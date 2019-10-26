Formula 1
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Belgian GP
29 Aug
-
01 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Italian GP
05 Sep
-
08 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Singapore GP
19 Sep
-
22 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Russian GP
26 Sep
-
29 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Japanese GP
10 Oct
-
13 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Mexican GP
24 Oct
-
27 Oct
Race in
21 Hours
:
15 Minutes
:
40 Seconds
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
United States GP
Tickets
31 Oct
-
03 Nov
FP1 in
5 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Brazilian GP
Tickets
14 Nov
-
17 Nov
FP1 in
19 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
Tickets
28 Nov
-
01 Dec
FP1 in
33 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous Next
Formula 1 / Mexican GP / Breaking news

Defiant Verstappen admits he didn't lift for Bottas crash

shares
comments
Defiant Verstappen admits he didn't lift for Bottas crash
By:
Oct 26, 2019, 8:30 PM

Mexican Grand Prix pole winner Max Verstappen has admitted he did not back off for Valtteri Bottas's crashed Mercedes in qualifying, but he is not currently under an FIA investigation.

Verstappen was already on provisional pole position after the initial runs in Q3 when Bottas shunted heavily at the final corner on his final lap at the end of the session.

That prompted a single yellow flag to be waved at the marshal post on the outside of the entry to the final corner, which Verstappen encountered while on an even faster lap.

He completed the lap with a new fastest final sector that was 0.001s quicker than on his first run, and said afterwards: "I was aware that Valtteri crashed."

When asked if he backed off, Verstappen said: "It didn't really look like it did it? No."

Read Also:

F1 drivers are told explicitly in the pre-event notes every weekend that they must slow down in qualifying for yellow flags.

Verstappen's onboard clearly shows a single waved yellow flag on the exit of the corner.

According to the FIA, in that situation "drivers should reduce their speed and be prepared to change direction".

The notes add: "It must be clear that a driver has reduced speed and, in order for this to be clear, a driver would be expected to have braked earlier and/or discernibly reduced speed in the relevant marshalling sector."

Despite Verstappen's admission that he did not slow down, there was no immediate investigation into the incident and the FIA says he is not "currently" facing formal scrutiny from the stewards.

It is unclear what punishment Verstappen may face if he is investigated and deemed to have broken the rules regarding single-waved yellow flags.

The FIA's International Sporting Code stipulates that failing to follow the instructions of the relevant officials "for the safe and orderly conduct of the event" is a breach of the rules.

It lists a wide-ranging scale of penalties available to the stewards for such offences, including a reprimand, deletion of qualifying laps or grid penalties.

Last year, when Marcus Ericsson failed to slow for yellow flags in qualifying he was hit with a five-place grid penalty, however his offence was committed under double-waved yellows.

Verstappen said "we all know what a yellow flag means" but argued against the validity of questioning his decision not to back off when he saw the crash from a safety perspective.

"I think we know what we are doing, otherwise we wouldn't be driving an F1 car," he said. "It's qualifying and you go for it. If they want to delete the lap, then delete the lap."

Sebastian Vettel claimed he came across double-waved yellow flags when he arrived at the final corner although this is unclear from his onboard camera.

His teammate Charles Leclerc, who was further ahead on the road and finished his own lap before Bottas crashed, said: "It's clear for everyone that when there is a yellow flag you need to slow down.

"On my side the crash behind so I cannot judge that situation. But I think it's clear for every driver, it's the basics."

Next article
Mexican GP: Starting grid in pictures

Previous article

Mexican GP: Starting grid in pictures

Next article

Verstappen called to stewards over yellow flag infringement

Verstappen called to stewards over yellow flag infringement
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Event Mexican GP
Drivers Max Verstappen Shop Now
Teams Red Bull Racing Shop Now
Author Scott Mitchell

Race hub

Mexican GP

Mexican GP

24 Oct - 27 Oct
Race Starts in
21 Hours
:
15 Minutes
:
46 Seconds
Session Date
Local time
Your time
 Content
FP1 Fri 25 Oct
11:00
10:00
FP2 Fri 25 Oct
15:00
14:00
FP3 Sat 26 Oct
11:00
10:00
QU Sat 26 Oct
14:00
13:00
Race Sun 27 Oct
15:10
13:10
Latest results Standings

Trending

1
Formula 1

Verstappen called to stewards over yellow flag infringement

56m
2
Formula 1

Defiant Verstappen admits he didn't lift for Bottas crash

1h
3
NASCAR Cup

Tifft hospitalized prior to first Martinsville practice

4
Formula 1

Grosjean: Illegal Renault system in use since 2015

5
Formula 1

Mexican GP: Verstappen on pole as Bottas crashes hard

2h

Latest videos

Starting Grid for the Mexican GP 00:47
Formula 1
2h

Starting Grid for the Mexican GP

Charles Leclerc analyses his Breakthrough Year 04:29
Formula 1

Charles Leclerc analyses his Breakthrough Year

Giorgio Piola: The most important F1 drawing in my life 03:01
Formula 1

Giorgio Piola: The most important F1 drawing in my life

Renault's Japanese Grand Prix disqualification explained 05:08
Formula 1

Renault's Japanese Grand Prix disqualification explained

A lap of Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez in F1 2019 01:30
Formula 1

A lap of Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez in F1 2019

Latest news

Verstappen called to stewards over yellow flag infringement
F1

Verstappen called to stewards over yellow flag infringement

Defiant Verstappen admits he didn't lift for Bottas crash
F1

Defiant Verstappen admits he didn't lift for Bottas crash

Mexican GP: Starting grid in pictures
F1

Mexican GP: Starting grid in pictures

Mexican GP: Verstappen on pole as Bottas crashes hard
F1

Mexican GP: Verstappen on pole as Bottas crashes hard

Promoted: Charles Leclerc analyses his breakthrough year
F1

Promoted: Charles Leclerc analyses his breakthrough year

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.