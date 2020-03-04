Formula 1
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Previous
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Verstappen completes first laps at Zandvoort

shares
comments
Verstappen completes first laps at Zandvoort
Mar 4, 2020, 3:56 PM

Red Bull driver Max Verstappen on Wednesday completed his first laps on the renewed Zandvoort circuit that will host this year's Dutch GP.

Together with two-time Indianapolis 500 winner Arie Luyendyk, Verstappen was part of the formal re-opening of the circuit, which will host the F1 race during the first weekend of May.

 

The Dutchman drove a Red Bull RB8 from 2012, although his laps were not timed, and got the chequered flag waved by Dutch Grand Prix sporting director Jan Lammers.

Formula 1 will return to the Netherlands after a 35-year absence.

Max Verstappen, Red Bull RB8

Max Verstappen, Red Bull RB8

Photo by: Tim Biesbrouck / Motorsport.com

 

The rules behind the Ferrari F1 settlement that enraged rivals

The rules behind the Ferrari F1 settlement that enraged rivals
