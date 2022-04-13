Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs rewards Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Tickets
Previous / Leclerc cautions Ferrari not to "overdo things" amid F1 title fight pressure Next / Monaco: Zero concerns over F1 future amid new contract talks
Formula 1 / Australian GP News

Vasseur: Qualifying setback hid Alfa Romeo pace in Australia

Frederic Vasseur believes Alfa Romeo's performance in Formula 1's Australian GP was in line with its early-season form despite seeing both cars drop out in Q2, hiding a "mega" race pace.

Luke Smith
By:
Vasseur: Qualifying setback hid Alfa Romeo pace in Australia
Listen to this article

Alfa Romeo arrived in Australia looking to continue its strong start to the season after seeing Valtteri Bottas finish sixth in Bahrain and reach Q3 in Saudi Arabia before retiring from the race.

Teammate Zhou Guanyu also scored a point on his F1 debut in Bahrain, giving the team its first double-points finish since Imola 2020.

But neither driver made it through to Q3 in Australia on Saturday, bringing to an end a 103-race streak of top-10 qualifying results for Bottas. The Finn said a decision to run a smaller rear wing after the fourth DRS zone was removed was likely to blame for missing out.

Bottas was left struggling behind Aston Martin's Lance Stroll at one stage in the race, but was able to grab eighth place, while Zhou narrowly missed out on points by finishing 11th.

Vasseur felt the team's pace had been in line with its performances from Bahrain and Saudi Arabia, and that Q2 was the only setback it faced.

"It was a step back in quali, I think we fucked up the Q2," Vasseur told Motorsport.com.

"But Q1 was very good. We were P6, and the race pace was mega. The issue is that we lost too much time on track behind [Lance] Stroll mainly.

Valtteri Bottas, Alfa Romeo C42

Valtteri Bottas, Alfa Romeo C42

Photo by: Alfa Romeo

"But overall, I'm very happy with the pace, I'm very happy with the pace of Zhou also because he did very well.

"I think for us it's a good weekend, on the same line of the first two. We just have to be a bit more efficient in Q2 probably, and we'll start in a better position and it will change our weekend.

"Overall, I think we did a good weekend."

Read Also:

The points haul from Bottas kept the team sixth in the constructors' championship, leapfrogging Haas after McLaren rose up the table thanks to its run to fifth and sixth.

Vasseur admitted Alfa Romeo was "a bit worried" about how it would perform in Melbourne, meaning further confidence could be taken from its pace in the race.

"I'm a bit more confident for the next two or there because we have also good updates in the pipeline," he said. "It looks good."

shares
comments

Related video

Leclerc cautions Ferrari not to "overdo things" amid F1 title fight pressure
Previous article

Leclerc cautions Ferrari not to "overdo things" amid F1 title fight pressure
Next article

Monaco: Zero concerns over F1 future amid new contract talks

Monaco: Zero concerns over F1 future amid new contract talks
Load comments
Luke Smith More from
Luke Smith
Monaco: Zero concerns over F1 future amid new contract talks
Formula 1

Monaco: Zero concerns over F1 future amid new contract talks

Verstappen: "No reason to believe" in F1 title right now Australian GP
Video Inside
Formula 1

Verstappen: "No reason to believe" in F1 title right now

Why a Las Vegas Grand Prix is only good news for Formula 1 Prime
Formula 1

Why a Las Vegas Grand Prix is only good news for Formula 1

Alfa Romeo More from
Alfa Romeo
Alfa Romeo "not alone" in suffering F1 start oscillation problems
Formula 1

Alfa Romeo "not alone" in suffering F1 start oscillation problems

Zhou has ‘no answer’ for recurring F1 anti-stall problems Saudi Arabian GP
Formula 1

Zhou has ‘no answer’ for recurring F1 anti-stall problems

Why Bottas is excited by life in F1 after Mercedes Bahrain March testing Prime
Formula 1

Why Bottas is excited by life in F1 after Mercedes

Latest news

Monaco: Zero concerns over F1 future amid new contract talks
Formula 1 Formula 1

Monaco: Zero concerns over F1 future amid new contract talks

Vasseur: Qualifying setback hid Alfa Romeo pace in Australia
Formula 1 Formula 1

Vasseur: Qualifying setback hid Alfa Romeo pace in Australia

Leclerc cautions Ferrari not to "overdo things" amid F1 title fight pressure
Formula 1 Formula 1

Leclerc cautions Ferrari not to "overdo things" amid F1 title fight pressure

How the Australian GP gave F1 a much needed tonic Prime
Formula 1 Formula 1

How the Australian GP gave F1 a much needed tonic

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
How the Australian GP gave F1 a much needed tonic Prime

How the Australian GP gave F1 a much needed tonic

OPINION: Formula 1 had been shrouded in various forms of controversy for almost six months when it arrived in Melbourne, but the party atmosphere and engaging yet inoffensive events at the Australian Grand Prix provided the series with middle of the road normality that had been missing for too long

Formula 1
6 h
The Verstappen path Leclerc seems to be following in F1 2022 Prime

The Verstappen path Leclerc seems to be following in F1 2022

OPINION: Charles Leclerc insists he has not made a step up in his Formula 1 performances from 2021 into his early domination of 2022. But he does admit to there being one key difference compared to his past at Ferrari, which comes with striking similarity to the life of his closest on-track rival so far this year

Formula 1
Apr 12, 2022
Australian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2022 Prime

Australian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2022

Formula 1's long-awaited return to Melbourne delivered an intriguing race on a track rather different than the one teams had last raced at in 2019. Among several standout performances, two drivers earned maximum scores in our driver ratings

Formula 1
Apr 11, 2022
How Ferrari and Red Bull calls led to Leclerc’s Melbourne masterclass Prime

How Ferrari and Red Bull calls led to Leclerc’s Melbourne masterclass

A second retirement in three races for Max Verstappen in the Australian Grand Prix leaves the Red Bull ace already facing an uphill battle to get himself back into the title fight. But there were several factors which contributed to the team's disappointing weekend - and they were ones Ferrari got right as Charles Leclerc romped to victory

Formula 1
Apr 11, 2022
The background considerations behind Berger's Aston boss criticism Prime

The background considerations behind Berger's Aston boss criticism

OPINION: Does Gerhard Berger’s recent slating of new Aston Martin team principal Mike Krack suggest an ambition unfulfilled? Stuart Codling thinks that may be the case

Formula 1
Apr 10, 2022
Why Australian GP is set for another Red Bull vs Ferrari showdown Prime

Why Australian GP is set for another Red Bull vs Ferrari showdown

As in Jeddah, Ferrari swept both practice sessions on Friday in Melbourne. But Max Verstappen and Red Bull looked strong on race pace long runs and, with four DRS zones in play, F1's Albert Park return could produce a similarly enthralling battle to the one seen last time out between the two teams in Jeddah

Formula 1
Apr 8, 2022
The domino effect causing Mercedes' current F1 problems Prime

The domino effect causing Mercedes' current F1 problems

Mercedes has started this year as it did last year – on the back foot. But the problems now are more serious, with only the third-fastest car unable as yet to challenge the Red Bull and Ferrari on pace. So what next for the Silver Arrows? Here's how its planning to turn its "ambitious" W13 into a race winner

Formula 1
Apr 7, 2022
The answers Mercedes needs from its low-drag wing Prime

The answers Mercedes needs from its low-drag wing

Intrigue around Mercedes' updates beyond the Australian Grand Prix will focus on whether it can answer Lewis Hamilton’s demands for more grip and more power. Solving the W13's weaknesses appears to be multifaceted, including the obvious porpoising problem, with a low-drag wing in the pipeline after Albert Park

Formula 1
Apr 7, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.