Formula 1
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Austrian GP
03 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Styrian GP
10 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Hungarian GP
17 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
British GP
31 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
70th Anniversary GP
07 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Spanish GP
14 Aug
FP3 in
18 Hours
:
18 Minutes
:
50 Seconds
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Belgian GP
28 Aug
FP1 in
13 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Italian GP
04 Sep
FP1 in
20 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Tuscany GP
11 Sep
Next event in
27 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Russian GP
25 Sep
FP1 in
41 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Eifel GP
09 Oct
Next event in
55 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Portuguese GP
23 Oct
Next event in
69 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Emilia-Romagna GP
31 Oct
Next event in
77 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
27 Nov
FP1 in
104 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous Next
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Wolff still weighing up future Mercedes F1 role

shares
comments
Wolff still weighing up future Mercedes F1 role
By:
Aug 14, 2020, 2:49 PM

Toto Wolff is yet to take any decision on what his future role with Mercedes' Formula 1 team will look like, but says discussions with the German manufacturer have been "positive".

Wolff has served as Mercedes' F1 team principal and head of motorsport since 2013, leading its charge to six consecutive F1 drivers' and constructors' world championship victories.

Wolff's existing contract with Mercedes expires at the end of the year, and talks between the two parties about their future together are currently ongoing.

It is understood that Wolff is considering what exact role he will hold in the future, potentially moving up to a more senior position that will hand day-to-day running of the team over to someone else, and allow him to cut back on attending as many races.

Wolff explained on Friday that he was in regular talks with Mercedes CEO Ola Kallenius about their future together, but saw no reason why he would not continue to work with the German marque.

"I really have enjoyed many years in F1 in that role, and the discussions that we are having are very good," Wolff said.

"I am happy that my relationship with Ola is probably as good as it can be, and we speak almost every day and there are many factors that make me want to stay in F1.

"On the other side, it takes a toll, and this plays into my under consideration.

"But as it stands there is no reason not to continue with Mercedes, and we will find out in which role."

Asked if it was possible he would no longer be team principal of Mercedes, Wolff replied: "This is down to the discussion between Ola and myself.

"We want to do the best for the team and continue to see the team prosper. And as I have said before, I really enjoy the role, and my plan is to continue.

"I enjoy what I do. I enjoy it mostly because I love to work with the people that are within the team.

"There is no better place for me to be in meeting room with the engineers, to sit in the garage and watch the great work that is happening around. I enjoy the battles that we have off track. I like to engage with our sponsors and partners.

"What that means for the future is a decision that I need to take together with my wife, and together with Ola.

"That doesn't mean I won't be around as a team principal or I won't be around in another role, but it's just that I'm thinking about it."

Six-time world champion Lewis Hamilton is also out of contract at the end of the year, and has said he would like clarity on Wolff's future before making a decision on his own plans.

"It's flattering that he says that it is dependent on what I do, but I think he doesn't need me," Wolff said. "He has a great team there that will always support him.

"But as I said before, I haven't taken the decision yet. These are discussions that are ongoing and that are positive and I enjoy them.

"I don't want to give you the spin that I'm leaving, because that's not the case.

"I'm in a moment of reflection, where Formula 1 is heading to, what is happening around the COVID case and also personal reasons that I said before.

"Susie [Wolff] is in a good place running a Formula E team and that means she's away a lot. I've been to God knows how many races, 120 Formula 1 races, in the last eight years.

"That is something we're thinking about."

Related video

2020 F1 Spanish GP full Friday practice results

Previous article

2020 F1 Spanish GP full Friday practice results

Next article

"Killer" Spanish heat tough on tyres, says Hamilton

"Killer" Spanish heat tough on tyres, says Hamilton
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Teams Mercedes Shop Now
Author Luke Smith

Trending Today

Spanish GP: Hamilton quickest from Bottas in FP2
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Practice report
1h

Spanish GP: Hamilton quickest from Bottas in FP2

Abiteboul "hardly breathing" while Alonso runs at Indy
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news
1h

Abiteboul "hardly breathing" while Alonso runs at Indy

Brown hits back at Szafnauer’s historic racing jibe
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news
2h

Brown hits back at Szafnauer’s historic racing jibe

Wolff still weighing up future Mercedes F1 role
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news
52m

Wolff still weighing up future Mercedes F1 role

Yamaha requests to unseal engines after early season issues
MotoGP MotoGP / Breaking news
2h

Yamaha requests to unseal engines after early season issues

Alonso shunts in Indy 500 practice
IndyCar IndyCar / Breaking news

Alonso shunts in Indy 500 practice

2020 F1 Spanish GP full Friday practice results
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Results
1h

2020 F1 Spanish GP full Friday practice results

FIA to clamp down on "reverse engineering" of F1 cars
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news
2h

FIA to clamp down on "reverse engineering" of F1 cars

Latest news

"Killer" Spanish heat tough on tyres, says Hamilton
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news
1m

"Killer" Spanish heat tough on tyres, says Hamilton

Wolff still weighing up future Mercedes F1 role
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news
52m

Wolff still weighing up future Mercedes F1 role

2020 F1 Spanish GP full Friday practice results
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Results
1h

2020 F1 Spanish GP full Friday practice results

Spanish GP: Hamilton quickest from Bottas in FP2
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Practice report
1h

Spanish GP: Hamilton quickest from Bottas in FP2

Trending

1
Formula 1

Spanish GP: Hamilton quickest from Bottas in FP2

1h
2
Formula 1

Abiteboul "hardly breathing" while Alonso runs at Indy

1h
3
Formula 1

Brown hits back at Szafnauer’s historic racing jibe

2h
4
Formula 1

Wolff still weighing up future Mercedes F1 role

52m
5
MotoGP

Yamaha requests to unseal engines after early season issues

2h

Latest videos

Why F1 2020 will be remembered as a golden year 06:28
Formula 1

Why F1 2020 will be remembered as a golden year

What Happened To F1's Blown Diffusers? 09:13
Formula 1

What Happened To F1's Blown Diffusers?

My Job in 60 Seconds | F1 Number One Mechanic of Mercedes-AMG F1 Team 01:00
Formula 1

My Job in 60 Seconds | F1 Number One Mechanic of Mercedes-AMG F1 Team

Blistering, Tyre Choices and More | 2020 70th Anniversary GP Mercedes AMG F1 Debrief 07:41
Formula 1

Blistering, Tyre Choices and More | 2020 70th Anniversary GP Mercedes AMG F1 Debrief

Grand Prix Greats – 70th Anniversary GP best photos 03:18
Formula 1

Grand Prix Greats – 70th Anniversary GP best photos

Latest news

"Killer" Spanish heat tough on tyres, says Hamilton
Formula 1

"Killer" Spanish heat tough on tyres, says Hamilton

Wolff still weighing up future Mercedes F1 role
Formula 1

Wolff still weighing up future Mercedes F1 role

2020 F1 Spanish GP full Friday practice results
Formula 1

2020 F1 Spanish GP full Friday practice results

Spanish GP: Hamilton quickest from Bottas in FP2
Formula 1

Spanish GP: Hamilton quickest from Bottas in FP2

Abiteboul "hardly breathing" while Alonso runs at Indy
Formula 1

Abiteboul "hardly breathing" while Alonso runs at Indy

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.