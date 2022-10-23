Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop rewards
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Previous / Stroll says he gave Alonso "plenty of room" in Austin F1 crash Next / Hamilton will take Mercedes "to the top" when car is ready for F1 title fight
Formula 1 / United States GP News

Verstappen dedicates US GP win to Mateschitz after clinching constructors' title

Max Verstappen was glad to see Red Bull clinch the Formula 1 constructors' title "in style" by winning the United States Grand Prix, dedicating the victory to Dietrich Mateschitz.

Luke Smith
By:
Verstappen dedicates US GP win to Mateschitz after clinching constructors' title
Listen to this article

Red Bull founder Mateschitz died on Saturday at the age of 78 following a long battle with illness, sparking an outpouring of tributes from throughout the F1 paddock.

Verstappen said after qualifying third on Saturday that he wanted to do Mateschitz proud in Sunday's race as Red Bull bid to clinch its first constructors' title since 2013.

Verstappen was comfortable in the lead throughout the first two stints, only for a slow pit stop to drop him back and give Lewis Hamilton the advantage in the fight for victory.

But Verstappen managed to pass Charles Leclerc and catch Hamilton, overtaking the Mercedes for the lead with seven laps remaining before clinching his 13th victory of the season.

"It was a tough one," said Verstappen. "It was all looking good, but then the pit stop was a bit longer than we would have liked, so I had to fight my way forward again. But we gave it everything out there today.

"Of course it's a very difficult weekend for us, so this is dedicated to Dietrich, for what he has done for everyone.

"The only thing we could do today was win, and even though after the pit stop, it was not looking great, I gave it everything out there and pushed to the limit to get back."

Verstappen added the win "definitely means a lot to me" given Mateschitz's role in his F1 career, saying he was "so instrumental."

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, 1st position, with the winners trophy

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, 1st position, with the winners trophy

Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images

"You really wanted to have a good result today, and this feels amazing," he said.

Red Bull wrapped up the constructors' crown with three races remaining, giving it a sweep of this year's titles after Verstappen won the drivers' championship in Japan two weeks ago.

Ferrari had to outscore Red Bull by 19 points to keep the title fight alive to Mexico, but Red Bull managed to finish first and fourth to extend its lead by 22 points.

"We had a big chance to win the constructors' here," said Verstappen. "Of course, you want to do that in style, and I think we did that today."

Verstappen vented his frustration over the radio after the slow pit stop that cost him around nine seconds, having kept Hamilton at bay throughout the first two stints and the two safety car periods.

The Dutchman made a move on Leclerc to grab third place into Turn 12, having attempted a lunge into Turn 1 earlier in the lap. He was then able to pull a similar move on Hamilton for the lead, but had the Mercedes car filling his mirrors for the next few laps.

"This is a great track anyway for battling," he said. "If you pass on a corner, you can come back on the next. It's really enjoyable to drive here."

shares
comments

Related video

Stroll says he gave Alonso "plenty of room" in Austin F1 crash
Previous article

Stroll says he gave Alonso "plenty of room" in Austin F1 crash
Next article

Hamilton will take Mercedes "to the top" when car is ready for F1 title fight

Hamilton will take Mercedes "to the top" when car is ready for F1 title fight
Luke Smith More from
Luke Smith
Alonso: United States GP crash with Stroll was racing incident United States GP
Formula 1

Alonso: United States GP crash with Stroll was racing incident

Hamilton thought "for a second" he could beat Verstappen to US GP win United States GP
Formula 1

Hamilton thought "for a second" he could beat Verstappen to US GP win

Connecting two of Ferrari's favourite F1 sons: Villeneuve and Leclerc Prime
Formula 1

Connecting two of Ferrari's favourite F1 sons: Villeneuve and Leclerc

Max Verstappen More from
Max Verstappen
Verstappen: Red Bull has "strong belief" it was within F1 budget cap
Formula 1

Verstappen: Red Bull has "strong belief" it was within F1 budget cap

Verstappen thought he would win F1 championship after French GP
Formula 1

Verstappen thought he would win F1 championship after French GP

Ten moments that won Verstappen the 2022 Formula 1 title Prime
Formula 1

Ten moments that won Verstappen the 2022 Formula 1 title

Red Bull Racing More from
Red Bull Racing
F1 drivers pay tribute to "grounded and humble" Mateschitz
Formula 1

F1 drivers pay tribute to "grounded and humble" Mateschitz

Horner leads tribute to ‘inspirational’ Red Bull founder Mateschitz United States GP
Formula 1

Horner leads tribute to ‘inspirational’ Red Bull founder Mateschitz

Why Perez’s new-era F1 promise has deteriorated into disappointment Italian GP Prime
Formula 1

Why Perez’s new-era F1 promise has deteriorated into disappointment

Latest news

How the NASCAR Cup Series could award dual titles this year
Video Inside
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

How the NASCAR Cup Series could award dual titles this year

A confluence of unusual circumstances – including Kyle Larson’s victory Sunday at Homestead-Miami Speedway – could produce dual championships in the NASCAR Cup Series for the first time in nearly 60 years.

Ex-F1 driver Wehrlein emerges as Porsche LMDh contender after test
WEC WEC

Ex-F1 driver Wehrlein emerges as Porsche LMDh contender after test

Porsche Formula E driver Pascal Wehrlein has emerged as a contender for a seat in one of the German manufacturer’s 963 LMDh prototypes after testing the car last week.

Ten things we learned from the 2022 United States Grand Prix
Formula 1 Formula 1

Ten things we learned from the 2022 United States Grand Prix

Formula 1's second trip to the United States in 2022 resulted in another win for Max Verstappen - but Lewis Hamilton gave him a run for his money in a thrilling Austin race. Here's a look at the 10 biggest talking points from the race

The message a WRC stalwart sent which its new king couldn’t answer Prime
WRC WRC

The message a WRC stalwart sent which its new king couldn’t answer

Sebastien Ogier might be the outgoing World Rally champion, but it didn’t stop him reminding everyone of the skills that made him an eight-time world champion. As victory at Rally Spain led Toyota’s charge to a titles clean sweep, it did pose a question to newly-crowned champion Kalle Rovanpera which he could not answer

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
The pre-race call that hurt Hamilton's chance to stop Verstappen's US GP charge Prime

The pre-race call that hurt Hamilton's chance to stop Verstappen's US GP charge

Max Verstappen’s recovery from a bodged pitstop to win the United States Grand Prix demonstrated Red Bull’s dominance in 2022, but in truth key pre-race decisions helped swing the advantage back to the newly-crowned Formula 1 world constructors’ champions after its pitlane blunder. Regardless, the Dutch driver’s performance was a fitting tribute to Dietrich Mateschitz whose death during the Austin race weekend rocked the paddock

Formula 1
16 h
United States Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2022 Prime

United States Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2022

In a frantic and breathless Formula 1 United States Grand Prix there are zero maximum scores in the latest Autosport driver ratings, but many starring roles alongside some unwanted villain tags during the Circuit of the Americas' headline act

Formula 1
17 h
The questions and concerns resulting from F1's relentless growth plan Prime

The questions and concerns resulting from F1's relentless growth plan

OPINION: Formula 1 seems determined to grow and grow and has announced a planned 24-race calendar for next season that will be its biggest ever. But is there a risk, asks MATT KEW, that too much of a good thing could end up being detrimental to the championship?

Formula 1
Oct 22, 2022
The unavoidable element that all F1 drivers need to rise above Prime

The unavoidable element that all F1 drivers need to rise above

Formula 1's biggest talents can lean heavily on their ability but, without a slice of luck, results won't go in their favour. And Lady Luck has played her role this season in helping one driver start an F1 career - but, equally, put an early end to several drivers' title aspirations

Formula 1
Oct 20, 2022
The 10 steps Ferrari needs to take to be a real F1 challenger Prime

The 10 steps Ferrari needs to take to be a real F1 challenger

Max Verstappen most likely would have won the 2022 Formula 1 world championship even without Ferrari’s blunders and miscues. The team has much to work on if it’s to mount a challenge in the years ahead

Formula 1
Oct 20, 2022
The “borderline” team compromise that staved off an F1 crisis Prime

The “borderline” team compromise that staved off an F1 crisis

Formula 1’s budget cap was heralded as a radical advance, the saviour of smaller teams, and the pathway to a brighter commercial future for all. So why were so many teams so keen to either break it or negotiate a raise? As MARK GALLAGHER reveals, it’s not just about the cost of crash repairs.

Formula 1
Oct 16, 2022
Mika Hakkinen: An F1 life in pictures Prime

Mika Hakkinen: An F1 life in pictures

At the turn of the century Formula 1 became the Mika and Michael show as Mika Hakkinen claimed two world championships by going wheel-to-wheel with Michael Schumacher. Over a collection of images from his F1 career, the Flying Finn shares some cherished memories with MAURICE HAMILTON about his route to the top, annoying Ayrton Senna and Alain Prost, and that overtake in Spa…

Formula 1
Oct 13, 2022
The one thing that can't be sacrificed amid Red Bull’s F1 overspend controversy Prime

The one thing that can't be sacrificed amid Red Bull’s F1 overspend controversy

OPINION: The FIA revealed this week that Red Bull breached Formula 1's cost cap, throwing the team into controversy. But why did its calculation put it several million dollars below the cost cap limit when the FIA deemed it to be over? And what will the governing body do as a sanction? What happens next could have vital implications for the very future of the world championship

Formula 1
Oct 12, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.