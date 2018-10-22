Stroll set for Force India debut in Abu Dhabi test

The Canadian's 2019 move from Williams to Force India is yet to be officially confirmed, but his father's takeover of the Silverstone-based outfit has helped seal his switch.

While Force India is in no rush to make a formal announcement about Stroll's move until current driver Esteban Ocon's future has been resolved, the team says it is eager to get him in the car for the Yas Marina test that will evaluate 2019 rubber.

Team principal Otmar Szafnauer said: "I think Abu Dhabi it would be good to have the second driver in the car to get some mileage.

"The Abu Dhabi test is all about next year. Although it is with this year's car, it is with next year's tyres, so it is all about understanding next year's tyres."

Asked if there was any scope for the Stroll Abu Dhabi plan to be tripped up, he said: "I don't think so, but I don't think there is any reason to hurry it.

"It is just out of courtesy to Esteban until he knows what he is doing. It would be nice for Esteban to announce his own thing."

Pushed on confirming that Ocon would remain in the car until the end of the season, Szafnauer said: "Yes, for sure. There is no reason not to."