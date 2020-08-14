Formula 1
Formula 1 / Spanish GP / Results

2020 F1 Spanish GP full Friday practice results

shares
comments
2020 F1 Spanish GP full Friday practice results
By:
Aug 14, 2020, 2:36 PM

Valtteri Bottas set the fastest lap on the opening day of Spanish Grand Prix practice at Barcelona on Friday, ahead of Mercedes teammate Lewis Hamilton.

The Mercedes duo were almost a second clear of their rivals in the opening 90-minute session, with Bottas lapping in 1m16.785s, 0.039s quicker than points leader Hamilton. 70th Anniversary Grand Prix winner Max Verstappen was third fastest for Red Bull, 0.939s slower than Bottas.

Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc and Sebastian Vettel were next up in FP1, with the latter seemingly much happier with his new SF1000 chassis after his recent struggles. Romain Grosjean was a surprise sixth fastest for Haas, ahead of the returning Sergio Perez (Racing Point) – who is now Covid-negative.

Read Also:

In the second session, held in warmer weather conditions, Hamilton set the pace with a time of 1m16.883s, a tenth away from what Bottas achieved earlier but 0.287s faster than the Finn in this period.

Verstappen was again third fastest, 0.821s off the pace, with Daniel Riccardo fourth quickest for Renault and also within a second of the Mercs. Grosjean was again rapid, fifth fastest ahead of Leclerc in FP2.

F1 Spanish Grand Prix Free Practice 1 results

Cla Driver Chassis Engine Laps Time Gap Interval km/h
1 Finland Valtteri Bottas Mercedes Mercedes 33 1'16.785     218.245
2 United Kingdom Lewis Hamilton Mercedes Mercedes 29 1'16.824 0.039 0.039 218.134
3 Netherlands Max Verstappen Red Bull Honda 26 1'17.724 0.939 0.900 215.609
4 Monaco Charles Leclerc Ferrari Ferrari 27 1'17.970 1.185 0.246 214.928
5 Germany Sebastian Vettel Ferrari Ferrari 27 1'17.981 1.196 0.011 214.898
6 France Romain Grosjean Haas Ferrari 29 1'18.291 1.506 0.310 214.047
7 Mexico Sergio Perez Racing Point Mercedes 31 1'18.471 1.686 0.180 213.556
8 Thailand Alex Albon Red Bull Honda 27 1'18.606 1.821 0.135 213.189
9 Denmark Kevin Magnussen Haas Ferrari 28 1'18.620 1.835 0.014 213.151
10 Canada Lance Stroll Racing Point Mercedes 31 1'18.643 1.858 0.023 213.089
11 Spain Carlos Sainz Jr. McLaren Renault 33 1'18.733 1.948 0.090 212.845
12 France Esteban Ocon Renault Renault 31 1'18.736 1.951 0.003 212.837
13 United Kingdom Lando Norris McLaren Renault 32 1'18.744 1.959 0.008 212.816
14 France Pierre Gasly AlphaTauri Honda 26 1'18.888 2.103 0.144 212.427
15 Italy Antonio Giovinazzi Alfa Romeo Ferrari 24 1'18.917 2.132 0.029 212.349
16 Finland Kimi Raikkonen Alfa Romeo Ferrari 24 1'18.981 2.196 0.064 212.177
17 Russian Federation Daniil Kvyat AlphaTauri Honda 21 1'19.145 2.360 0.164 211.737
18 Australia Daniel Ricciardo Renault Renault 31 1'19.230 2.445 0.085 211.510
19 Canada Nicholas Latifi Williams Mercedes 30 1'20.334 3.549 1.104 208.604
20 Israel Roy Nissany Williams Mercedes 25 1'20.664 3.879 0.330 207.750
View full results

F1 Spanish Grand Prix Free Practice 2 results

Cla Driver Chassis Engine Laps Time Gap Interval km/h
1 United Kingdom Lewis Hamilton Mercedes Mercedes 37 1'16.883     217.967
2 Finland Valtteri Bottas Mercedes Mercedes 38 1'17.170 0.287 0.287 217.156
3 Netherlands Max Verstappen Red Bull Honda 33 1'17.704 0.821 0.534 215.664
4 Australia Daniel Ricciardo Renault Renault 34 1'17.868 0.985 0.164 215.210
5 France Romain Grosjean Haas Ferrari 29 1'18.133 1.250 0.265 214.480
6 Monaco Charles Leclerc Ferrari Ferrari 35 1'18.147 1.264 0.014 214.442
7 Spain Carlos Sainz Jr. McLaren Renault 33 1'18.214 1.331 0.067 214.258
8 Mexico Sergio Perez Racing Point Mercedes 39 1'18.293 1.410 0.079 214.042
9 France Esteban Ocon Renault Renault 40 1'18.303 1.420 0.010 214.014
10 France Pierre Gasly AlphaTauri Honda 40 1'18.312 1.429 0.009 213.990
11 Canada Lance Stroll Racing Point Mercedes 39 1'18.357 1.474 0.045 213.867
12 Germany Sebastian Vettel Ferrari Ferrari 36 1'18.404 1.521 0.047 213.739
13 Thailand Alex Albon Red Bull Honda 35 1'18.491 1.608 0.087 213.502
14 United Kingdom Lando Norris McLaren Renault 38 1'18.506 1.623 0.015 213.461
15 Russian Federation Daniil Kvyat AlphaTauri Honda 39 1'18.642 1.759 0.136 213.092
16 Denmark Kevin Magnussen Haas Ferrari 36 1'18.761 1.878 0.119 212.770
17 Finland Kimi Raikkonen Alfa Romeo Ferrari 42 1'18.900 2.017 0.139 212.395
18 Italy Antonio Giovinazzi Alfa Romeo Ferrari 40 1'18.964 2.081 0.064 212.223
19 Canada Nicholas Latifi Williams Mercedes 32 1'19.155 2.272 0.191 211.711
20 United Kingdom George Russell Williams Mercedes 38 1'19.391 2.508 0.236 211.081
View full results
 

About this article

Series Formula 1
Event Spanish GP
Author Charles Bradley

