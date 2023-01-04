Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop MULTIVERSE
Download your apps
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop MULTIVERSE
Previous / Why the perception of Alonso's Aston Martin switch has transformed Next / F1's driver penalty points in 2023: Gasly on the brink
Formula 1 News

‘Heart surgery while running a marathon’: The challenge facing Williams’ next F1 boss

As the Formula 1 team principal merry-go-round unfolded in the final throes of 2022, one chair at the top table was left unclaimed heading into the new year.

Luke Smith
By:
‘Heart surgery while running a marathon’: The challenge facing Williams’ next F1 boss
Listen to this article

Williams confirmed Jost Capito’s exit after two years heading up its F1 operations, along with the technical director he appointed, FX Demaison, in December. It marked a big change at the top of the team, signalling a desire from its owner, Dorilton Capital, to clean house and go in a different direction.

The team said it would announce a replacement “in due course” and is yet to confirm any appointment. But the challenge facing whoever does take over as team principal is a significant one.

Williams may have taken a step forward in some areas through 2022, brilliantly taking advantage of opportunities that came its way to score points in five races. But it still slipped from being the ninth-fastest team to the 10th-fastest, sitting so far adrift from the rest of the pack that it was an easy decision to halt further development of the FW44 car

In an interview conducted in Abu Dhabi, prior to his exit from the team, Capito said the call to make the early switch to 2023 around Silverstone time meant there was no excuse for standing still this year.

“Next year, we have to do a step forward, otherwise it’s something really wrong,” he said. “We’re still not there where the others are.”

It's a frank assessment of where Williams sits right now. While the team may have made decent progress compared to the doldrums of 2019 and 2020, the obvious highlights coming courtesy of George Russell in his final season with the team, it is still recovering from years of underinvestment when its priority was survival, not its revival.

It has left Williams playing catch up, investing in areas, infrastructure and software that other teams already have fully up to speed. “For many reasons, mostly financial, Williams has been stuck a bit in the past,” Demaison said in Brazil when discussing the internal changes at Grove.

“So that was the priority: invest in the wind tunnel, invest in the factory and invest in people. We are slowly getting to where we are but to build a team you need two to three years, and to get the maximum out of this team, it’s another two to three years. It’s a long journey.”

Jost Capito, CEO, Williams Racing, chats with Francois-Xavier Demaison, Technical Director, Williams Racing, another team member

Jost Capito, CEO, Williams Racing, chats with Francois-Xavier Demaison, Technical Director, Williams Racing, another team member

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

While it has to make these moves in order to catch up, there is the added effect of rivals spending the money on areas that bring more performance, causing the gap to grow again. They’re never standing still. It’s something felt even more deeply under the budget cap, the true impact of which is still yet to be felt in making it a truly level-playing field.

“That’s why it needs really the long-term view until it’s balanced,” said Capito. “You can say, ‘oh you all now have the same money, so you should be all on the same level’ - no. The teams went into the cost cap on different levels. And we see Williams before the cost cap had hardly anything to invest for years.

“So they fell behind. Now to catch up with the same amount that everybody has, it’s not just about throwing money at it.”

Williams will focus on being smart in where it invests while it takes time to regroup, but it also needs to keep moving forward on-track. Its constructors’ finish for the past five seasons reads 10-10-10-8-10, a trend it will badly want to change sooner rather than later. Dorilton may have the money to help turn the team around, yet it will also want to ensure the outfit remains an attractive proposition to interested partners. It’s a tricky trade off, investing for the future while focusing on the now.

“What we are doing now, it’s like surgery on the open heart while the patient is running a marathon,” said Capito.

“This you have to manage. You just can’t say, OK, shut down two years, restructure, do everything, and then we come back. It’s not possible. So you have the pressure of the season, and you have the pressure at home where you say OK, what is a modern Formula 1 team? How does it run?”

It is a question that, ultimately, no longer Capito’s problem. He was proactive in identifying the areas where Williams was falling short upon joining the team at the end of 2020, going through every department at the team to find out what were the biggest problem areas.

But the parting of ways points to a loss of faith from his bosses about his vision for Williams and the team’s direction. Finding that ‘north star’ to get the team unified and instilling a fresh culture is a big must for whoever takes over as team principal.

It stands as one of the toughest jobs to take in F1, as Capito found out to his cost. But it could also potentially be one of the most rewarding and lucrative. As McLaren team principal, Andreas Seidl was lauded for his efforts in helping turn things around at Woking, paving the way for him to take a step up to CEO at Sauber and have Audi knocking at his door many years in advance of its entry.

If someone could have a similar effect at Williams, it could well be the making of them.

Read Also:
shares
comments

Related video

Why the perception of Alonso's Aston Martin switch has transformed
Previous article

Why the perception of Alonso's Aston Martin switch has transformed
Next article

F1's driver penalty points in 2023: Gasly on the brink

F1's driver penalty points in 2023: Gasly on the brink
Luke Smith More from
Luke Smith
Alpine reveals launch date for A523 F1 car
Formula 1

Alpine reveals launch date for A523 F1 car

Why the FIA's hope for new F1 teams will be easier said than done
Formula 1

Why the FIA's hope for new F1 teams will be easier said than done

How F1’s sole rookie of 2022 proved his critics wrong Prime
Formula 1

How F1’s sole rookie of 2022 proved his critics wrong

Williams More from
Williams
Williams needs "rolling pin" to iron out peakiness with 2023 F1 car — Albon
Formula 1

Williams needs "rolling pin" to iron out peakiness with 2023 F1 car — Albon

Williams stopped F1 2022 development when P10 looked certain
Formula 1

Williams stopped F1 2022 development when P10 looked certain

How its faltering first turbo car advanced a Williams-Honda glory era Prime
Formula 1

How its faltering first turbo car advanced a Williams-Honda glory era

Latest news

Dakar 2023: Al-Attiyah triumphs on Stage 5 to open up lead
Dakar Dakar

Dakar 2023: Al-Attiyah triumphs on Stage 5 to open up lead

Nasser Al-Attiyah has held off Audi’s power boost to win his second stage of the 2023 Dakar Rally and extend his overall lead to more than 22 minutes.

Alpine: Ocon has to make "better judgements" racing teammate
Formula 1 Formula 1

Alpine: Ocon has to make "better judgements" racing teammate

Alpine Formula 1 boss Otmar Szafnauer has cautioned that Esteban Ocon has to make “better judgements” when racing wheel-to-wheel with his own teammate.

Piastri will challenge Norris, but no friction expected - McLaren
Formula 1 Formula 1

Piastri will challenge Norris, but no friction expected - McLaren

McLaren is certain that Oscar Piastri will provide a stern challenge to new Formula 1 teammate Lando Norris, but has no fears their rivalry will cause friction.

Why a power shift in F1 2023 could open fresh intrigue Prime
Formula 1 Formula 1

Why a power shift in F1 2023 could open fresh intrigue

With Formula 1's engine war becoming an ever closer affair, reliability tweaks made by teams over the winter break despite an engine freeze could be key in the 2023 title fight. What is really intriguing though is where Ferrari stacks up, and a decent step from Maranello could open up a political debate about performance gains

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Why a power shift in F1 2023 could open fresh intrigue Prime

Why a power shift in F1 2023 could open fresh intrigue

With Formula 1's engine war becoming an ever closer affair, reliability tweaks made by teams over the winter break despite an engine freeze could be key in the 2023 title fight. What is really intriguing though is where Ferrari stacks up, and a decent step from Maranello could open up a political debate about performance gains

Formula 1
2 h
Why the perception of Alonso's Aston Martin switch has transformed Prime

Why the perception of Alonso's Aston Martin switch has transformed

OPINION: Fernando Alonso's switch from Alpine to Aston Martin on a multi-year deal for 2023 was a shock upon its announcement midway through last season. It's a move that has been questioned, given both Alonso's advanced stage in his career and Aston's underwhelming results. But the perception of this switch has seemingly changed to a more positive outlook

Formula 1
19 h
The tactical penalty problem F1 should consider Prime

The tactical penalty problem F1 should consider

Grid penalties for changing Formula 1 engines and power unit elements has become part of a team's strategic toolbox, which the rules never intended. PAT SYMONDS considers whether F1 should be looking at an alternative

Formula 1
Jan 2, 2023
Motorsport.com writers' most memorable moments of 2022 Prime

Motorsport.com writers' most memorable moments of 2022

The season just gone was a memorable one for many of our staff writers, who are fortunate enough to cover motorsport around the world. Here are our picks of the best (and in some cases, most eventful) from 2022.

Formula 1
Dec 31, 2022
How Vettel put in the hard yards to exploit Red Bull's F1 potential Prime

How Vettel put in the hard yards to exploit Red Bull's F1 potential

Was Sebastian Vettel born a winner or did Red Bull make him one? And at what point did the cheeky young rascal who loved quoting Monty Python become a ruthless force willing to win at all costs – even if that meant disobeying team orders? MATT YOUSON has spoken to the people who have been with him since the start…

Formula 1
Dec 29, 2022
How F1's new determined Dutchman got his long-awaited break Prime

How F1's new determined Dutchman got his long-awaited break

Nyck de Vries had almost given up on his dream of racing in Formula 1 when he got the call-up to stand in for Alex Albon at this year’s Italian Grand Prix, as he explains to OLEG KARPOV. But how pivotal was that in getting him a full-time ride with AlphaTauri next season?

Formula 1
Dec 27, 2022
The plug in and play stand-ins who got their timing just right Prime

The plug in and play stand-ins who got their timing just right

Nyck de Vries’s Italian GP exploits weren’t the first post-eleventh-hour call-up in motorsport history, and won’t be the last either. Here are some offbeat tales from the past

General
Dec 26, 2022
Nigel Mansell’s greatest F1 and Indycar drives Prime

Nigel Mansell’s greatest F1 and Indycar drives

It’s 30 years since Mansell won the Formula 1 world title and then headed off to do battle in America. Here are his best races – and the Briton’s memories of them

Formula 1
Dec 25, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.