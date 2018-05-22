The changes that make Red Bull a real threat in Monaco

Red Bull may not have had the start to the Formula 1 season it wanted, but it heads into Monaco as one of the favourites for a win around the famous streets.

With its power deficit not likely to hurt it as much in Monte Carlo as it has in other venues, plus its RB14 chassis appearing much stronger after a major revamp in Spain, rivals are wary about what the Milton Keynes-based team can do this time out.

Here is a detailed look at the changes Red Bull has made to lift the pace of its 2018 F1 challenger - both to improve aerodynamic efficiency and to try to help engine performance too.