Formula 1
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Canadian GP
Tickets
11 Jun
-
14 Jun
FP1 in
66 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
French GP
Tickets
25 Jun
-
28 Jun
FP1 in
79 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Austrian GP
Tickets
02 Jul
-
05 Jul
FP1 in
86 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
British GP
Tickets
16 Jul
-
19 Jul
FP1 in
100 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Hungarian GP
Tickets
30 Jul
-
02 Aug
FP1 in
114 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Belgian GP
Tickets
27 Aug
-
30 Aug
FP1 in
142 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Italian GP
Tickets
03 Sep
-
06 Sep
FP1 in
149 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Singapore GP
Tickets
17 Sep
-
20 Sep
FP1 in
163 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Russian GP
Tickets
24 Sep
-
27 Sep
FP1 in
170 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Japanese GP
Tickets
08 Oct
-
11 Oct
FP1 in
184 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
United States GP
Tickets
22 Oct
-
25 Oct
FP1 in
199 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Mexican GP
Tickets
29 Oct
-
01 Nov
FP1 in
206 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Brazilian GP
Tickets
12 Nov
-
15 Nov
FP1 in
220 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
Tickets
26 Nov
-
29 Nov
FP1 in
233 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
Formula 1 / Breaking news

F1 considering token system for 2020-21 car development

shares
comments
F1 considering token system for 2020-21 car development
By:
Apr 7, 2020, 12:31 PM

A token system could be introduced so that individual Formula 1 teams can decide which elements of their cars they freeze or develop over the next two seasons.

It has already been agreed that the current chassis will be frozen for the 2020 and 2021 seasons, and in recent weeks teams and F1 bosses have been discussing what other elements can also be frozen in order to cut development costs.

Inevitably teams have different ideas about which parts of their cars they might like to focus on improving over this and the following seasons.

During yesterday’s phone conference involving team principals, F1 bosses Chase Carey and Ross Brawn and FIA president Jean Todt a token system gained support.

In essence it was agreed that a significant percentage of the overall package will be frozen until the end of 2021, and that teams will have a set number of development tokens which they can deploy in the specific areas that they want to change.

Read Also:

A similar system was used for power units in the early years of the hybrid era, with each component assigned a certain token value.

Manufacturers were initially allocated 32 tokens per year to deploy as they wished, and that figure was due to drop to 25 in 2017, 20 in 2018, and then 15 from 2019.

However, the system was abandoned for 2017 to allow manufacturers to undertake what development they wished in an attempt to help Ferrari, Renault and Honda to catch the hitherto dominant Mercedes.

The change was one of the key concessions made by the suppliers when they agreed to cut their prices to customers.

Another cost saving measure that looks set to be adopted for 2020-’21 will be tighter FIA Aerodynamic Testing Restrictions, the rules that cover the use of wind tunnels and CFD for aero R&D.

ATR is regarded as a straightforward way of limiting development. However it’s understood that the details of any changes are still under discussion.

An extension of the factory shutdown from the current three weeks is also likely to be confirmed as any potential start of the season appears to be getting later.

Related video

Next article
Mercedes repurposes F1 facility for breathing aid production

Previous article

Mercedes repurposes F1 facility for breathing aid production
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Author Adam Cooper

Race hub

Canadian GP

Canadian GP

11 Jun - 14 Jun
FP1 Starts in
66 days
Session Date
Local time
Your time
 Content
FP1
Fri 12 Jun
Fri 12 Jun
08:00
11:00
FP2
Fri 12 Jun
Fri 12 Jun
12:00
15:00
FP3
Sat 13 Jun
Sat 13 Jun
08:00
11:00
QU
Sat 13 Jun
Sat 13 Jun
11:00
14:00
Race
Sun 14 Jun
Sun 14 Jun
11:10
14:10
Latest results Standings

Trending

1
Formula 1

Mercedes repurposes F1 facility for breathing aid production

1h
2
Formula 1

Renault still has questions over Racing Point's 'Pink Mercedes'

2h
3
Formula 1

Ranked! The worst F1 cars to win grands prix

4
Formula 1

Norris: Reverse Silverstone layout would be cool but tricky

3h
5
Formula 1

What we know about Formula 1's 2020 cars so far

3h

Latest videos

Grand Prix Greats – Schumacher’s F1 debut with Jordan 04:39
Formula 1

Grand Prix Greats – Schumacher’s F1 debut with Jordan

Reverse Silverstone lap in F1 2019 01:41
Formula 1

Reverse Silverstone lap in F1 2019

Grand Prix Greats - The F1 Cars Of Ayrton Senna 05:53
Formula 1

Grand Prix Greats - The F1 Cars Of Ayrton Senna

Grand Prix Greats - Benetton in F1 02:01
Formula 1

Grand Prix Greats - Benetton in F1

Grand Prix Greats - Ferrari in F1 02:32
Formula 1

Grand Prix Greats - Ferrari in F1

Latest news

F1 considering token system for 2020-21 car development
F1

F1 considering token system for 2020-21 car development

Mercedes repurposes F1 facility for breathing aid production
F1

Mercedes repurposes F1 facility for breathing aid production

Renault still has questions over Racing Point's 'Pink Mercedes'
F1

Renault still has questions over Racing Point's 'Pink Mercedes'

What we know about Formula 1's 2020 cars so far
F1

What we know about Formula 1's 2020 cars so far

Norris: Reverse Silverstone layout would be cool but tricky
F1

Norris: Reverse Silverstone layout would be cool but tricky

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • MotoGP
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
11 Jun - 14 Jun
Tickets
25 Jun - 28 Jun
Tickets
2 Jul - 5 Jul
Tickets
16 Jul - 19 Jul
Tickets
30 Jul - 2 Aug
Tickets
27 Aug - 30 Aug
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.