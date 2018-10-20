Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

All me
© 2018 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Global
Buy tickets Store
Previous Next
Formula 1 / United States GP / Breaking news

Vettel: Ferrari boosted by ditching recent upgrades

shares
comments
Vettel: Ferrari boosted by ditching recent upgrades
Jonathan Noble
By: Jonathan Noble
42m ago

Sebastian Vettel says Ferrari’s surprising return to form at the United States Grand Prix is linked to it rolling back recent upgrades.

With just 0.061 seconds separating Vettel and pole position man Lewis Hamilton in qualifying at Austin, the German believes that Ferrari is back to its best following recent struggles.

And he suggests that his car has been working better thanks to Ferrari abandoning a number of developments that it has brought in recent races.

“We went back with our car quite a long way, and it seems to work better that way,” explained the German.

In Austin, Ferrari trialled a major floor update that it hoped would help better make use of a new design concept that it introduced but never raced in Japan.

However, after a difficult Friday in America, the team elected to go back to the same configuration it had raced in both Russia and Japan.

Ferrari SF71H bargeboard, captioned, United States GP

Ferrari SF71H bargeboard, captioned, United States GP

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

Although Vettel knew that a three-place grid penalty for a red flag infringement in FP1 would mean he could not start from pole, he thought he could have been fastest overall.

Asked if he felt he could have bettered Hamilton’s pace, Vettel said: “I think if it less than one tenth [off] you will always think there was a little bit left.

“I was happy with the laps I had and overall it was a positive surprise to see how competitive we were today, given how far behind we were in the last events.”

Hamilton reckoned that, based on what was seen in qualifying, there was nothing to separate Mercedes and Ferrari in America.

“I think it shows this weekend, we are pretty much on par performance-wise, I think,” he said. “That is the max for all of us.

“We can go up and down with small improvements, and we are dicing around with the same kind of improvements, but they have gone back with potential improvements and their car is better in that sweet spot.”

Pole sitter Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1 celebrates in Parc Ferme with Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari

Pole sitter Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1 celebrates in Parc Ferme with Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari

Photo by: Manuel Goria / Sutton Images

Next Formula 1 article
Hamilton was in "different headspace" for pole

Previous article

Hamilton was in "different headspace" for pole

Next article

Verstappen "amazed" by freak suspension breakage

Verstappen "amazed" by freak suspension breakage
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Event United States GP
Drivers Sebastian Vettel Shop Now
Teams Ferrari Shop Now
Author Jonathan Noble
Article type Breaking news

Red zone: trending stories

US GP: Hamilton beats Vettel to pole by 0.061s United States GP
Formula 1 / Qualifying report

US GP: Hamilton beats Vettel to pole by 0.061s

1h ago
Red Bull won't let Ricciardo test 2018 Renault Article
Formula 1

Red Bull won't let Ricciardo test 2018 Renault

Vettel: Ferrari boosted by ditching recent upgrades Article
Formula 1

Vettel: Ferrari boosted by ditching recent upgrades

Latest videos
Social Circuit #005 – F1 in ‘Murica & Alonso memes 04:34
Formula 1

Social Circuit #005 – F1 in ‘Murica & Alonso memes

Oct 18, 2018
Go Figure: Formula 1 - United States GP, Circuit of the Americas 01:16
Formula 1

Go Figure: Formula 1 - United States GP, Circuit of the Americas

Oct 18, 2018

Shop Our Store
Sebastian Vettel

Sebastian Vettel

Shop Now
Ferrari

Ferrari

Shop Now

News in depth
Verstappen
Formula 1

Verstappen "amazed" by freak suspension breakage

Vettel: Ferrari boosted by ditching recent upgrades
Formula 1

Vettel: Ferrari boosted by ditching recent upgrades

Hamilton was in
Formula 1

Hamilton was in "different headspace" for pole

© 2018 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.