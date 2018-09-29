Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

All me
© 2018 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Global
Buy tickets Store
Previous Next
Formula 1 / Russian GP / Practice report

Russian GP: Hamilton tops FP3 as Mercedes dominates again

shares
comments
Russian GP: Hamilton tops FP3 as Mercedes dominates again
By: James Roberts
Sep 29, 2018, 10:10 AM

Lewis Hamilton exerted his dominance over the field with the fastest time for the final Formula 1 practice session for this weekend’s Russian Grand Prix.

Hamilton and his teammate Valtteri Bottas finished 1-2, while Ferrari was struggling for outright pace, with Sebastian Vettel third ahead of his teammate Kimi Raikkonen.

Vettel's best time was 0.600s off the quickest time set by Hamilton.

The pace of Mercedes and Hamilton in particular – 0.254s ahead of Bottas – bodes well for qualifying which takes place in Sochi later this afternoon.

Despite the Ferrari's setting the pace early on, Mercedes soon eclipsed them when both Bottas and Hamilton took to the track 20 minutes into the hour-long session.

Conditions in Sochi were sunnier than yesterday, with a maximum air temperature of 24 degrees C. Like Friday's two practice sessions, this morning's hour-long period was free of incident.

Vettel's session finished at the end of the pitlane as he was too late to make a second attempt to try a practice start and stopped his Ferrari just short of the red light.

When he exited the pits a few minutes earlier it was a close call as he came into the path of Daniel Ricciardo, who was driving to the right of the track.

Max Verstappen was fifth quickest in his Red Bull, despite having to abort his first flying lap when he ran wide on three occasions on the lap. He finished nearly half a second ahead of his teammate Ricciardo.

Finishing the session in an impressive seventh place - and best of the rest – was the Sauber of Charles Leclerc, one place ahead of Force India's Esteban Ocon.

Kevin Magnussen's Haas and the second Force India of Sergio Perez rounded out the top 10, the latter 1.8s off the outright pace of Hamilton across the 5.8km Sochi lap.

The two Renaults of Carlos Sainz and Nico Hulkenberg were 12th and 14th, with Pierre Gasly (Toro Rosso) and Romain Grosjean (Haas) splitting them - the latter had a minor spin at the final corner at the end of the session.

Cla Driver Chassis Engine Laps Time Gap
1 United Kingdom Lewis Hamilton  Mercedes Mercedes 13 1'33.067  
2 Finland Valtteri Bottas  Mercedes Mercedes 16 1'33.321 0.254
3 Germany Sebastian Vettel  Ferrari Ferrari 14 1'33.667 0.600
4 Finland Kimi Raikkonen  Ferrari Ferrari 11 1'33.688 0.621
5 Netherlands Max Verstappen  Red Bull TAG 11 1'33.937 0.870
6 Australia Daniel Ricciardo  Red Bull TAG 14 1'34.394 1.327
7 Monaco Charles Leclerc  Sauber Ferrari 15 1'34.628 1.561
8 France Esteban Ocon  Force India Mercedes 16 1'34.809 1.742
9 Denmark Kevin Magnussen  Haas Ferrari 15 1'34.820 1.753
10 Mexico Sergio Perez  Force India Mercedes 14 1'34.916 1.849
11 Spain Carlos Sainz Jr.  Renault Renault 13 1'34.988 1.921
12 France Pierre Gasly  Toro Rosso Honda 21 1'35.125 2.058
13 France Romain Grosjean  Haas Ferrari 18 1'35.185 2.118
14 Germany Nico Hulkenberg  Renault Renault 12 1'35.213 2.146
15 Sweden Marcus Ericsson  Sauber Ferrari 16 1'35.370 2.303
16 New Zealand Brendon Hartley  Toro Rosso Honda 22 1'36.033 2.966
17 Russian Federation Sergey Sirotkin  Williams Mercedes 16 1'36.071 3.004
18 Canada Lance Stroll  Williams Mercedes 20 1'36.274 3.207
19 Belgium Stoffel Vandoorne  McLaren Renault 14 1'36.597 3.530
20 Spain Fernando Alonso  McLaren Renault 21 1'36.992 3.925
Next Formula 1 article
Toro Rosso reverts to older-spec Honda for rest of Russian GP

Previous article

Toro Rosso reverts to older-spec Honda for rest of Russian GP

Next article

Wehrlein on "long list" of candidates for Toro Rosso seat

Wehrlein on "long list" of candidates for Toro Rosso seat
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Event Russian GP
Author James Roberts
Article type Practice report

Red zone: trending stories

Hamilton wants "not good for racing" Sochi reversed Russian GP
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Hamilton wants "not good for racing" Sochi reversed

7h ago
Horner surprised by Mercedes' handling of team orders Article
Formula 1

Horner surprised by Mercedes' handling of team orders

Strategy Report: How Mercedes is getting away with mistakes Article
Formula 1

Strategy Report: How Mercedes is getting away with mistakes

Latest videos
Did Mercedes rob us of a race in Russia? 06:42
Formula 1

Did Mercedes rob us of a race in Russia?

Newly proposed F1 qualifying format explained 01:27
Formula 1

Newly proposed F1 qualifying format explained

News in depth
Zandvoort would need
Formula 1

Zandvoort would need "minimal" changes for F1 return

Strategy Report: How Mercedes is getting away with mistakes
Formula 1

Strategy Report: How Mercedes is getting away with mistakes

Horner surprised by Mercedes' handling of team orders
Formula 1

Horner surprised by Mercedes' handling of team orders

© 2018 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.