Formula 1
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
British GP
11 Jul
-
14 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
German GP
25 Jul
-
28 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Hungarian GP
01 Aug
-
04 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Belgian GP
29 Aug
-
01 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Italian GP
05 Sep
-
08 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Singapore GP
Tickets
19 Sep
-
22 Sep
FP1 in
11 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Russian GP
Tickets
26 Sep
-
29 Sep
FP1 in
18 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Japanese GP
Tickets
10 Oct
-
13 Oct
FP1 in
32 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Mexican GP
Tickets
24 Oct
-
27 Oct
FP1 in
46 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
United States GP
Tickets
31 Oct
-
03 Nov
FP1 in
53 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Brazilian GP
Tickets
14 Nov
-
17 Nov
FP1 in
67 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
Tickets
28 Nov
-
01 Dec
FP1 in
81 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous Next
Formula 1 / Italian GP / Breaking news

McLaren fined for Sainz's unsafe release at Monza

shares
comments
McLaren fined for Sainz's unsafe release at Monza
By:
Sep 8, 2019, 3:50 PM

The McLaren Formula 1 team has been fined €5000 for the unsafe release of Carlos Sainz during the Italian Grand Prix.

Sainz looked set for a sixth-place finish before he made his pitstop, during which the front right wheel was not attached properly, forcing the Spaniard to retire from the race just seconds later.

The stewards deemed the incident an unsafe release and thus fined McLaren, although they noted Sainz stopped the car as soon as he realised.

"The Stewards determined that the car was released in an unsafe condition in breach of Article 28.13 c) of the FIA Formula One Sporting Regulations," the stewards said. "We note that the driver stopped the car as soon as the problem with the right front wheel became evident."

Sainz labelled the pitstop a "bit of a disaster" after the race.

"It was a bit of everything," he said when asked to explain what had happened.

"The light turned green and I thought the car was ready to go, then [it] turned red again, we lifted the car again, they fitted the tyre again, we got the car down again and it looked like we were ready to go but then...

"It was all a bit of a disaster, but these things happen. We are all human and we can all make mistakes. Maybe there was something broken somewhere. We need to analyse, learn and improve."

Despite the disappointment, the McLaren driver felt that was no reason to blame the team, as he reckons strategy and pitstops have been one of its strongest points in other races.

"It's a shame, because sixth place looked more or less secured the ways things were going today," Sainz added.

"The Renaults were faster and [Red Bull driver Alexander] Albon couldn't pass me when he caught me with the soft tyre and I thought he would be faster with the mediums. I had some problems after the contact with Albon. We lost a piece at the back of the car and we were losing two or three tenths per lap.

"But everything was going well. Then came the pitstop and it was a bit of chaos and there was a bit of a misunderstanding and we couldn't make it.

"But the pitstops and the strategy have been very good this year. Today maybe we lost eight points because of it, but we've gained a lot more points thanks to strategy and pitstops this year than we we lost today, so it's time to analyse, to learn what we could have done better, but we don't need to be too sad."

Next article
Monza penalty leaves Vettel three points from race ban

Previous article

Monza penalty leaves Vettel three points from race ban

Next article

Verstappen says rivals "almost stood still" at start

Verstappen says rivals "almost stood still" at start
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Event Italian GP
Drivers Carlos Sainz
Teams McLaren Shop Now
Author Pablo Elizalde

Race hub

Italian GP

Italian GP

5 Sep - 8 Sep
Session Date
Local time
Your time
 Content
FP1 Fri 6 Sep
11:00
11:00
FP2 Fri 6 Sep
15:00
15:00
FP3 Sat 7 Sep
12:00
12:00
QU Sat 7 Sep
15:00
15:00
Race Sun 8 Sep
15:10
15:10
Latest results Standings

Trending

1
Formula 1

Monza penalty leaves Vettel three points from race ban

2h
2
Formula 1

Leclerc's defence "maybe over the line" - Wolff

53m
3
Formula 1

Leclerc: Verstappen lesson helped me beat Hamilton

1h
4
Formula 1

Verstappen's Rosberg comments made Hamilton "crack up"

5
Formula 1

Stroll "quite upset" with Vettel over Monza run-in

40m

Latest videos

The most important motorsport company you've never heard of (part 1) 14:05
Formula 1

The most important motorsport company you've never heard of (part 1)

Starting Grid for the Italian GP 00:56
Formula 1

Starting Grid for the Italian GP

Colombo on Enzo Ferrari 04:09
Formula 1

Colombo on Enzo Ferrari

Piola's Top Cars: Ferrari 640 02:36
Formula 1

Piola's Top Cars: Ferrari 640

Belgian GP tech updates 02:13
Formula 1

Belgian GP tech updates

Latest news

Stroll "quite upset" with Vettel over Monza run-in
F1

Stroll "quite upset" with Vettel over Monza run-in

Leclerc's defence "maybe over the line" - Wolff
F1

Leclerc's defence "maybe over the line" - Wolff

Gallery: All Ferrari wins at the Italian Grand Prix
F1

Gallery: All Ferrari wins at the Italian Grand Prix

Leclerc: Verstappen lesson helped me beat Hamilton
F1

Leclerc: Verstappen lesson helped me beat Hamilton

Verstappen says rivals "almost stood still" at start
F1

Verstappen says rivals "almost stood still" at start

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • MotoGP
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
19 Sep
Tickets
26 Sep
Tickets
10 Oct
Tickets
24 Oct
Tickets
31 Oct
Tickets
14 Nov
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

Motorsport.com

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.