Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets fashion Giorgio Piola jobs rewards

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets fashion Giorgio Piola jobs
Previous / Spanish GP qualifying as it happened Next / Tsunoda has ‘question mark’ over AlphaTauri F1 car versus Gasly
Formula 1 / Spanish GP Qualifying report

Spanish GP: Hamilton secures 100th F1 pole position

By:

Lewis Hamilton claimed a 100th Formula 1 career pole position as he edged out Max Verstappen to top qualifying for the 2021 Spanish Grand Prix.

Spanish GP: Hamilton secures 100th F1 pole position

Valtteri Bottas claimed third in the second Mercedes, with both Black Arrows cars and the leading Red Bull joining the rest of the Q3 runners in getting through the middle segment of qualifying on the soft tyres, on which they will start the race.

Hamilton led the way after the opening runs in Q3 with a 1m16.741s, with Verstappen slotting in 0.036s behind.

But none of the top three went faster on their second runs, with Hamilton falling from a personal best in the first sector to end up behind overall – particularly losing a chunk sliding wide and onto the big kerb at the exit of the penultimate corner.

That gave Verstappen a chance to steal ahead, but failed to improve on his best times in any of the Barcelona track's three sectors, as did Bottas.

Ferrari's Charles Leclerc did set a personal best on his final Q3 lap to take P4 ahead of Alpine driver and Carlos Sainz, who had headed Leclerc throughout Q1 and Q2.

Daniel Ricciardo surged back from his Portimao Q1 elimination to take seventh for McLaren and beat Sergio Perez, who spun heading into the downhill Turn 13 right ahead of the final chicane on his opening run in Q3.

Perez had dipped his left-side wheels into the gravel and violently spun around as a result, but was able to get away from the danger spot before Hamilton, who was running behind the Red Bull on his way to set what was the pole time, came through.

Lando Norris finished ninth in the second McLaren ahead of Fernando Alonso.

In Q2, Ricciardo's improvement on his final flying lap – which included the segment's best time in the first sector – knocked out Lance Stroll.

Pierre Gasly had looked rapid in Q1 but was eliminated in Q2 for the first time in 2021, finishing just ahead of Sebastian Vettel, who did not set a personal best with his final flying lap and ended up 13th.

Antonio Giovinazzi beat George Russell to P14 after the pair had escaped Q1 together for the second race in a row.

Russell ran out of sequence with the rest of the Q2 runners, setting his time ahead of the final runs in what was a single effort that was significantly off the pace in the middle part of the session.

Giovinazzi took a sighter on the mediums early in Q2 and then improved when switching back to the softs for a final run in the session's final moments to comfortably slot in ahead of Russell.

Q1 had several big moments involving traffic backing up ahead of their flying laps, one of which, where Norris was coming to complete a hot lap and caught three cars at the final chicane, with two more going slowing out of the sequence, is being investigated now qualifying has finished.

Yuki Tsunoda was the shock elimination in Q1, after the AlphaTauri driver had pushed on during his warm-up lap to overtake Leclerc to run at the head of the pack.

He set a personal best time on his last lap, as did all the other drivers knocked out in Q1, but Tsunoda was shuffled back down the order as others improved, with Russell completing the final flying lap to edge out Tsunoda at the very last moment.

Kimi Raikkonen ended up P17 ahead of Mick Schumacher, who scored his best on-merit F1 qualifying position in 18th (the Haas driver also finished 18th in Imola qualifying, after Tsunoda had crashed out at the start of Q1).

Nicholas Latifi ended up behind Schumacher after damaging his car running heavily over the kerbs at the exit of Campsa mid-way through Q1 – an incident that also smashed the Williams's left-hand side wing mirror.

Nikita Mazepin brought up the rear of the field.

Cla Driver Chassis Time Gap
1 United Kingdom Lewis Hamilton Mercedes 1'16.741  
2 Netherlands Max Verstappen Red Bull 1'16.777 0.036
3 Finland Valtteri Bottas Mercedes 1'16.873 0.132
4 Monaco Charles Leclerc Ferrari 1'17.510 0.769
5 France Esteban Ocon Alpine 1'17.580 0.839
6 Spain Carlos Sainz Jr. Ferrari 1'17.620 0.879
7 Australia Daniel Ricciardo McLaren 1'17.622 0.881
8 Mexico Sergio Perez Red Bull 1'17.701 0.960
9 United Kingdom Lando Norris McLaren 1'18.010 1.269
10 Spain Fernando Alonso Alpine 1'18.147 1.406
11 Canada Lance Stroll Aston Martin 1'17.974 1.233
12 France Pierre Gasly AlphaTauri 1'17.982 1.241
13 Germany Sebastian Vettel Aston Martin 1'18.079 1.338
14 Italy Antonio Giovinazzi Alfa Romeo 1'18.356 1.615
15 United Kingdom George Russell Williams 1'19.154 2.413
16 Japan Yuki Tsunoda AlphaTauri 1'18.556 1.815
17 Finland Kimi Raikkonen Alfa Romeo 1'18.917 2.176
18 Germany Mick Schumacher Haas 1'19.117 2.376
19 Canada Nicholas Latifi Williams 1'19.219 2.478
20 Russian Federation Nikita Mazepin Haas 1'19.807 3.066
View full results
shares
comments

Related video

Spanish GP qualifying as it happened

Previous article

Spanish GP qualifying as it happened

Next article

Tsunoda has ‘question mark’ over AlphaTauri F1 car versus Gasly

Tsunoda has ‘question mark’ over AlphaTauri F1 car versus Gasly
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Event Spanish GP
Sub-event QU
Author Alex Kalinauckas

Trending

1
Formula 1

Grand Prix qualifying results: Hamilton takes pole in Barcelona

23min
2
Formula 1

Spanish GP: Hamilton secures 100th F1 pole position

1h
3
Formula 1

Tsunoda has ‘question mark’ over AlphaTauri F1 car versus Gasly

1h
4
Formula 1

Hamilton feared set-up "gamble" backfired before taking pole

19min
5
Formula 1

De la Rosa knew Hamilton would be a "problem" after two runs

16min
Latest news
Shoulder issue hampered Perez in Barcelona F1 qualifying
Formula 1

Shoulder issue hampered Perez in Barcelona F1 qualifying

15m
De la Rosa knew Hamilton would be a "problem" after two runs
Formula 1

De la Rosa knew Hamilton would be a "problem" after two runs

16m
Hamilton feared set-up "gamble" backfired before taking pole
Formula 1

Hamilton feared set-up "gamble" backfired before taking pole

19m
Grand Prix qualifying results: Hamilton takes pole in Barcelona
Formula 1

Grand Prix qualifying results: Hamilton takes pole in Barcelona

23m
Tsunoda has ‘question mark’ over AlphaTauri F1 car versus Gasly
Formula 1

Tsunoda has ‘question mark’ over AlphaTauri F1 car versus Gasly

1h
Latest videos
Starting Grid for the Spanish Grand Prix 01:01
Formula 1
54m

Starting Grid for the Spanish Grand Prix

F1: Verstappen leads in FP3 at Spanish GP 00:36
Formula 1
2h

F1: Verstappen leads in FP3 at Spanish GP

F1: FIA explains clampdown on F1 drivers using old Spain circuit 00:33
Formula 1
2h

F1: FIA explains clampdown on F1 drivers using old Spain circuit

F1: Turkish GP under threat due to UK red-list 00:35
Formula 1
7h

F1: Turkish GP under threat due to UK red-list

F1: Team bosses to discuss track limit rules 00:25
Formula 1
21h

F1: Team bosses to discuss track limit rules

Alex Kalinauckas More from
Alex Kalinauckas
Spanish GP: Verstappen outpaces Hamilton in final practice Spanish GP
Formula 1

Spanish GP: Verstappen outpaces Hamilton in final practice

The Barcelona practice times that prove Red Bull has hidden pace Spanish GP Prime
Formula 1

The Barcelona practice times that prove Red Bull has hidden pace

Spanish GP: Hamilton tops FP2 from Bottas, Leclerc Spanish GP
Formula 1

Spanish GP: Hamilton tops FP2 from Bottas, Leclerc

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
The Barcelona practice times that prove Red Bull has hidden pace Prime

The Barcelona practice times that prove Red Bull has hidden pace

Lewis Hamilton led the way in Friday practice for the 2021 Spanish Grand Prix, but there was one major encouraging sign for Red Bull. However, making good on that gain will require Max Verstappen to avoid repeating a mistake that left him well down the FP2 order...

Formula 1
19h
Why McLaren doesn’t doubt Ricciardo can escape his ‘dark’ place Prime

Why McLaren doesn’t doubt Ricciardo can escape his ‘dark’ place

Three points finishes from as many starts represents a decent opening innings on paper, but Daniel Ricciardo has endured a tough start to his McLaren career - only magnified his teammate's excellent form. Yet both he and the team have good reason to expect a turnaround soon.

Formula 1
May 6, 2021
What needs to “change” for Red Bull is ending Verstappen’s errors Prime

What needs to “change” for Red Bull is ending Verstappen’s errors

OPINION: Going up against the dominant force of Mercedes and Lewis Hamilton was always going to demand the best from Red Bull and Max Verstappen. But after making a couple more errors during the Portuguese Grand Prix, the Dutch driver showed there's a small gap he still needs to close in the 2021 Formula 1 title fight.

Formula 1
May 5, 2021
The "subtle" Red Bull upgrades that kept it in the Portugal F1 mix Prime

The "subtle" Red Bull upgrades that kept it in the Portugal F1 mix

Red Bull's Portuguese Grand Prix fortunes were decidedly second best to Mercedes', but the result skews the potential that the team had at Portimao. With a new set of updates, the team looks good going forward into the rest of 2021's spicy F1 competition

Formula 1
May 3, 2021
Portuguese Grand Prix driver ratings Prime

Portuguese Grand Prix driver ratings

The 2021 Portuguese GP will for several drivers go down as a weekend of missed opportunities amid imperfect track conditions that caused struggles with tyre warm-up. But the performances of a select few stood out from the crowd

Formula 1
May 3, 2021
The five key tests Hamilton passed to claim Portugal victory Prime

The five key tests Hamilton passed to claim Portugal victory

Just as he did in 2020, Lewis Hamilton had to come from behind to win the 2021 Portuguese Grand Prix. Only this time there were two rivals he had to pass, among the several challenges he had to overcome, on his way to securing a 97th grand prix victory

Formula 1
May 3, 2021
Imola 1994: Memories from Ayrton Senna’s F1 rivals Prime

Imola 1994: Memories from Ayrton Senna’s F1 rivals

The tragic events of the 1994 San Marino Grand Prix changed Formula 1 forever. Here, 17 of the drivers who took part explain how they coped with the devastating deaths of Roland Ratzenberger and Ayrton Senna.

Formula 1
May 1, 2021
The data that leaves both Red Bull, Mercedes uncertain of supremacy Prime

The data that leaves both Red Bull, Mercedes uncertain of supremacy

Lewis Hamilton topped the crucial FP2 session on Friday as F1 returned to Portugal, but his Mercedes team cannot be sure it has the edge on its Red Bull rivals. As cool temperatures and wind combine with the still-slippery surface to present drivers with quandaries over set-up and tyre warmup, there's still everything to play for come qualifying.

Formula 1
May 1, 2021

Trending Today

Grand Prix qualifying results: Hamilton takes pole in Barcelona
Formula 1 Formula 1

Grand Prix qualifying results: Hamilton takes pole in Barcelona

Spanish GP: Hamilton secures 100th F1 pole position
Formula 1 Formula 1

Spanish GP: Hamilton secures 100th F1 pole position

Tsunoda has ‘question mark’ over AlphaTauri F1 car versus Gasly
Formula 1 Formula 1

Tsunoda has ‘question mark’ over AlphaTauri F1 car versus Gasly

Hamilton feared set-up "gamble" backfired before taking pole
Formula 1 Formula 1

Hamilton feared set-up "gamble" backfired before taking pole

De la Rosa knew Hamilton would be a "problem" after two runs
Formula 1 Formula 1

De la Rosa knew Hamilton would be a "problem" after two runs

Shoulder issue hampered Perez in Barcelona F1 qualifying
Formula 1 Formula 1

Shoulder issue hampered Perez in Barcelona F1 qualifying

Spanish GP: Verstappen outpaces Hamilton in final practice
Formula 1 Formula 1

Spanish GP: Verstappen outpaces Hamilton in final practice

The inside story of Villeneuve's final F1 weekend
Formula 1 Formula 1

The inside story of Villeneuve's final F1 weekend

Latest news

Shoulder issue hampered Perez in Barcelona F1 qualifying
Formula 1 Formula 1

Shoulder issue hampered Perez in Barcelona F1 qualifying

De la Rosa knew Hamilton would be a "problem" after two runs
Formula 1 Formula 1

De la Rosa knew Hamilton would be a "problem" after two runs

Hamilton feared set-up "gamble" backfired before taking pole
Formula 1 Formula 1

Hamilton feared set-up "gamble" backfired before taking pole

Grand Prix qualifying results: Hamilton takes pole in Barcelona
Formula 1 Formula 1

Grand Prix qualifying results: Hamilton takes pole in Barcelona

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.