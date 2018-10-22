Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

All me
© 2018 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Global
Buy tickets Store
Previous
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Stroll set for Force India debut in Abu Dhabi test

shares
comments
Stroll set for Force India debut in Abu Dhabi test
Jonathan Noble
By: Jonathan Noble
49m ago

Lance Stroll is set to get his first run with the Racing Point Force India in the post-season Abu Dhabi Formula 1 test.

The Canadian's 2019 move from Williams to Force India is yet to be officially confirmed, but his father's takeover of the Silverstone-based outfit has helped seal his switch.

While Force India is in no rush to make a formal announcement about Stroll's move until current driver Esteban Ocon's future has been resolved, the team says it is eager to get him in the car for the Yas Marina test that will evaluate 2019 rubber.

Team principal Otmar Szafnauer said: "I think Abu Dhabi it would be good to have the second driver in the car to get some mileage.

"The Abu Dhabi test is all about next year. Although it is with this year's car, it is with next year's tyres, so it is all about understanding next year's tyres."

Asked if there was any scope for the Stroll Abu Dhabi plan to be tripped up, he said: "I don't think so, but I don't think there is any reason to hurry it.

"It is just out of courtesy to Esteban until he knows what he is doing. It would be nice for Esteban to announce his own thing."

Pushed on confirming that Ocon would remain in the car until the end of the season, Szafnauer said: "Yes, for sure. There is no reason not to."

 

Next Formula 1 article
United States Grand Prix driver ratings

Previous article

United States Grand Prix driver ratings
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Drivers Lance Stroll Shop Now
Teams Force India
Author Jonathan Noble
Article type Breaking news

Red zone: trending stories

Hamilton gave Verstappen "way too much space" United States GP
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Hamilton gave Verstappen "way too much space"

2h ago
Stroll set for Force India debut in Abu Dhabi test Article
Formula 1

Stroll set for Force India debut in Abu Dhabi test

Alonso says there's Article
Formula 1

Alonso says there's "more amateurs" in F1 than in WEC

Latest videos
Starting grid for United States GP 01:01
Formula 1

Starting grid for United States GP

Oct 21, 2018
Social Circuit #005 – F1 in ‘Murica & Alonso memes 04:34
Formula 1

Social Circuit #005 – F1 in ‘Murica & Alonso memes

Oct 18, 2018

Shop Our Store

Lance Stroll

Shop Now

News in depth
Stroll set for Force India debut in Abu Dhabi test
Formula 1

Stroll set for Force India debut in Abu Dhabi test

United States Grand Prix driver ratings
Formula 1

United States Grand Prix driver ratings

How Raikkonen finally ended his win drought
Formula 1

How Raikkonen finally ended his win drought

© 2018 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.