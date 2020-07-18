Formula 1
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Austrian GP
03 Jul
-
05 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Styrian GP
10 Jul
-
12 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Hungarian GP
17 Jul
-
19 Jul
Race in
21 Hours
:
00 Minutes
:
47 Seconds
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
British GP
31 Jul
-
02 Aug
FP1 in
12 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
70th Anniversary GP
07 Aug
-
09 Aug
FP1 in
19 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Spanish GP
14 Aug
-
16 Aug
FP1 in
26 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Belgian GP
Tickets
28 Aug
-
30 Aug
FP1 in
40 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Italian GP
04 Sep
-
06 Sep
FP1 in
47 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Tuscany GP
11 Sep
-
13 Sep
Next event in
54 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Russian GP
Tickets
25 Sep
-
27 Sep
FP1 in
68 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
United States GP
Tickets
23 Oct
-
25 Oct
FP1 in
96 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Mexican GP
30 Oct
-
01 Nov
FP1 in
104 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Brazilian GP
Tickets
13 Nov
-
15 Nov
FP1 in
117 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
Tickets
27 Nov
-
29 Nov
FP1 in
131 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
Formula 1 / Hungarian GP / Breaking news

Verstappen says "something is not working" in Red Bull's car

shares
comments
Verstappen says "something is not working" in Red Bull's car
By:
, Autosport.com Editor
Jul 18, 2020, 3:22 PM

Max Verstappen concedes Red Bull is still struggling to find a comfortable car balance as he qualified down in seventh place for the Hungarian Grand Prix.

Red Bull had been tipped as Mercedes' nearest challengers coming into the third round of the 2020 Formula 1 season at the Hungaroring, but Verstappen could only manage the fourth row in qualifying behind the Mercedes, Racing Point and Ferrari drivers and over 1.4 seconds off polesitter Lewis Hamilton.

Having admitted Red Bull had "a lot of work to do" after Friday practice, with Red Bull breaking curfew to work on the team's RB16 cars last night, Verstappen has called the team's qualifying performance "disappointing".

"I don't know why but clearly something is not working compared to, let's say, also last year when I think we had a really good balance here," Verstappen told Sky Sports F1. "But the whole weekend has been really tricky and it is hard to understand.

"We tried a lot of things but it still doesn't really work so of course it was a disappointing qualifying. The pace is all very close [between the teams] so we have to wait and we are also not starting on the best tyre for the race but it is what it is.

"I will try to do the best that I can and see where we end up but it is quite tricky to overtake here anyway."

Read Also:

Verstappen's teammate Albon appeared to be suffer even worse for car balance in qualifying, as he dropped out in Q2 in 13th place, having complained about possible front wing damage in the second session of qualifying.

Albon says his problems weren't from one specific area and wants to speak to his Red Bull team to unpick the issues.

"It was a bit of everything, obviously I didn't do a great lap as well, but we had another lap to try to fix it but it is a few things to be honest," he told Sky Sports F1. "We just need to sit with the team and discuss it to be better prepared for next time.

"It was [better] in FP3, not so much in qualifying, so I need to figure it out a bit better."

Related video

Next article
Bottas 'frustrated' after believing he had shot at pole

Previous article

Bottas 'frustrated' after believing he had shot at pole

Trending Today

Albon "made to look like an idiot" in Hungary, says Russell
Formula 1 / Formula 1
1h

Albon "made to look like an idiot" in Hungary, says Russell

2020 F1 Hungarian Grand Prix qualifying results & starting grid
Formula 1 / Formula 1
2h

2020 F1 Hungarian Grand Prix qualifying results & starting grid

Rivals upset Racing Point, AlphaTauri get 'free' 2021 upgrades
Formula 1 / Formula 1

Rivals upset Racing Point, AlphaTauri get 'free' 2021 upgrades

Verstappen says "something is not working" in Red Bull's car
Formula 1 / Formula 1
46m

Verstappen says "something is not working" in Red Bull's car

Hungarian GP: Hamilton on pole as Mercedes crushes rivals
Formula 1 / Formula 1
2h

Hungarian GP: Hamilton on pole as Mercedes crushes rivals

Rins taken to hospital after nasty Jerez qualifying crash
MotoGP / MotoGP
1h

Rins taken to hospital after nasty Jerez qualifying crash

Jerez MotoGP: Quartararo claims first pole of 2020
Video Inside
MotoGP / MotoGP
3h

Jerez MotoGP: Quartararo claims first pole of 2020

Ferrari "much closer" to the cars around us - Vettel
Formula 1 / Formula 1
58m

Ferrari "much closer" to the cars around us - Vettel

Latest news

Verstappen says "something is not working" in Red Bull's car
Formula 1 / Formula 1
46m

Verstappen says "something is not working" in Red Bull's car

Bottas 'frustrated' after believing he had shot at pole
Formula 1 / Formula 1
54m

Bottas 'frustrated' after believing he had shot at pole

Ferrari "much closer" to the cars around us - Vettel
Formula 1 / Formula 1
58m

Ferrari "much closer" to the cars around us - Vettel

Perez felt "dizzy" during Hungarian GP qualifying
Formula 1 / Formula 1
1h

Perez felt "dizzy" during Hungarian GP qualifying

Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Event Hungarian GP
Drivers Max Verstappen Shop Now
Teams Red Bull Racing Shop Now
Author Haydn Cobb

Trending

1
Formula 1

Albon "made to look like an idiot" in Hungary, says Russell

1h
2
Formula 1

2020 F1 Hungarian Grand Prix qualifying results & starting grid

2h
3
Formula 1

Rivals upset Racing Point, AlphaTauri get 'free' 2021 upgrades

4
Formula 1

Verstappen says "something is not working" in Red Bull's car

46m
5
Formula 1

Hungarian GP: Hamilton on pole as Mercedes crushes rivals

2h

Latest videos

Grand Prix Greats – British GP best moments 05:48
Formula 1

Grand Prix Greats – British GP best moments

Grand Prix Greats – Fernando Alonso at Renault F1 03:54
Formula 1

Grand Prix Greats – Fernando Alonso at Renault F1

Is Racing Point In Trouble And Were Ferrari's Austrian GP Updates Wasted? 05:55
Formula 1

Is Racing Point In Trouble And Were Ferrari's Austrian GP Updates Wasted?

Max Verstappen Fan Village - Motorsport Tickets 01:10
Formula 1

Max Verstappen Fan Village - Motorsport Tickets

Grand Prix Greats – Styrian GP best photos 03:50
Formula 1

Grand Prix Greats – Styrian GP best photos

Latest news

Verstappen says "something is not working" in Red Bull's car
Formula 1

Verstappen says "something is not working" in Red Bull's car

Bottas 'frustrated' after believing he had shot at pole
Formula 1

Bottas 'frustrated' after believing he had shot at pole

Ferrari "much closer" to the cars around us - Vettel
Formula 1

Ferrari "much closer" to the cars around us - Vettel

Perez felt "dizzy" during Hungarian GP qualifying
Formula 1

Perez felt "dizzy" during Hungarian GP qualifying

Albon "made to look like an idiot" in Hungary, says Russell
Formula 1

Albon "made to look like an idiot" in Hungary, says Russell

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.