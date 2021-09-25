Formula 1 Russian Grand Prix qualifying – Start time, how to watch, channel

Championship leader Max Verstappen will start the race from the back of the pack after Red Bull elected to fit a new Honda power train on his car.

This means the fight for pole position will be down to Mercedes pair Lewis Hamilton and Valtteri Bottas, and the second Red Bull of Sergio Perez.

Although Mercedes has won all seven races at Sochi since the circuit joined the F1 calendar in 2014, the German manufacturer doesn't have a perfect record when it comes to qualifying. Ferrari's Sebastian Vettel took pole position in the 2017 edition of the race, while his teammate Charles Leclerc topped qualifying at Sochi two years later.

What time does qualifying for the Russian Grand Prix start?

Qualifying for the Russian Grand Prix will begin at 15:00 local time (+3 GMT) at Sochi Autodrom. The three-part session will last approximately one hour.

Date : Saturday, September 25, 2021

: Saturday, September 25, 2021 Start time: 12:00 GMT / 13:00 BST / 14:00 CEST / 14:00 SAT / 15:00 EAT / 15:00 local time / 08:00 ET / 05:00 PT / 22:00 AEST / 21:00 JST / 17:30 IST

Can’t find your country or region in the list? Check the schedule page for the broadcast times in your local timezone.

2021 Formula 1 Russian Grand Prix session timings in different timezones

Session GMT BST CEST ET PT AEST JST IST FP1 08:30 09:30 10:30 04:30 01:30 18:30 17:30 14:00 FP2 12:00 13:00 14:00 08:00 05:00 22:00 21:00 17:30 FP3 09:00 10:00 11:00 05:00 02:00 19:00 18:00 14:30 Qualifying 12:00 13:00 14:00 08:00 05:00 22:00 21:00 17:30 Race 12:00 13:00 14:00 08:00 05:00 22:00 21:00 17:30

How can I watch qualifying?

Formula 1 is broadcast live in nearly every country around the world.

Europe:

Austria - Servus TV / ORF

Belgium - RTBF

Denmark - TV3 / TV3 Sport / Viasat

Finland - MTV

France - Canal+

Germany - Sky

Hungary - M4

Italy - Sky

Netherlands - Ziggo

Poland - Eleven Sports

Portugal - Eleven Sports

Spain - Movistar / DAZN

Sweden - Viasat

Switzerland - SRF / RSI / RTS

UK - Sky Sports F1

Americas:

USA - ESPN

Canada - RDS / TSN / Discovery Velocity

Latin America - Fox Sports / ESPN

Asia:

China - CCTV / Tencent / Guangdong TV

India - Star Sports

Japan - Fuji Television

Russia - Match TV

Turkey - S Sport

Rest of Asia - Fox Sports

Oceania:

Australia - Fox Sports / Network 10

New Zealand - Spark Sports

Africa:

Africa - SuperSport

Can I stream qualifying?

Viewers from selected countries can subscribe to F1 TV to stream qualifying on a device of their choice. Some local broadcasters such as Sky TV (UK), Movistar (Spain), Disney+ Hotstar (India) also offer their own on-demand service.

Live commentary

Motorsport.com will bring the latest updates from Sochi throughout the weekend, including live commentary during qualifying on Saturday.

