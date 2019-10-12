Formula 1
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Belgian GP
29 Aug
-
01 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Italian GP
05 Sep
-
08 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Singapore GP
19 Sep
-
22 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Russian GP
26 Sep
-
29 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Japanese GP
10 Oct
-
13 Oct
QU in
14 Hours
:
54 Minutes
:
01 Seconds
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Mexican GP
Tickets
24 Oct
-
27 Oct
FP1 in
13 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Brazilian GP
Tickets
14 Nov
-
17 Nov
FP1 in
34 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
Tickets
28 Nov
-
01 Dec
FP1 in
47 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
Formula 1 / Japanese GP / Breaking news

Vettel: "Not fair" to say whether Leclerc is toughest teammate

shares
comments
Vettel: "Not fair" to say whether Leclerc is toughest teammate
By:
Oct 12, 2019, 9:47 AM

Sebastian Vettel says it’s too early for him to name Charles Leclerc as the toughest teammate he’s had in his Formula 1 career.

In his first year at Ferrari, Leclerc has taken five pole positions to Vettel's one, and he currently leads the four-time world champion by 215 points to 194.

Vettel was partnered with Nick Heidfeld on his debut with BMW Sauber, and his subsequent teammates in F1 were Sebastien Bourdais and Vitantonio Liuzzi at Toro Rosso, Mark Webber and Daniel Ricciardo at Red Bull, and Kimi Raikkonen and Leclerc at Ferrari.

“I don’t think it’s fair, it’s been too short,” said Vettel when asked if Leclerc was the toughest competition he has faced.

“Certainly he’s young, he’s very quick. I don’t think there’s anybody who doubts that. Ultimately you can’t really compare because you’d need to put Mark and Kimi and Daniel and Vitantonio and Bourdais – did I miss anyone? - in the same car at the same time.

“So it’s not fair. Certainly in terms of raw speed he’s very quick, but obviously it’s a bit early for him, it’s only his second season in F1.

“It’s very different to say Kimi or Mark, who had spent a lot of time in F1 and had a lot more experience. I don’t look at it that way.”

Vettel acknowledged that Leclerc’s pace had helped him benchmark the 2019 Ferrari when he was struggling.

“It’s good that he’s a real reference, and as I’ve said especially in the times when I struggled a little bit to really get the most out of myself and the car, then it’s good to have that, because it can also help you.

"As a team it’s good to have two drivers fighting for the same ground on track.”

Next article
Hamilton predicts F1 will keep DRS "for a while" yet

Previous article

Hamilton predicts F1 will keep DRS "for a while" yet
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Event Japanese GP
Drivers Sebastian Vettel Shop Now , Charles Leclerc
Teams Scuderia Ferrari
Author Adam Cooper

Race hub

Japanese GP

Japanese GP

10 Oct - 13 Oct
QU Starts in
14 Hours
:
54 Minutes
:
01 Seconds
Session Date
Local time
Your time
 Content
FP1 Fri 11 Oct
18:00
10:00
FP2 Fri 11 Oct
22:00
14:00
QU Sun 13 Oct
18:00
10:00
Race Sun 13 Oct
22:10
14:10
Latest results Standings

Trending

1
Supercars

Kelly Racing set for two-car Mustang switch

2
Supercars

The 2019 Bathurst 1000 weekend schedule

3
Formula 1

Vettel: "Not fair" to say whether Leclerc is toughest teammate

18m
4
Formula 1

Japanese GP: Latest F1 tech updates, straight from pitlane

5
Formula 1

Suzuka shows two-day F1 weekend could work - Grosjean

3h

Latest videos

8 F1 drivers who only started one grand prix 11:54
Formula 1

8 F1 drivers who only started one grand prix

Verstappen gets thrilling taste of Honda history in Japan 10:11
Formula 1

Verstappen gets thrilling taste of Honda history in Japan

Looking at Red Bull’s front suspension arrangement 00:44
Formula 1

Looking at Red Bull’s front suspension arrangement

The banned Lotus that wasn't actually very good 05:50
Formula 1

The banned Lotus that wasn't actually very good

The dent to Red Bull's confidence before Honda's home F1 race 06:44
Formula 1

The dent to Red Bull's confidence before Honda's home F1 race

Latest news

Vettel: "Not fair" to say whether Leclerc is toughest teammate
F1

Vettel: "Not fair" to say whether Leclerc is toughest teammate

Hamilton predicts F1 will keep DRS "for a while" yet
F1

Hamilton predicts F1 will keep DRS "for a while" yet

Suzuka shows two-day F1 weekend could work - Grosjean
F1

Suzuka shows two-day F1 weekend could work - Grosjean

Japanese GP: Latest F1 tech updates, straight from pitlane
F1

Japanese GP: Latest F1 tech updates, straight from pitlane

Japanese GP: Best images from Suzuka on Friday
F1

Japanese GP: Best images from Suzuka on Friday

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • MotoGP
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
24 Oct
Tickets
14 Nov
Tickets
28 Nov
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.