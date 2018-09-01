Sauber has corrected DRS "design flaw" after Ericsson shunt
FIA race director Charlie Whiting says that Sauber has addressed a "small design flaw" with its DRS that contributed to Marcus Ericsson's spectacular crash in FP2 at Monza on Friday.
Ericsson lost control at the end of the pit straight when his DRS did not close when it was supposed to, and team principal Fred Vasseur suggested that the glitch was related to an issue specifically related to the special Monza-spec wing that the team is running.
Whiting also dismissed suggestions from Carlos Sainz that DRS creates dangers.
"We've been through it with Sauber, and we know what happened," he said. "It was let's say a small design flaw, which they've corrected.
"But generally we don't have any concerns about DRS on high-speed circuits."
Whiting said the FIA was pleased with the way the Sauber withstood the spectacular accident.
"I thought it did a great job. When you look at the violence in that accident, the wheels all stayed on, which was a magnificent testament to the strength of those, and the strength of the whole car.
"The recent focus has been on the halo, but there have been so many improvements over the years to the strength of the chassis, with impact structures, wheel tethers as a good example, the height of the cockpit.
"All of those things came together to help Marcus yesterday."
Previous article
Pirelli faces competition for F1 tyre supply deal
Next article
FIA working on better-looking halo for 2021
About this article
|Series
|Formula 1
|Event
|Italian GP
|Teams
|Sauber
|Author
|Adam Cooper
|Article type
|Breaking news