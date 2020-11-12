Formula 1
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Russian GP
25 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Eifel GP
09 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Portuguese GP
23 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Emilia-Romagna GP
31 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Turkish GP
Tickets
13 Nov
FP1 in
18 Hours
:
02 Minutes
:
41 Seconds
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Sakhir GP
Tickets
04 Dec
FP1 in
21 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
Tickets
11 Dec
FP1 in
28 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous Next
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Stroll "as safe as I could be" in incident with Imola marshals

shares
comments
Stroll "as safe as I could be" in incident with Imola marshals
By:

Lance Stroll feels he was “as safe as I could be” when closely passing two Formula 1 marshals on-track at Imola, but says the incident must be addressed.

Onboard footage emerged from Stroll’s car following the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix two weeks ago showing the Racing Point driver quickly passing by two marshals on-track behind the safety car.

Stroll had clear track ahead of him as he was given the call to unlap himself, but came across two marshals on the edge of the asphalt at the entry to Acque Minerali as they finished clearing the site following George Russell’s crash.

The incident sparked concerns about the protocols in place and the safety procedures that led to the near miss, which the FIA is set to review.

Asked about the incident ahead of this weekend’s Turkish Grand Prix, Stroll explained that he had not been informed the marshals were at the side of the track, but that he backed off as soon as he could to keep it safe.

“I hadn’t been warned of them, no,” Stroll said.

“I was given the message that lapped cars were allowed to overtake the safety car and catch the back of the train, so I followed those instructions.

“I saw the marshal on the track, of course, and I immediately lifted off and backed off, and was as safe as I could be in that section of the track.

“But I wasn’t warned and I wasn't expecting to see anyone on the track once I got the message that I was allowed to overtake the safety car and catch the back of the train.

“Thankfully, there was nothing bad that happened there.

“But for sure, we’ll have to address it and make sure that something like that doesn’t happen again.”

Read Also:

GPDA director Romain Grosjean said he was surprised the marshals were on-track at such a fast point of the track, and that the matter would be discussed in the Friday drivers’ briefing with race director Michael Masi.

“I don’t know what could have been done better, but I was a bit surprised that there were marshals on track at the point where were going quite fast,” Grosjean said.

“It was made worse by the fact that it was a blind spot on the track, and also they were trying to clear as much as they could as quickly as they could for the race to resume.

“We can bring that up in the drivers meeting, just to make sure that at least we get the communication, so we are aware of what’s coming.

“It was not a big deal. I guess it’s just that it was a bit of a surprise at the time, and it’s never nice to be driving and seeing people on track.

“For the people being on track it’s never nice to see the cars coming quite fast, because I think we were unlapping ourselves at the time, and we were just pushing to catch the back of the pack before it restarts.”

Related video

Russell won't change approach despite Imola safety car crash

Previous article

Russell won't change approach despite Imola safety car crash

Next article

Perez: Sabbatical from Formula 1 an option for 2021

Perez: Sabbatical from Formula 1 an option for 2021
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Drivers Lance Stroll
Teams Racing Point
Author Luke Smith

Trending Today

Valentino Rossi tests positive for COVID-19 again
MotoGP MotoGP / Breaking news

Valentino Rossi tests positive for COVID-19 again

Ferrari team principal Binotto to skip Turkish GP
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Ferrari team principal Binotto to skip Turkish GP

F1 committed to hybrid engines for 2026 and beyond
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

F1 committed to hybrid engines for 2026 and beyond

Rossi explains why he thinks Suzuki is so strong in 2020
MotoGP MotoGP / Breaking news

Rossi explains why he thinks Suzuki is so strong in 2020

Stroll "as safe as I could be" in incident with Imola marshals
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Stroll "as safe as I could be" in incident with Imola marshals

Perez: Sabbatical from Formula 1 an option for 2021
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Perez: Sabbatical from Formula 1 an option for 2021

Gerloff won’t replace Rossi if he is ruled out of Valencia
MotoGP MotoGP / Breaking news

Gerloff won’t replace Rossi if he is ruled out of Valencia

Ben Edwards to step down as Channel 4 F1 commentator in the UK
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Ben Edwards to step down as Channel 4 F1 commentator in the UK

Latest news

Perez: Sabbatical from Formula 1 an option for 2021
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Perez: Sabbatical from Formula 1 an option for 2021

Stroll "as safe as I could be" in incident with Imola marshals
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Stroll "as safe as I could be" in incident with Imola marshals

Russell won't change approach despite Imola safety car crash
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Russell won't change approach despite Imola safety car crash

F1 committed to hybrid engines for 2026 and beyond
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

F1 committed to hybrid engines for 2026 and beyond

Trending

1
MotoGP

Valentino Rossi tests positive for COVID-19 again

3h
2
Formula 1

Ferrari team principal Binotto to skip Turkish GP

5h
3
Formula 1

F1 committed to hybrid engines for 2026 and beyond

3h
4
MotoGP

Rossi explains why he thinks Suzuki is so strong in 2020

17h
5
Formula 1

Stroll "as safe as I could be" in incident with Imola marshals

27min

Latest news

Perez: Sabbatical from Formula 1 an option for 2021
Formula 1

Perez: Sabbatical from Formula 1 an option for 2021

Stroll "as safe as I could be" in incident with Imola marshals
Formula 1

Stroll "as safe as I could be" in incident with Imola marshals

Russell won't change approach despite Imola safety car crash
Formula 1

Russell won't change approach despite Imola safety car crash

F1 committed to hybrid engines for 2026 and beyond
Formula 1

F1 committed to hybrid engines for 2026 and beyond

F1 set for single three-day pre-season test in 2021
Formula 1

F1 set for single three-day pre-season test in 2021

Latest videos

Turkish GP: Red Bull and AlphaTauri on the Istanbul streets 01:52
Formula 1
1h

Turkish GP: Red Bull and AlphaTauri on the Istanbul streets

Red Bull: Back in Turkey 02:06
Formula 1
1h

Red Bull: Back in Turkey

The Genius Ways F1 Cars Illegally Used Weight To Their Advantage 07:59
Formula 1
19h

The Genius Ways F1 Cars Illegally Used Weight To Their Advantage

The Awesome Race Circuits F1 Drivers Want On The Calendar 05:40
Formula 1
Nov 10, 2020

The Awesome Race Circuits F1 Drivers Want On The Calendar

Grand Prix Greats – Turkish GP greatest moments 03:09
Formula 1
Nov 8, 2020

Grand Prix Greats – Turkish GP greatest moments

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.