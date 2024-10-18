All Series

Formula 1 United States GP

F1 US GP: Verstappen beats Russell to sprint pole by 0.012s, Norris fourth

A confident lap late in the session marks an end to a 'challenging' session for the Red Bull Racing driver.

Alex Kalinauckas
Alex Kalinauckas
Upd:
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, Neugebauer, German Track and Field athlete
Carlos Sainz, Ferrari SF-24
Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes-AMG F1 Team
Frederic Vasseur, Team Principal and General Manager, Scuderia Ferrari and Zak Brown, CEO, McLaren Racing
Lando Norris, McLaren
Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin F1 Team
Gunter Steiner
George Russell, Mercedes-AMG F1 Team
Mika Hakkinen
Carlos Sainz, Scuderia Ferrari
Otmar Szafnauer
Mattia Binotto, CEO and CTO, Stake F1 Team KICK Sauber
Danica Patrick
Jock Clear, Ferrari, Oliver Bearman, Reserve Driver, Ferrari and Haas F1 Team, James Vowles, Team Principal, Williams Racing
Alex Albon, Williams Racing
Lance Stroll, Aston Martin F1 Team
Ayao Komatsu, Team Principal, Haas F1 Team, Valtteri Bottas, Stake F1 Team KICK Sauber, with Romain Grosjean
Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing
A Ferrari fan in the paddock
Nico Hulkenberg, Haas F1 Team
Helmets of Oscar Piastri, McLaren F1 Team
Helmets of Oscar Piastri, McLaren F1 Team
Lando Norris, McLaren F1 Team, in the cockpit
Red Bull Racing RB20 detail
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing
Lando Norris, McLaren F1 Team
Valtteri Bottas, Stake F1 Team KICK Sauber
Red Bull RB20 rear suspension detail
Haas VF-24 detail
Oscar Piastri, McLaren F1 Team, in the cockpit
Kevin Magnussen, Haas F1 Team
Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin AMR24
Carlos Sainz, Ferrari SF-24
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB20, Zhou Guanyu, Stake F1 Team KICK Sauber C44, Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin AMR24
Lando Norris, McLaren MCL38
Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes F1 W15
Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin AMR24
Oscar Piastri, McLaren F1 Team
Red Bull Racing RB20 detail
Franco Colapinto, Williams, Gaetan Jego, Williams Racing Race Engineer
Yuki Tsunoda, RB F1 Team VCARB 01
Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes F1 W15
Lando Norris, McLaren MCL38
Carlos Sainz, Ferrari SF-24
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF-24, Yuki Tsunoda, RB F1 Team VCARB 01
George Russell, Mercedes-AMG F1 Team
The flag of the United States of America
Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin F1 Team, NASCAR star Jeff Gordon swap helmets
Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin F1 Team, NASCAR star Jeff Gordon swap helmets
Lando Norris, McLaren F1 Team
Oliver Oakes, Team Principal, Alpine F1 Team, in the Team Principals Press Conference
Zak Brown, CEO, McLaren Racing, in the Team Principals Press Conference
Ayao Komatsu, Team Principal, Haas F1 Team on stage
Former NASCAR star Jeff Gordon poses with an Aston Martin Pirelli Hot Laps car
Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin F1 Team
Nico Hulkenberg, Haas F1 Team
George Russell, Mercedes-AMG F1 Team
Nico Hulkenberg, Haas F1 Team, Ayao Komatsu, Team Principal, Haas F1 Team, Raoul Spanger, Manager of Nico Hulkenberg
Leo Neugebauer in the Haas F1 Team garage
Lance Stroll, Aston Martin F1 Team
Nico Hulkenberg, Haas F1 Team, with Gene Haas, Owner and Founder, Haas F1 Team
George Russell, Mercedes-AMG F1 Team
Mercedes F1 W15 rear suspension detail
Haas VF-24 rear wing detail
Franco Colapinto, Williams FW46
Kevin Magnussen, Haas VF-24
Kevin Magnussen, Haas VF-24
Lando Norris, McLaren MCL38
Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes F1 W15
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB20
Alex Albon, Williams FW46
Pierre Gasly, Alpine A524
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB20, Oscar Piastri, McLaren MCL38
Esteban Ocon, Alpine A524
Mattia Binotto, CEO and CTO, Stake F1 Team KICK Sauber
Mick Schumacher, Reserve Driver, Mercedes-AMG F1 Team
Jeff Gordon
Carlos Sainz, Ferrari SF-24
Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin AMR24
Mechanics push Lance Stroll, Aston Martin AMR24
Alpine mechanic pitlane practice
Mercedes F1 W15 front wing detail
Lance Stroll, Aston Martin AMR24
Carlos Sainz, Ferrari SF-24
Oscar Piastri, McLaren MCL38
Carlos Sainz, Ferrari SF-24
Carlos Sainz, Ferrari SF-24, Alex Albon, Williams FW46
Oscar Piastri, McLaren MCL38
Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes F1 W15, Yuki Tsunoda, RB F1 Team VCARB 01
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB20, Oscar Piastri, McLaren MCL38
Esteban Ocon, Alpine A524
Valtteri Bottas, Stake F1 Team KICK Sauber C44
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB20
Kevin Magnussen, Haas VF-24
Sprint pole man Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing
Sprint pole man Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, celebrates in Parc Ferme
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, receives his Sprint Qualifyiing Award from Leo Neugebauer, German Track and Field athlete
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, Neugebauer, German Track and Field athlete
Red Bull’s Max Verstappen topped sprint qualifying at Formula 1’s 2024 United States Grand Prix ahead of George Russell, Charles Leclerc and his title rival Lando Norris.

On a tricky day for Red Bull given the controversy over its front bib ride height adjuster, Verstappen scored his first pole (sprint or GP) since the Austria round back in June.

But there was disappointment for Red Bull elsewhere, as Sergio Perez was knocked out in SQ2, while it was a similar story for McLaren, as Oscar Piastri failed to make it through the other session where the drivers were obliged to run medium tyres.

On softs in SQ3, Russell had looked the favourite to come out on top as Mercedes ran early in the final segment and he found 0.7s over his personal best in SQ2, while Lewis Hamilton struggled in the other W15.

Russell’s 1m32.845s was good enough to see of Leclerc, Norris and Carlos Sainz when they ran with the majority of the other SQ3 runners near the session’s end, before Verstappen flashed by to forge ahead.

Verstappen did not set a purple sector in any of the Austin track’s segments, but he shot to a 1m32.833s to top the field as he looks to extend his run of winning every sprint race so far in 2024.

Nico Hulkenberg beat Hamilton to sixth, with Kevin Magnussen eighth in the other Haas on what was a very good day for the home team.

Yuki Tsunoda took ninth, while Williams’ rookie Franco Colapinto did superbly to make SQ3, but then spun at Turn 12 at the end of the track’s main straight when he was running with the Mercedes cars early in the final segment, so ended up 10th.

Perez was the biggest faller in SQ2, with his final lap coming well ahead of the chequered flag but only good enough for 10th at that stage, after which he was shuffled out by Tsunoda’s late improvement.

Fernando Alonso looked to have been eliminated in 12th, but he and his team-mate Lance Stroll lost their only times – set late in SQ2 – for going too wide out of the penultimate corner.

Liam Lawson was also hit with a track limits violation on his only lap, with the New Zealander pinged for running too wide out of Turn 1.

He therefore dropped behind Stroll and Alonso as they ended up finishing 13th-15th, which boosted Pierre Gasly to 12th.

SQ1 had a dramatic and controversial end, as Alex Albon put his Williams into a dramatic 360-degree spin exiting the penultimate corner on his final flier and was eliminated in 18th, while Piastri lost his best time to a track limits infringement at the same corner.

His previous personal best was only good enough to be 16th and so he was eliminated ahead of Esteban Ocon, Albon and the Sauber pair Valtteri Bottas and Zhou Guanyu.

United States United States Grand Prix - Sprint Qualifying

   
1
 - 
3
   
   
1
 - 
2
   
Cla Driver # Chassis Engine Time km/h
1 Netherlands M. Verstappen Red Bull Racing 1 Red Bull Red Bull

1'32.833

 213.790
2 United Kingdom G. Russell Mercedes 63 Mercedes Mercedes

+0.012

1'32.845

 213.762
3 Monaco C. Leclerc Ferrari 16 Ferrari Ferrari

+0.226

1'33.059

 213.271
4 United Kingdom L. Norris McLaren 4 McLaren Mercedes

+0.250

1'33.083

 213.216
5 Spain C. Sainz Ferrari 55 Ferrari Ferrari

+0.256

1'33.089

 213.202
6 Germany N. Hulkenberg Haas F1 Team 27 Haas Ferrari

+0.350

1'33.183

 212.987
7 United Kingdom L. Hamilton Mercedes 44 Mercedes Mercedes

+0.545

1'33.378

 212.542
8 Denmark K. Magnussen Haas F1 Team 20 Haas Ferrari

+0.565

1'33.398

 212.497
9 Japan Y. Tsunoda RB 22 RB Red Bull

+0.969

1'33.802

 211.581
10 Argentina F. Colapinto Williams 43 Williams Mercedes

+1.573

1'34.406

 210.228
11 Mexico S. Perez Red Bull Racing 11 Red Bull Red Bull

+1.411

1'34.244

 210.589
12 France P. Gasly Alpine 10 Alpine Renault

+1.530

1'34.363

 210.323
13 Canada L. Stroll Aston Martin Racing 18 Aston Martin Mercedes

 

  
14 Spain F. Alonso Aston Martin Racing 14 Aston Martin Mercedes

 

  
15 New Zealand L. Lawson RB 30 RB Red Bull

 

  
16 Australia O. Piastri McLaren 81 McLaren Mercedes

+2.048

1'34.881

 209.175
17 France E. Ocon Alpine 31 Alpine Renault

+2.084

1'34.917

 209.096
18 Thailand A. Albon Williams 23 Williams Mercedes

+2.221

1'35.054

 208.795
19 Finland V. Bottas Sauber 77 Sauber Ferrari

+2.315

1'35.148

 208.588
20 China Z. Guanyu Sauber 24 Sauber Ferrari

+3.639

1'36.472

 205.726
Alex Kalinauckas
Ferrari
