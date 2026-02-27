Spanish GP reveals striking Pininfarina designed trophy for inaugural Madrid F1 race

The Formula 1 Spanish Grand Prix has unveiled a striking winner's trophy for the race's move to Madrid in September, having selected a design by the Italian Pininfarina Studios.

Promoters of the under construction Madring near Madrid's Barajas airport selected the Italian design from three competition finalists, with Pininfarina building the trophy around the Madring's most eye-catching design feature, the high-speed banked 'Monumental' corner. The trophy design also incorporates the entire track map.

The half-oval, featuring a 24% banking, is part of a 5.4km, 22-turn hybrid circuit that uses both purpose-built sections and existing streets around the IFEMA fairgrounds on the outskirts of the Spanish capital.

Along with Pininfarina's history with Italian brands Ferrari, Maserati and Alfa Romeo, the Italian studio is also no stranger to designing F1 trophies, having previously delivered the silverware for Qatar, Azerbaijan, China and Brazil.

Madrid Grand Prix trophy Photo by: Madrid Grand Prix

Organisers were bullish that the construction of the Madring circuit remains on schedule in time for its debut race on the weekend of 13 September, having overcome a delayed tender process and local pushback over noise and environmental concerns. The initial construction project is scheduled to conclude at the end of May.

“We continue to meet each of our major milestones on schedule, and day-to-day there is a real buzz around the IFEMA Madrid as we continue to build a world-class, long-term home for Formula 1 in Spain at the Madring,” said Luis Garcia Abad, general manager of the circuit.

“Work is still scheduled to be completed in the next few months as planned, at which point we will be ready to stage a test event and go through all the final checks with Formula 1 and the FIA ahead of the race in September.”

The race signed Williams F1 driver Carlos Sainz as its ambassador. Meanwhile, the Spanish Grand Prix's previous host has also earned an extended stay on the calendar, with the Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix signing a rotational deal that will see it host races in 2028, 2030 and 2032, alternating with Belgium. Barcelona's previous deal was due for renewal after the 2026 edition, which will take place in June.

Madring layout for Formula 1's Spanish Grand Prix, including Turn 12's 'Monumental' banking.