Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

All me
© 2018 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Global
Buy tickets Store
Previous Next
Formula 1 / Japanese GP / Breaking news

Ferrari damaging tyres "more than others" - Vettel

shares
comments
Ferrari damaging tyres
Jonathan Noble
By: Jonathan Noble
10h ago

Sebastian Vettel says it is clear Ferrari is damaging its tyres more than its rivals in Japan, on a weekend where it is already locked in to an ultra-aggressive strategy.

Ferrari has headed into the Suzuka weekend having picked a maximum 10 sets of supersoft tyres, and it now has just one set of new softs and one set of new mediums for the rest of the weekend

Its situation appears far from ideal, however, with both Vettel and Raikkonen suffering blisters during their long runs on Friday afternoon.

With Vettel having ended up 0.833 seconds adrift of pace-setter Lewis Hamilton, he admitted that the tyre life was not perfect.

“Today I think we were probably both of us sliding a bit too much, and therefore damaging the tyres a bit more than others,” admitted Vettel. “But I think overall, it has been okay

“It has been a clean Friday. No interruptions, no issue with the car or anything, so I think we could focus on our work and now we try to obviously squeeze out everything that is left in the car for tomorrow.”

Although Vettel felt there was some scope for an uplift in pace, he was not making any bold predictions about being able to beat Mercedes.

“I think we know what we were doing, I don’t think we tried something different to other Fridays. As I said, I think we know what the car can do.

“We need to focus on that and try to get everything out to put us in the best possible position. If we can grasp pole tomorrow, that is great.

"If not, we need to be there just right behind and then see what happens.”

Vettel was clear, however, that Ferrari would not try to do anything too stupid in desperation to beat Mercedes.

Asked about options to be aggressive, he said: “You can always do something. The question is whether it works.

“Obviously you don’t want to commit suicide. If we attack we still try to be reasonable. It is a long race.”

Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari SF71H

Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari SF71H

Photo by: Manuel Goria / Sutton Images

Next Formula 1 article
The disputed legacy of a Formula 1 legend

Previous article

The disputed legacy of a Formula 1 legend

Next article

Verstappen did not enjoy "one lap" of Suzuka practice

Verstappen did not enjoy "one lap" of Suzuka practice
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Event Japanese GP
Drivers Sebastian Vettel Shop Now
Teams Ferrari Shop Now
Author Jonathan Noble
Article type Breaking news

Red zone: trending stories

Ferrari warns leaks of technical info a "serious matter"
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Ferrari warns leaks of technical info a "serious matter"

6h ago
Honda's Article
Formula 1

Honda's "big improvement" after upgrade setback explained

Red Bull figures show Article
Formula 1

Red Bull figures show "enormous" cost of F1 rules change

Latest videos
Legends of Racing : McLaren MP4/4 08:43
Formula 1

Legends of Racing : McLaren MP4/4

Paddock talk from Japan with Jon Noble 01:32
Formula 1

Paddock talk from Japan with Jon Noble

Shop Our Store
Sebastian Vettel

Sebastian Vettel

Shop Now
Ferrari

Ferrari

Shop Now

News in depth
Hamilton: F1 tyres should be
Formula 1

Hamilton: F1 tyres should be "three steps softer"

Honda's
Formula 1

Honda's "big improvement" after upgrade setback explained

Haas duo surprised by Force India progress
Formula 1

Haas duo surprised by Force India progress

© 2018 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.