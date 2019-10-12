Formula 1
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Belgian GP
29 Aug
-
01 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Italian GP
05 Sep
-
08 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Singapore GP
19 Sep
-
22 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Russian GP
26 Sep
-
29 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Japanese GP
10 Oct
-
13 Oct
QU in
16 Hours
:
24 Minutes
:
33 Seconds
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Mexican GP
Tickets
24 Oct
-
27 Oct
FP1 in
13 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Brazilian GP
Tickets
14 Nov
-
17 Nov
FP1 in
34 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
Tickets
28 Nov
-
01 Dec
FP1 in
48 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Hamilton predicts F1 will keep DRS "for a while" yet

shares
comments
Hamilton predicts F1 will keep DRS "for a while" yet
By:
Oct 12, 2019, 8:10 AM

Five-time world champion Lewis Hamilton believes Formula 1’s drag reduction system will be part of the championship “for a while”, even after the major rules shake-up in 2021.

The DRS was introduced into F1 in 2011, giving drivers the opportunity to open a flap on the rear wing and boost straightline speed if they are within a second of the car in front during a grand prix.

It became part of F1 to combat the impact the cars’ increasing downforce levels had on the quality of racing, and the overtaking aid has since been adopted by other categories like the DTM.

F1’s work on the technical regulations for 2021 has included extensive research into making the cars easier to follow, but it had already been suggested that the DRS would be retained.

“It will be a part of Formula 1 for a while, probably,” said Hamilton. “I don't know if they're going to keep in 2021, I would imagine they would.

“Those wings are going to be quite a bit bigger, and hopefully following is going to be better, so maybe they won't need it then.

“Now it's just, some of the overtakes, you're overtaking halfway down the straight. Of course it's not as exciting because you want to be doing it in the corner, launching it up the inside of another car.

“But it doesn't bother me. You still have to try and get in the position to be able to utilise it.”

This weekend’s Japanese Grand Prix is a rare example of a circuit only having one DRS zone, with two or three the most common, to maximise overtaking opportunities.

Hamilton believes a second zone should have been added at Suzuka, which has a very long back straight between Spoon Curve and 130R.

“I’ve noticed they’ve not put the double-DRS this weekend, which I don’t think is a good idea,” said Hamilton. “We should have double DRS because hopefully that should help.

“At the moment every race you go to, each weekend there’s a certain distance or advantage you have to have on the car ahead to have an opportunity to overtake.

“Sometimes it’s like two seconds, sometimes it’s eight tenths of a second. Here it’s over a second and a half you have to have on the car ahead. It’s quite a big delta. That’s why we don’t see a lot of overtaking.

"With an extra DRS section that [delta] shortens that a bit, so they need to add that.”

Next article
Suzuka shows two-day F1 weekend could work - Grosjean

Previous article

Suzuka shows two-day F1 weekend could work - Grosjean
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Drivers Lewis Hamilton Shop Now
Teams Mercedes Shop Now
Author Scott Mitchell

Race hub

Japanese GP

Japanese GP

10 Oct - 13 Oct
QU Starts in
16 Hours
:
24 Minutes
:
33 Seconds
Session Date
Local time
Your time
 Content
FP1 Fri 11 Oct
18:00
10:00
FP2 Fri 11 Oct
22:00
14:00
QU Sun 13 Oct
18:00
10:00
Race Sun 13 Oct
22:10
14:10
Latest results Standings

Trending

1
Supercars

Kelly Racing set for two-car Mustang switch

3h
2
Supercars

The 2019 Bathurst 1000 weekend schedule

3
Formula 1

Japanese GP: Latest F1 tech updates, straight from pitlane

4
Formula 1

Suzuka shows two-day F1 weekend could work - Grosjean

2h
5
MotoGP

Zarco set for shock MotoGP return with LCR Honda

Latest videos

8 F1 drivers who only started one grand prix 11:54
Formula 1

8 F1 drivers who only started one grand prix

Verstappen gets thrilling taste of Honda history in Japan 10:11
Formula 1

Verstappen gets thrilling taste of Honda history in Japan

Looking at Red Bull’s front suspension arrangement 00:44
Formula 1

Looking at Red Bull’s front suspension arrangement

The banned Lotus that wasn't actually very good 05:50
Formula 1

The banned Lotus that wasn't actually very good

The dent to Red Bull's confidence before Honda's home F1 race 06:44
Formula 1

The dent to Red Bull's confidence before Honda's home F1 race

Latest news

Hamilton predicts F1 will keep DRS "for a while" yet
F1

Hamilton predicts F1 will keep DRS "for a while" yet

Suzuka shows two-day F1 weekend could work - Grosjean
F1

Suzuka shows two-day F1 weekend could work - Grosjean

Japanese GP: Latest F1 tech updates, straight from pitlane
F1

Japanese GP: Latest F1 tech updates, straight from pitlane

Japanese GP: Best images from Suzuka on Friday
F1

Japanese GP: Best images from Suzuka on Friday

Insight: How the F1 paddock is tackling the typhoon threat
F1

Insight: How the F1 paddock is tackling the typhoon threat

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • MotoGP
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
24 Oct
Tickets
14 Nov
Tickets
28 Nov
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.