Sebastian Vettel feels there hasn't been “any pattern” in his qualifying deficit to Charles Leclerc, after the Monegasque racer took his fourth Formula 1 pole on the trot in Russia.

Vettel trailed Leclerc by 0.425s in the final qualifying segment at the Sochi Autodrom, and was bumped off the front row by the Mercedes of Lewis Hamilton.

The session has marked the ninth consecutive time that four-time champion Vettel has qualified behind his sophomore F1 racer teammate – and while there have been mitigating circumstances like mechanical issues or the Monza Q3 chaos, the streak has also featured some very comprehensive defeats.

“Obviously in qualy here and there we didn't have the best sessions on my side,” Vettel said when asked what Leclerc has been doing better than him in qualifying as of late.

“I think obviously today Charles was faster, so it's pretty easy to see where he's faster, but it's a little bit here and there.

“I don't think there's any pattern standing out saying that he's always faster in the same type of corners. As I said, obviously the last couple of races was closer than maybe it looked on the result, so we'll see what happens tomorrow.

“Usually come race day I'm getting more and more confident in the car, and pace has never been a problem in the race.”

Vettel was “quite happy in general” with how his car felt in Russian GP qualifying, although said his messy opening segment – in which he struggled to set a competitive initial time on the mediums – was a factor.

“I thought by the time we got to Q3 it was fine,” he stressed. “I think overall I was pretty happy with the car - I just felt as if there was more in the car that I couldn't get to.”

Leclerc’s Sochi pole has marked the first time a Ferrari driver has scored four consecutive F1 pole positions since seven-time world champion Michael Schumacher in 2001.

The Monegasque acknowledged the milestone “felt great”, but stressed that “I don’t want to think about these things”.

Asked by Motorsport.com whether his current qualifying streak has left him feeling untouchable over one lap, he said: “Of course I felt confident going in qualifying, but at one point it's going to end, whether it's now or later.

“The only thing I'm trying to do is to focus on myself, try to have the same procedure as I've had since the last four races. I definitely don't come in the car thinking that it will be easy and that it will come together alone.”

Next article
Hamilton says recent Q3 laps "pole-worthy"

Previous article

Hamilton says recent Q3 laps "pole-worthy"

Next article

Gallery: All of Mika Hakkinen's F1 wins

Gallery: All of Mika Hakkinen's F1 wins
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Event Russian GP
Drivers Sebastian Vettel Shop Now , Charles Leclerc
Teams Scuderia Ferrari
Author Valentin Khorounzhiy

Race hub

Russian GP

Russian GP

26 Sep - 29 Sep
Race Starts in
20 Hours
:
25 Minutes
:
12 Seconds
Session Date
Local time
Your time
 Content
FP1 Fri 27 Sep
10:00
11:00
FP2 Fri 27 Sep
14:00
15:00
FP3 Sat 28 Sep
11:00
12:00
QU Sat 28 Sep
14:00
15:00
Race Sun 29 Sep
13:10
14:10
Latest results Standings

Trending

1
Formula 1

Vettel sees no "pattern" in Leclerc qualifying defeats

18m
2
Formula 1

Ferrari's top speed advantage like a "jet mode" - Hamilton

1h
3
FIA F2

Correa’s lungs improve, chooses surgery over amputation

4
Formula 1

Russian GP: Leclerc storms to fourth straight pole

1h
5
Formula 1

Toro Rosso requests 2020 name change to AlphaTauri

Latest videos

Starting Grid for the Russian GP 00:56
Formula 1
39m

Starting Grid for the Russian GP

The mystery of Jean Alesi's Williams F1 contract 04:57
Formula 1

The mystery of Jean Alesi's Williams F1 contract

A virtual lap of Sochi in F1 2019 01:46
Formula 1

A virtual lap of Sochi in F1 2019

Michael Schumacher interview: GP2 test 03:08
Formula 1

Michael Schumacher interview: GP2 test

Getting under the skin of the six-wheeled Tyrrell P34 03:35
Formula 1

Getting under the skin of the six-wheeled Tyrrell P34

Latest news

Gallery: All of Mika Hakkinen's F1 wins
F1

Gallery: All of Mika Hakkinen's F1 wins

Vettel sees no "pattern" in Leclerc qualifying defeats
F1

Vettel sees no "pattern" in Leclerc qualifying defeats

Hamilton says recent Q3 laps "pole-worthy"
F1

Hamilton says recent Q3 laps "pole-worthy"

Ferrari's top speed advantage like a "jet mode" - Hamilton
F1

Ferrari's top speed advantage like a "jet mode" - Hamilton

Mercedes F1 employees dismissed following racism complaint
F1

Mercedes F1 employees dismissed following racism complaint

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • MotoGP
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
10 Oct
Tickets
24 Oct
Tickets
31 Oct
Tickets
14 Nov
Tickets
28 Nov
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.