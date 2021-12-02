Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs rewards
Download your apps
© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Vettel hosts women-only karting event in Saudi Arabia
Formula 1 / Saudi Arabia GP News

Sainz urges Jeddah marshals to "stay sharp" amid accident risks

By:

Carlos Sainz has cautioned that track officials in Saudi Arabia will have to “stay sharp” due to the potential for high-speed accidents on the new Jeddah Formula 1 track.

Sainz urges Jeddah marshals to "stay sharp" amid accident risks

The high average speeds and sequences of flat-out and blind corners mean that drivers will have little warning if there's an accident ahead.

With the circuit's characteristics in mind, Sainz said drivers will have to rely on track marshals and race control to react quickly to incidents. 

"Obviously, as a driver, you try not to think too much about this," said Sainz, when asked if he had any safety concerns by Motorsport.com.

"And you try not to focus on these kind of things, and rely fully on the FIA standards, that they normally pretty accurate and pretty good.

"The only thing that as drivers we've talked about is that if there's a crash in front of you, three seconds in front of you, we are doing above 250km/h in every corner, and there's not going to be time for us to react because there's a wall in between the crash and ourselves, we cannot see through walls.

"And this is maybe the only big point to raise with the FIA, just to stay sharp with yellow flags and safety cars, red flags, because, it's gonna be an interesting one."

AlphaTauri's Pierre Gasly agreed that marshals will have to be on the ball when conducting their duties. 

"I think we all know it, and we all thought about it," said Gasly. "And I think for the [marshals it will be important to be really fast and efficient to react, because wherever you shunt basically the car will bounce back on the track, and the average speed here is 250km/h.

"So it's gonna be a busy weekend for the guys, and hopefully they're gonna be on top of it."

Gasly also highlighted that the prospect of drivers impeding each other could be a concern during the course of the weekend.

In Baku the field were told to keep up a high speed through the fast last sector before starting their hot laps or when coming back to the pits, and the Frenchman believes that his colleagues will be sensible.

"The high speed you can't really slow down," he said. "So we'll have to use common sense between drivers, because it can be very dangerous.

"I've had the experience with Brendon [Hartley] in Baku, a very high speed section, coming into like a very slow car in blind corner is not something we should do.

"So I think it's just using common sense between us drivers. I think with the last long straight, you can create your gap at the end. This is okay. And the last straight is wide enough. But clearly before that we'll have to be quite careful."

Sainz reckons  that drivers should keep a good speed in the fast sections when not on a flying lap.

"Hopefully there's not too much," said the Spaniard. "There's no need to go too slow in all those high speed corners, because the speed differential can be huge here in a cool down lap. So yeah, let's see, could be quite an interesting one.

"But as I said, we need to rely on FIA safety measures and hope that they've done their homework correctly, because the track itself looks challenging, looks different. It looks a bit like a completely different circuit than we've been recently."

Circuit detail

Circuit detail

Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

Safety concerns aside, Sainz sees the nature of Jeddah as a positive move for F1.

"I think as a baseline F1 should have normal racetracks where they are fast tracks full of high speed corners where you can extract everything out of a F1 car, still be safe to do so but not gain an advantage by going out of the track. That is what happens in modern F1 tracks nowadays. 

Read Also:

"I think we as drivers were pretty clear this is what we want. This looks like an experiment of high speed circuit plus walls that we will need to see how it goes.

"It looks like the racing could be actually good fun. I just hope that everything obviously safe and that we don't have any surprises."

Tickets
shares
comments

Related video

Vettel hosts women-only karting event in Saudi Arabia
Previous article

Vettel hosts women-only karting event in Saudi Arabia
Load comments
Adam Cooper More from
Adam Cooper
How Frank Williams started his eponymous F1 team after Wolf split
Formula 1

How Frank Williams started his eponymous F1 team after Wolf split

How Pirelli’s F1 “Doggy” is helping drive tyre development
Formula 1

How Pirelli’s F1 “Doggy” is helping drive tyre development

How Schumacher's first year marked him out as F1's king in-waiting Prime
Formula 1

How Schumacher's first year marked him out as F1's king in-waiting

Latest news

Sainz urges Jeddah marshals to "stay sharp" amid accident risks
Formula 1 Formula 1

Sainz urges Jeddah marshals to "stay sharp" amid accident risks

Vettel hosts women-only karting event in Saudi Arabia
Formula 1 Formula 1

Vettel hosts women-only karting event in Saudi Arabia

Gasly: AlphaTauri now understands "worst performance" of F1 2021
Formula 1 Formula 1

Gasly: AlphaTauri now understands "worst performance" of F1 2021

Hamilton not 'comfortable' in Saudi Arabia amid human rights issues
Formula 1 Formula 1

Hamilton not 'comfortable' in Saudi Arabia amid human rights issues

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Why Norris doesn’t expect Mr Nice Guy praise for much longer Prime

Why Norris doesn’t expect Mr Nice Guy praise for much longer

Earning praise from rivals has been a welcome sign that Lando Norris is becoming established among Formula 1's elite. But the McLaren driver is confident that his team's upward curve can put him in the mix to contend for titles in the future, when he's hoping the compliments will be replaced by being deemed an equal adversary

Formula 1
7 h
What Ferrari still needs to improve to return to F1 title contention Prime

What Ferrari still needs to improve to return to F1 title contention

After a disastrous 2020 in which it slumped to sixth in the F1 constructors' standings, Ferrari has rebounded strongly and is on course to finish third - despite regulations that forced it to carryover much of its forgettable SF1000 machine. Yet while it can be pleased with its improvement, there are still steps it must make if 2022 is to yield a return to winning ways

Formula 1
8 h
How F1 teams and personnel react in pressurised situations Prime

How F1 teams and personnel react in pressurised situations

OPINION: The pressure is firmly on Red Bull and Mercedes as Formula 1 2021 embarks on its final double-header. How the respective teams deal with that will be a crucial factor in deciding the outcome of the drivers' and constructors' championships, as Motorsport.com's technical consultant and ex-McLaren F1 engineer Tim Wright explains.

Formula 1
Dec 1, 2021
How getting sacked from Benetton made Mercedes' Allison Prime

How getting sacked from Benetton made Mercedes' Allison

He’s had a hand in world championship-winning Formula 1 cars for Benetton, Renault and Mercedes, and was also a cog in the Schumacher-Ferrari axis. Having recently ‘moved upstairs’ as Mercedes chief technical officer, James Allison tells Stuart Codling about his career path and why being axed by Benetton was one of the best things that ever happened to him.

Formula 1
Nov 28, 2021
The remarkable qualities that propelled Kubica’s F1 comeback Prime

The remarkable qualities that propelled Kubica’s F1 comeback

It’s easy to look at Robert Kubica’s second Formula 1 career and feel a sense of sadness that he didn’t reach the heights for which he seemed destined. But as Ben Anderson discovered, performance and results are almost meaningless in this context – something more fundamental and incredible happened…

Formula 1
Nov 27, 2021
The humbling changes Ricciardo made to deliver for McLaren Prime

The humbling changes Ricciardo made to deliver for McLaren

From being lapped by his own teammate in Monaco to winning at Monza, it’s been a tumultuous first season at McLaren for Daniel Ricciardo. But, as he tells STUART CODLING, there’s more to the story of his turnaround than having a lovely summer holiday during Formula 1's summer break...

Formula 1
Nov 26, 2021
The potential benefits of losing the F1 constructors' title Prime

The potential benefits of losing the F1 constructors' title

As the battle continues to rage over the F1 2021 drivers' championship, teams up and down the grid are turning their attentions to the prize money attributed to each position in the constructors' standings. But F1's sliding scale rules governing wind tunnel and CFD use will soften the blow for those who miss out on the top places

Formula 1
Nov 25, 2021
The invisible enemy that's made Hamilton's title charge tougher Prime

The invisible enemy that's made Hamilton's title charge tougher

After winning his past few Formula 1 titles as a canter, Lewis Hamilton currently trails Max Verstappen by eight points heading into the final double-header of 2021. Although Red Bull has been his biggest on-track challenge, Hamilton feels that he has just as much to grapple with away from the circuit

Formula 1
Nov 24, 2021
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.