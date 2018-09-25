Sign in
Formula 1 / Japanese GP / Breaking news

Ferrari maxes out on supersofts for Japanese GP

Ferrari maxes out on supersofts for Japanese GP
Jonathan Noble
By: Jonathan Noble
Sep 25, 2018, 11:24 AM

Ferrari has gone ultra-aggressive with its tyre choice for the Japanese Grand Prix, selecting more supersoft sets than any other team.

The Italian outfit, which is battling to get itself back on terms with Mercedes in the world championship fight, has elected to take 10 sets of supersofts for Sebastian Vettel and Kimi Raikkonen.

This has left it with just two sets of soft tyres and one set of mediums.

In contrast, Mercedes has opted to pick just seven sets of the supersoft for Lewis Hamilton and Valtteri Bottas, giving them four sets of softs and two sets of the mediums.

Ferrari's very aggressive choice is in complete contrast to McLaren, which has picked just four sets of the supersoft for Fernando Alonso and Stoffel Vandoorne.

The Woking-based team has elected five sets of the soft tyre and four sets of the medium tyre.

The full selection is below.

Selected sets per driver

Selected sets per driver

Photo by: Pirelli

