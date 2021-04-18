Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets fashion Giorgio Piola jobs rewards

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets fashion Giorgio Piola jobs
Previous / Seidl: Self-criticism after Imola mistake typical of Norris Next / Perez still "miles away" from gelling with Red Bull F1 car
Formula 1 / Emilia Romagna GP / Breaking news

Tsunoda’s gearbox broke in half in Imola Q1 crash

By:

Yuki Tsunoda broke the gearbox of his AlphaTauri Formula 1 car in half in his qualifying crash at Imola, but is not expected to require a chassis change.

Tsunoda’s gearbox broke in half in Imola Q1 crash

Tsunoda crashed heavily at the exit of Variante Alta early in qualifying for the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix on Saturday, causing a red flag and bringing his session to an end.

The Japanese driver was able to walk away from the crash unscathed, but his car was less fortunate after he spun rearwards into the barrier at speed.

AlphaTauri’s mechanics were left with a sizeable amount of repairs to complete before Sunday’s race, with technical director Jody Egginton revealing the extent of the damage.

“We’re still assessing it, [but] the gearbox broke in half, so that’s finished,” Egginton said on Saturday evening.

“Power unit, we’re having a good look through now and seeing what’s gone on. And rear suspension, rear wing, bodywork - but the chassis seems OK at the moment.

“That’s the last update I had. Not too bad, but it’ll keep the mechanics busy tonight and tomorrow morning.”

Tsunoda said after the session that he got “too excited” during his first push lap, causing the crash that means he will now start the race from the back of the grid.

The mistake marks the first major setback for Tsunoda’s fledgling F1 career after an impressive debut in Bahrain three weeks ago that saw him finish ninth after some late overtakes.

Egginton downplayed any need for Tsunoda to calm down or reel in his driving approach despite the crash, saying such errors had to be expected from rookies.

“I think it’s just one of those things that happens with a young driver, early in their career,” Egginton said.

“Any of these guys have always had these incidents. So it’s not a trend of him pushing too hard and going over the top. It just got away from him today.

“In hindsight, he probably could have taken a bit more margin, but that’s part of the rookie journey isn’t it?”

Read Also:

Tsunoda’s teammate Pierre Gasly will start fifth on the grid at Imola, but Egginton said the team planned to be aggressive on strategy with both of its drivers.

“We’re still crunching the numbers at the moment but we might have to be creative here in terms of what we’re going to do,” Egginton said.

“In both cases, we want to be aggressive with both drivers. We don't want to be settling for anything less than we think we can do.

“At the minute, I wouldn’t go as far as to say what we’re thinking of. But we’ll be aggressive with both of them.”

shares
comments

Related video

Seidl: Self-criticism after Imola mistake typical of Norris

Previous article

Seidl: Self-criticism after Imola mistake typical of Norris

Next article

Perez still "miles away" from gelling with Red Bull F1 car

Perez still "miles away" from gelling with Red Bull F1 car
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Event Emilia Romagna GP
Drivers Yuki Tsunoda
Teams AlphaTauri
Author Luke Smith

Trending

1
Formula 1

Miami Grand Prix joins 2022 F1 calendar

26min
2
Formula 1

Formula 1 Emilia Romagna Grand Prix – How to watch, start time & more

4h
3
Formula 1

Grand Prix qualifying results: Hamilton takes pole in Imola F1

15h
4
Formula 1

Tsunoda’s gearbox broke in half in Imola Q1 crash

1h
5
MotoGP

MotoGP Portuguese Grand Prix - Start time, how to watch & more

4h
Latest news
Mercedes: Tyre warm-up issue caused Bottas’ Q3 struggles
Formula 1

Mercedes: Tyre warm-up issue caused Bottas’ Q3 struggles

10m
Miami Grand Prix joins 2022 F1 calendar
Formula 1

Miami Grand Prix joins 2022 F1 calendar

26m
Perez still "miles away" from gelling with Red Bull F1 car
Formula 1

Perez still "miles away" from gelling with Red Bull F1 car

50m
Tsunoda’s gearbox broke in half in Imola Q1 crash
Formula 1

Tsunoda’s gearbox broke in half in Imola Q1 crash

1h
Seidl: Self-criticism after Imola mistake typical of Norris
Formula 1

Seidl: Self-criticism after Imola mistake typical of Norris

2h
Latest videos
Starting Grid for the Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix 00:42
Formula 1
19h

Starting Grid for the Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix

Why DRS Is The Best Current Solution To F1’s Dirty Problem 05:46
Formula 1
Apr 16, 2021

Why DRS Is The Best Current Solution To F1’s Dirty Problem

F1 Fast Facts: Emilia Romagna Grand Prix 02:08
Formula 1
Apr 16, 2021

F1 Fast Facts: Emilia Romagna Grand Prix

F1 Fast Facts: Emilia Romagna Grand Prix 02:08
Formula 1
Apr 16, 2021

F1 Fast Facts: Emilia Romagna Grand Prix

Onboard Lap - Imola 01:39
Formula 1
Apr 14, 2021

Onboard Lap - Imola

Luke Smith More from
Luke Smith
Mercedes: Tyre warm-up issue caused Bottas’ Q3 struggles Emilia Romagna GP
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Mercedes: Tyre warm-up issue caused Bottas’ Q3 struggles

Perez: Last-corner mistake cost me Imola F1 pole Emilia Romagna GP
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Perez: Last-corner mistake cost me Imola F1 pole

How McLaren is going back to the future with Mercedes Prime
Formula 1 / Analysis

How McLaren is going back to the future with Mercedes

More from
Yuki Tsunoda
Tsunoda got "too excited" before Imola qualifying crash Emilia Romagna GP
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Tsunoda got "too excited" before Imola qualifying crash

AlphaTauri built special pedal case for Tsunoda
Formula 1 / Breaking news

AlphaTauri built special pedal case for Tsunoda

The meteoric rise of F1's first 21st century-born racer Prime
Formula 1 / Special feature

The meteoric rise of F1's first 21st century-born racer

More from
AlphaTauri
Tsunoda already contributing to AlphaTauri development
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Tsunoda already contributing to AlphaTauri development

Could AlphaTauri be 2021 surprise after Bahrain ‘shocker’?
Formula 1 / Analysis

Could AlphaTauri be 2021 surprise after Bahrain ‘shocker’?

Why Gasly’s AlphaTauri haven is a blessing and a curse Prime
Formula 1 / Special feature

Why Gasly’s AlphaTauri haven is a blessing and a curse

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
The back-bedroom world-beater that began a new F1 era Prime

The back-bedroom world-beater that began a new F1 era

The first in a line of world beaters was designed in a back bedroom and then constructed in a shed. STUART CODLING recalls the Tyrrell 001

Formula 1
3h
Why Mercedes isn't confident it's really ahead of Red Bull at Imola Prime

Why Mercedes isn't confident it's really ahead of Red Bull at Imola

While Mercedes struck back against Red Bull by topping the times at Imola on Friday ahead of the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix, the overall picture remains incredibly close. Despite having a possible edge this weekend, the reigning Formula 1 world champion squad is not taking anything for granted...

Formula 1
Apr 16, 2021
What Mercedes must do to keep its F1 title challenge on track Prime

What Mercedes must do to keep its F1 title challenge on track

Mercedes may find itself leading the drivers' and constructors' standings after Lewis Hamilton's victory in the Bahrain Grand Prix, but it is well aware that it came against the odds, with Red Bull clearly ahead. Here's what the Brackley team must do to avoid its crown slipping .

Formula 1
Apr 16, 2021
The double whammy that is defining Vettel’s F1 fate Prime

The double whammy that is defining Vettel’s F1 fate

It's been a tough start to Sebastian Vettel's Aston Martin F1 career, with a lack of pre-season testing mileage followed by an incident-packed Bahrain GP. But two key underlying factors mean a turnaround is no guarantee.

Formula 1
Apr 14, 2021
The themes to watch in F1's Imola return Prime

The themes to watch in F1's Imola return

Three weeks is a long time in Formula 1, but in the reshaped start to the 2021 season the teams head to Imola to pick things up after the frenetic Bahrain opener. Here's what to look out for and the developments to follow at the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix

Formula 1
Apr 13, 2021
The 'new' F1 drivers who need to improve at Imola Prime

The 'new' F1 drivers who need to improve at Imola

After a pandemic-hit winter of seat-swapping, F1 kicked off its season with several new faces in town, other drivers adapting to new environments, and one making a much-anticipated comeback. Ben Anderson looks at who made the most of their opportunity and who needs to try harder…

Formula 1
Apr 12, 2021
The delay that quashed Aston Martin’s last F1 venture Prime

The delay that quashed Aston Martin’s last F1 venture

Aston Martin’s only previous foray into Formula 1 in the late 1950s was a short-lived and unsuccessful affair. But it could have been so different, says Nigel Roebuck.

Formula 1
Apr 10, 2021
Verstappen exclusive: Why lack of titles won't hurt Red Bull's ace Prime

Verstappen exclusive: Why lack of titles won't hurt Red Bull's ace

Max Verstappen’s star quality in Formula 1 is clear. Now equipped with a Red Bull car that is, right now, the world title favourite and the experience to support his talent, could 2021 be the Dutchman’s year to topple the dominant force of Lewis Hamilton and Mercedes?

Formula 1
Apr 9, 2021

Trending Today

Miami Grand Prix joins 2022 F1 calendar
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Miami Grand Prix joins 2022 F1 calendar

Formula 1 Emilia Romagna Grand Prix – How to watch, start time & more
Formula 1 Formula 1 / News

Formula 1 Emilia Romagna Grand Prix – How to watch, start time & more

Grand Prix qualifying results: Hamilton takes pole in Imola F1
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Results

Grand Prix qualifying results: Hamilton takes pole in Imola F1

Tsunoda’s gearbox broke in half in Imola Q1 crash
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Tsunoda’s gearbox broke in half in Imola Q1 crash

MotoGP Portuguese Grand Prix - Start time, how to watch & more
MotoGP MotoGP / News

MotoGP Portuguese Grand Prix - Start time, how to watch & more

Perez still "miles away" from gelling with Red Bull F1 car
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Perez still "miles away" from gelling with Red Bull F1 car

Hamilton: Red Bull has better set of strategy cards to play
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Race report

Hamilton: Red Bull has better set of strategy cards to play

Rossi “worried” by current MotoGP form after qualifying 17th
Video Inside
MotoGP MotoGP / Breaking news

Rossi “worried” by current MotoGP form after qualifying 17th

Latest news

Mercedes: Tyre warm-up issue caused Bottas’ Q3 struggles
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Mercedes: Tyre warm-up issue caused Bottas’ Q3 struggles

Miami Grand Prix joins 2022 F1 calendar
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Miami Grand Prix joins 2022 F1 calendar

Perez still "miles away" from gelling with Red Bull F1 car
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Perez still "miles away" from gelling with Red Bull F1 car

Tsunoda’s gearbox broke in half in Imola Q1 crash
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Tsunoda’s gearbox broke in half in Imola Q1 crash

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.