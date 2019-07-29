Formula 1
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Austrian GP
27 Jun
-
30 Jun
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
British GP
11 Jul
-
14 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
German GP
25 Jul
-
28 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Hungarian GP
01 Aug
-
04 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Belgian GP
Tickets
29 Aug
-
01 Sep
FP1 in
8 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Italian GP
Tickets
05 Sep
-
08 Sep
FP1 in
15 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Singapore GP
Tickets
19 Sep
-
22 Sep
FP1 in
29 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Russian GP
Tickets
26 Sep
-
29 Sep
FP1 in
36 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Japanese GP
Tickets
10 Oct
-
13 Oct
FP1 in
50 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Mexican GP
Tickets
24 Oct
-
27 Oct
FP1 in
64 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
United States GP
Tickets
31 Oct
-
03 Nov
FP1 in
71 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Brazilian GP
Tickets
14 Nov
-
17 Nov
FP1 in
85 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
Tickets
28 Nov
-
01 Dec
FP1 in
99 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous Next
Formula 1 / German GP / Breaking news

Steiner: Team orders may be only solution to Haas clashes

shares
comments
Steiner: Team orders may be only solution to Haas clashes
By:
Jul 29, 2019, 11:01 AM

Haas Formula 1 boss Gunther Steiner fears that team orders may now be the only way to stop his drivers crashing into each other – as he said he cannot allow things to continue as they are.

Despite Kevin Magnussen and Romain Grosjean having been warned once again ahead of the German Grand Prix to avoid trouble after their collision at Silverstone, the pair still banged wheels once more.

Having hoped that his drivers would have learned from incidents this year, which included a clash at the Spanish Grand Prix, Steiner now says he must take action to ensure there are no repeat incidents.

Asked by Motorsport.com if stopping his drivers racing each other was now the only option, like Force India did with Sergio Perez and Esteban Ocon, Steiner said: “I need to think about it but there are not many options.

“I think at some stage something needs to be done. I normally try to avoid it, as you guys know, I like racing, I think that's what we should be doing - but if it works always against us, I can't keep it happening.

“We got lucky that nothing happened, that they both were there, but it could affect them again.”

Read Also:

Steiner said following the collision at Hockenheim he intervened and told Magnussen to concede the place to Grosjean, who at that stage of the race was faster.

Asked why he hadn’t made the order earlier before the clash when Grosjean was closing in fast, Steiner said: “It wasn't so obvious, and again - why you don't run in to any other car?

“Common sense needs to come in play here. If I have to take every overtake manoeuvre, call it myself, then I better go and drive myself. And that will not be quick.”

Steiner said the aggravation being caused by the tension between his drivers was especially annoying because the team was facing a battle to try to better understand its car.

“It’s a headache, yeah,” he said. “It doesn't help to find a solution, doesn't help to be always constructive. 

"You're thinking about things I shouldn't be thinking about. I should be thinking about everything else. It's a lot going on, and the more you can focus on your real issue, the better it would be.”

He added: “But you can't keep on, every race, running into each other. It's getting old.”

Next article
FIA sees no issue with Hockenheim's drag strip run-off

Previous article

FIA sees no issue with Hockenheim's drag strip run-off

Next article

Renault F1 team truck involved in road accident in Hungary

Renault F1 team truck involved in road accident in Hungary
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Event German GP
Drivers Romain Grosjean Shop Now , Kevin Magnussen
Teams Haas F1 Team
Author Jonathan Noble

Race hub

Belgian GP

Belgian GP

29 Aug - 1 Sep
FP1 Starts in
8 days
session date
Local time
Your time
 content
FP1 Fri 30 Aug
05:00
11:00
FP2 Fri 30 Aug
09:00
15:00
FP3 Sat 31 Aug
06:00
12:00
Q1 Sat 31 Aug
09:00
15:00
Race Sun 1 Sep
09:10
15:10
Latest results Standings

Trending

1
Formula 1

Ferrari: "Too much standardisation" in F1's 2021 plans

2
Formula 1

Honda chief says 2019 results will "encourage" F1 stay

3h
3
Formula 1

Stella, Fry "key" to McLaren resurgence, say team chiefs

Latest videos

How 'outstanding' Raikkonen has justified his place in F1 again 08:14
Formula 1

How 'outstanding' Raikkonen has justified his place in F1 again

Mark Webber 2011 testing at Jerez 02:25
Formula 1

Mark Webber 2011 testing at Jerez

Every Red Bull mid-season F1 driver change 06:36
Formula 1

Every Red Bull mid-season F1 driver change

The F1 drivers fighting to keep their seats for 2020 06:00
Formula 1

The F1 drivers fighting to keep their seats for 2020

Details of Williams's plan to fix its F1 woes 07:59
Formula 1

Details of Williams's plan to fix its F1 woes

Latest news

Red Bull’s ruthless history of mid-season F1 driver swaps
F1

Red Bull’s ruthless history of mid-season F1 driver swaps

Honda chief says 2019 results will "encourage" F1 stay
F1

Honda chief says 2019 results will "encourage" F1 stay

Debutant Correa joins Calderon for Alfa Romeo F1 test
F1

Debutant Correa joins Calderon for Alfa Romeo F1 test

The rivalry primed to save F1's post-Hamilton era
F1

The rivalry primed to save F1's post-Hamilton era

Stella, Fry "key" to McLaren resurgence, say team chiefs
F1

Stella, Fry "key" to McLaren resurgence, say team chiefs

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • MotoGP
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
29 Aug
Tickets
5 Sep
Tickets
19 Sep
Tickets
26 Sep
Tickets
10 Oct
Tickets
24 Oct
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

Motorsport.com

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.