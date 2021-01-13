Formula 1
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Bahrain GP
29 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Sakhir GP
06 Dec
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
13 Dec
Event finished
Summary Results
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Aston Martin: Vettel can help bring out the best in Stroll

shares
comments
Aston Martin: Vettel can help bring out the best in Stroll
By:

Aston Martin team principal Otmar Szafnauer says four-time Formula 1 world champion Sebastian Vettel will “bring out the best” in his teammate Lance Stroll.

Vettel joins the former Racing Point outfit this year after his Ferrari contract was not extended beyond 2020.

The German had a tough time against Charles Leclerc, his partner at Maranello, over the last two seasons.

However the Aston Martin management believes that Vettel will thrive in his new environment, with technical director Andrew Green suggesting in October that the team can help him "rediscover his mojo."

Szafnauer anticipates that Vettel and Stroll will motivate each other.

“It’s hugely exciting for everyone in the team,” Szafnauer said of the line-up.

“In Sebastian, we have a proven four-time world champion with experience of helping teams become race-winning and championship-contending outfits.

“That’s why he is such an important signing for us. He brings a winning mentality and we will all undoubtedly learn a lot from him on this journey.

“In Lance, we have a young and talented, hard-working driver who enjoyed his best campaign to date last year and really made strides in all areas of his racing.

"We know if we give him the tools, he’s more than capable of helping the team reach its goals.

“We also think Sebastian will bring out the best in Lance, with Lance pushing Sebastian hard in return, so we’re delighted with our 2021 line-up. It’s the ideal blend of experience, race-winning knowhow, and raw talent.”

Prime:

Szafnauer conceded that managing the transition from Racing Point to Aston Martin, while not diluting the outfit’s proven ability to do a lot with limited resources, has not been an easy process for the team.

“It has been a mammoth task,” he said. “It’s easy to forget that we’ve been putting the groundwork in place for a brand-new era alongside a very challenging global setting, all the while balancing those tasks with our most successful F1 season to date – including a race win and multiple podium finishes en route to fourth place in the constructors’ championship.

“Everybody involved should be extremely proud of that achievement and I think it demonstrates that while this is a new team name and identity, we have retained the strong backbone that has guided us through some tough times to where we are today.

“While the challenge was once establishing ourselves as the most efficient team on the grid, now there’s an exciting opportunity to establish ourselves as a top team, while still maintaining that efficiency, in order to add an exciting chapter to the Aston Martin legacy.”

Szafnauer also suggested that Aston can target race wins in 2021: “With a new name, committed shareholders, fresh investment, and an experienced team, we believe we have all the ingredients in place to compete for even more podiums and hopefully victories too.

“It’s the start of a new journey and I can sense an extra energy in the team, with a determination to push performance further than ever before.

“Combined with some of the most creative minds in the business, a true racers’ mentality and the can-do spirit that has served us so well through the years, we have every reason to be excited about the future.”

Read Also:

Related video

The driver gap Aston Martin must address in F1 2021

Previous article

The driver gap Aston Martin must address in F1 2021
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Teams Aston Martin Racing
Author Adam Cooper

Trending Today

Why McLaren doesn't want Ricciardo debut to be like his first day
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Why McLaren doesn't want Ricciardo debut to be like his first day

F1 rubbishes talk of delay to 2022 new rules
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

F1 rubbishes talk of delay to 2022 new rules

Toyota reveals first pictures of new Le Mans hypercar
WEC WEC / Breaking news

Toyota reveals first pictures of new Le Mans hypercar

Judge suspends Sao Paulo F1 GP contract
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Judge suspends Sao Paulo F1 GP contract

Tandy: Corvette “slightly more stable” than “edgy” Porsche
IMSA IMSA / Breaking news

Tandy: Corvette “slightly more stable” than “edgy” Porsche

Aston Martin: Vettel can help bring out the best in Stroll
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Aston Martin: Vettel can help bring out the best in Stroll

NASCAR to require Hailie Deegan to take sensitivity training
NASCAR NASCAR / Breaking news

NASCAR to require Hailie Deegan to take sensitivity training

Tost doubts Red Bull would let Gasly leave AlphaTauri easily
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Tost doubts Red Bull would let Gasly leave AlphaTauri easily

Latest news

Aston Martin: Vettel can help bring out the best in Stroll
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Aston Martin: Vettel can help bring out the best in Stroll

The driver gap Aston Martin must address in F1 2021 Prime
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Special feature

The driver gap Aston Martin must address in F1 2021

F1 rubbishes talk of delay to 2022 new rules
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

F1 rubbishes talk of delay to 2022 new rules

Why McLaren doesn't want Ricciardo debut to be like his first day
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Why McLaren doesn't want Ricciardo debut to be like his first day

Trending

1
Formula 1

Why McLaren doesn't want Ricciardo debut to be like his first day

3h
2
WEC

Toyota reveals first pictures of new Le Mans hypercar

4h
3
Formula 1

F1 rubbishes talk of delay to 2022 new rules

2h
4
Formula 1

Judge suspends Sao Paulo F1 GP contract

20h
5
IMSA

Tandy: Corvette “slightly more stable” than “edgy” Porsche

12h

Latest news

Aston Martin: Vettel can help bring out the best in Stroll
Formula 1

Aston Martin: Vettel can help bring out the best in Stroll

The driver gap Aston Martin must address in F1 2021
Formula 1

The driver gap Aston Martin must address in F1 2021

F1 rubbishes talk of delay to 2022 new rules
Formula 1

F1 rubbishes talk of delay to 2022 new rules

Why McLaren doesn't want Ricciardo debut to be like his first day
Formula 1

Why McLaren doesn't want Ricciardo debut to be like his first day

Judge suspends Sao Paulo F1 GP contract
Formula 1

Judge suspends Sao Paulo F1 GP contract

Latest videos

What Abiteboul's Exit Means for Alpine F1's Future 07:56
Formula 1
Jan 12, 2021

What Abiteboul's Exit Means for Alpine F1's Future

How Mercedes and Red Bull Upgraded Their Aero Tech | F1 2020 Tech Review 08:11
Formula 1
Jan 6, 2021

How Mercedes and Red Bull Upgraded Their Aero Tech | F1 2020 Tech Review

Lost F1 Teams: Epsilon Euskadi 06:15
Formula 1
Jan 4, 2021

Lost F1 Teams: Epsilon Euskadi

Grand Prix Greats – Amazing photos from F1 2020 03:47
Formula 1
Dec 31, 2020

Grand Prix Greats – Amazing photos from F1 2020

Lost F1 Teams: Prodrive 06:35
Formula 1
Dec 30, 2020

Lost F1 Teams: Prodrive

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.