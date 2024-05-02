All Series
Subscribe

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Motorsport prime

Discover premium content
Subscribe

Edition

Global
Formula 1

Sanchez joins Alpine as F1 technical director after McLaren exit

Ex-Ferrari engineer David Sanchez has joined Alpine's Formula 1 team as executive technical director, following his departure from McLaren after just three months in his role.

Jake Boxall-Legge
Jake Boxall-Legge
Upd:
David Sanchez, Alpine Executive Technical Director

Photo by: Alpine

Sanchez will report directly to team principal Bruno Famin in his new role, and will oversee the new three-pillar technical structure implemented at the Enstone team. 

This means that the technical directors of each pillar: Ciaron Pilbeam of performance, Joe Burnell of engineering, and David Wheater of aerodynamics, will all report to Sanchez.

Sanchez left his role at McLaren just one month ago, having joined the Woking team in January, after finding that the performance role that he had been brought in to occupy had changed in almost a year's gardening leave.

McLaren agreed to release the Frenchman to ensure he could find a more senior role, leading to Alpine securing his signature to help instigate a turnaround in fortunes.

“I am delighted to welcome David back to Enstone, where he started his career back in 2005. This is a key appointment to ensure we are optimising everything we do as a team and focusing on the right performance areas," said Famin.

"It is clear that the performance of the car and development path has not moved at a sufficient pace relative to our ambitions as a team. We look forward to welcoming David and working hard together to achieve the ultimate success.”

Sanchez added: “I’m excited by this challenge at Alpine. I’m looking forward to working at Enstone again, the place where I started my Formula 1 career. 

"This team has always had so many fantastic people involved and there is clearly so much potential to unlock. We have a big task ahead to improve on-track performance and it is this type of challenge that motivates me. 

"I’m very much ready to begin and look forward to working with the Enstone-Viry technical teams again with the sole aim of bringing regular success back to this great team.”

Alpine's switch to a three-pronged technical line-up, taking inspiration from McLaren's set-up, emerged after former technical chief Matt Harman and aerodynamicist Dirk de Beer both left the team following the launch of this year's A524 chassis.

Although the team elected to chase a new design concept with its new car, it emerged in pre-season testing overweight and lacking performance - resulting in poor results among the opening five races.

Read Also:

Be part of Motorsport community

Join the conversation

Share Or Save This Story

comments
Previous article Honda keen to continue Tsunoda F1 support beyond 2026
Next article The “peak grip” tyre secrets that are key to F1’s qualifying battle

Top Comments

There are no comments at the moment. Would you like to write one?
Jake Boxall-Legge
More from
Jake Boxall-Legge
F1 Chinese GP: Verstappen overcomes two safety cars to win from Norris

F1 Chinese GP: Verstappen overcomes two safety cars to win from Norris

Formula 1
Chinese GP
F1 Chinese GP: Verstappen overcomes two safety cars to win from Norris
F1 Chinese GP: Verstappen passes Hamilton to win first sprint of 2024

F1 Chinese GP: Verstappen passes Hamilton to win first sprint of 2024

Formula 1
Chinese GP
F1 Chinese GP: Verstappen passes Hamilton to win first sprint of 2024
Qatar Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023

Qatar Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Qatar GP
Qatar Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023
Alpine
More from
Alpine
How Alpine and Lamborghini are fighting to overcome similar issues in WEC

How Alpine and Lamborghini are fighting to overcome similar issues in WEC

WEC
How Alpine and Lamborghini are fighting to overcome similar issues in WEC
What Renault’s F1 struggles have exposed about works team failures

What Renault’s F1 struggles have exposed about works team failures

Formula 1
What Renault’s F1 struggles have exposed about works team failures
Why Alpine’s rigorous training camp yields telling insights into its juniors

Why Alpine’s rigorous training camp yields telling insights into its juniors

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Why Alpine’s rigorous training camp yields telling insights into its juniors

Latest news

Verstappen: Newey exit "not as dramatic as it seems" for Red Bull F1 team

Verstappen: Newey exit "not as dramatic as it seems" for Red Bull F1 team

F1 Formula 1
Miami GP
Verstappen: Newey exit "not as dramatic as it seems" for Red Bull F1 team
Ricciardo: No point in talking to unapologetic Stroll over China F1 clash

Ricciardo: No point in talking to unapologetic Stroll over China F1 clash

F1 Formula 1
Ricciardo: No point in talking to unapologetic Stroll over China F1 clash
Alonso wants to make sure "nothing else is happening" after latest F1 penalty

Alonso wants to make sure "nothing else is happening" after latest F1 penalty

F1 Formula 1
Miami GP
Alonso wants to make sure "nothing else is happening" after latest F1 penalty
Hamilton: Newey is number one person I want to work with in F1

Hamilton: Newey is number one person I want to work with in F1

F1 Formula 1
Miami GP
Hamilton: Newey is number one person I want to work with in F1

Prime

Discover prime content
How the wider motorsport world reacted to Senna’s death

How the wider motorsport world reacted to Senna’s death

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
How the wider motorsport world reacted to Senna’s death
How big a blow is Newey's exit to Red Bull?

How big a blow is Newey's exit to Red Bull?

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Miami GP
By Jonathan Noble
How big a blow is Newey's exit to Red Bull?
The Dallas F1 crash that demonstrated Senna's total self-belief

The Dallas F1 crash that demonstrated Senna's total self-belief

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
By GP Racing
The Dallas F1 crash that demonstrated Senna's total self-belief
No Verstappen domination without Imola 1994? How Senna's death is still influencing current F1

No Verstappen domination without Imola 1994? How Senna's death is still influencing current F1

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
By Alex Kalinauckas
No Verstappen domination without Imola 1994? How Senna's death is still influencing current F1
View more

Contact us

© 2024 Motorsport Network All rights reserved.

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Motorsport prime

Discover premium content
Subscribe

Edition

Global