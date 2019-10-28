Formula 1
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Belgian GP
29 Aug
-
01 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Italian GP
05 Sep
-
08 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Singapore GP
19 Sep
-
22 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Russian GP
26 Sep
-
29 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Japanese GP
10 Oct
-
13 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Mexican GP
24 Oct
-
27 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
United States GP
Tickets
01 Nov
-
03 Nov
FP1 in
4 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Brazilian GP
Tickets
14 Nov
-
17 Nov
FP1 in
18 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
Tickets
28 Nov
-
01 Dec
FP1 in
31 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
Formula 1 / Mexican GP / Breaking news

Vettel no fan of "shitty" F1 trophies or Mexico's "selfie guy"

shares
comments
Vettel no fan of "shitty" F1 trophies or Mexico's "selfie guy"
By:
Oct 28, 2019, 9:57 AM

Sebastian Vettel has praised the innovative Mexican Grand Prix Formula 1 podium but was not a fan of the "shitty" trophies or "the selfie guy" he snubbed a photo with.

The Mexican GP podium ceremony takes place in the Foro Sol stadium section and this year a lift was constructed to include the victorious car, with Lewis Hamilton rising up to the podium alongside his Mercedes while Vettel and Valtteri Bottas stood on the rostrum as normal.

Throughout the week the Mexican GP has featured vibrant representations of the culture in the paddock and the top three were joined on the podium by 'Mario Achi', effectively the race's mascot, who tried to take a selfie but was pushed away by Vettel.

"I think it was cool," Vettel said of the ceremony. "I didn't like the selfie guy when he tried to push into the picture so I pushed him away! I'm not big into selfies anyway.

"It was nice, to elevate the car as well is really cool. It's a very nice way to do it to involve the whole stadium and the crowd.

"I liked most of it except the selfie guy and the trophies. It's a shame. You have such a great race and they put so much effort into the race and then you get this shitty trophies that look boring."

Vettel has previously been critical of sponsor-based trophies and longs for a return to specialised trophies rather than ones that are too corporate.

"We could have for the future maybe something nice, traditional Mexican, because it's a bit of a shame," said Vettel.

"There's Heineken written everywhere! You don't need to have the fricking star on the trophy as well.

"Get something nice like they had when F1 used to race here before we came back."

On the use of the winning car as part of the podium furniture, Vettel added: "It doesn't fit everywhere. Here it makes sense."

Race winner Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1 on the podium with the trophy

Race winner Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1 on the podium with the trophy

Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images

Next article
FIA: McLaren unsafe release "not possible to determine"

Previous article

FIA: McLaren unsafe release "not possible to determine"
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Event Mexican GP
Drivers Sebastian Vettel Shop Now
Teams Ferrari Shop Now
Author Scott Mitchell

Race hub

Mexican GP

Mexican GP

24 Oct - 27 Oct
Session Date
Local time
Your time
 Content
FP1 Fri 25 Oct
16:00
10:00
FP2 Fri 25 Oct
20:00
14:00
FP3 Sat 26 Oct
16:00
10:00
QU Sat 26 Oct
19:00
13:00
Post-race Sun 27 Oct
05:00
00:00
Race Sun 27 Oct
19:10
13:10
Latest results Standings

Trending

1
Formula 1

Vettel no fan of "shitty" F1 trophies or Mexico's "selfie guy"

23m
2
Formula 1

Verstappen "annoyed" Hamilton wasn't penalised too

3
NASCAR Cup

Almirola promises to "make it hell" for Kyle Busch

4
Formula 1

Haas duo against giving up FP1s for Kubica in 2020

5
Formula 1

Hamilton says Vettel risked "big collision" at start

Latest videos

Starting Grid for the Mexican GP 00:47
Formula 1

Starting Grid for the Mexican GP

Charles Leclerc analyses his Breakthrough Year 04:29
Formula 1

Charles Leclerc analyses his Breakthrough Year

Giorgio Piola: The most important F1 drawing in my life 03:01
Formula 1

Giorgio Piola: The most important F1 drawing in my life

Renault's Japanese Grand Prix disqualification explained 05:08
Formula 1

Renault's Japanese Grand Prix disqualification explained

A lap of Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez in F1 2019 01:30
Formula 1

A lap of Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez in F1 2019

Latest news

Vettel no fan of "shitty" F1 trophies or Mexico's "selfie guy"
F1

Vettel no fan of "shitty" F1 trophies or Mexico's "selfie guy"

FIA: McLaren unsafe release "not possible to determine"
F1

FIA: McLaren unsafe release "not possible to determine"

Hamilton says Vettel risked "big collision" at start
F1

Hamilton says Vettel risked "big collision" at start

Verstappen "annoyed" Hamilton wasn't penalised too
F1

Verstappen "annoyed" Hamilton wasn't penalised too

Floor damage made Hamilton's race a "struggle"
F1

Floor damage made Hamilton's race a "struggle"

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • MotoGP
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
1 Nov
Tickets
14 Nov
Tickets
28 Nov
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.