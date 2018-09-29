Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

All me
© 2018 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Global
Buy tickets Store
Previous Next
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Wehrlein on "long list" of candidates for Toro Rosso seat

shares
comments
Wehrlein on
By: Adam Cooper
Sep 29, 2018, 10:34 AM

Red Bull motorsport boss Helmut Marko says Pascal Wehrlein is on a "long list" of candidates for the second Toro Rosso F1 team seat in 2019.

On Saturday, Daniil Kvyat was officially announced as Pierre Gasly's replacement at Toro Rosso, leaving the seat currently occupied by Brendon Hartley yet to be confirmed.

Wehrlein has ensured that he is a possible option for Toro Rosso by cutting his ties with Mercedes and making himself a free agent.

He is understood to have met Marko in Graz last week.

Marko admitted that Wehrlein's availability had made him a candidate.

"It's a different story now, yes," he told Motorsport.com. "We haven't made any decision. He's on a long list."

Red Bull boss Christian Horner has downplayed the possibility, however, suggesting that the German is already committed elsewhere.

"My understanding is he's off to do Formula E next year," he told Motorsport.com.

Asked if that might change if Wehrlein had an F1 offer, Horner said: "That's a discussion that we'll have internally.

"There are numerous options available. I think we've got plenty of time. I don't think we need to be in a rush."

Marko suggested that Esteban Ocon would be of interest if, like Wehrlein, he was a free of his Mercedes ties – something that Toto Wolff has made clear won't happen.

"If he's free from all contracts, we could discuss it," he told Sky F1. "I mean, all contracts. We have a seat, Mercedes doesn't have a seat."

Asked what Hartley had to do to keep his seat ,he said: "Beat Gasly. There's five races or six left."

Marko insisted that Mick Schumacher was not a possible candidate, despite his recent run of success in Euro F3.

"No, definitely not," said the Austrian. "I think it's too early for him. Let's see what happens in F2"

Next Formula 1 article
Russian GP: Hamilton tops FP3 as Mercedes dominates again

Previous article

Russian GP: Hamilton tops FP3 as Mercedes dominates again

Next article

Kvyat called Red Bull before Ricciardo exit news

Kvyat called Red Bull before Ricciardo exit news
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Drivers Pascal Wehrlein
Teams Toro Rosso Shop Now
Author Adam Cooper
Article type Breaking news

Red zone: trending stories

Hamilton wants "not good for racing" Sochi reversed Russian GP
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Hamilton wants "not good for racing" Sochi reversed

7h ago
Strategy Report: How Mercedes is getting away with mistakes Article
Formula 1

Strategy Report: How Mercedes is getting away with mistakes

Horner surprised by Mercedes' handling of team orders Article
Formula 1

Horner surprised by Mercedes' handling of team orders

Latest videos
Did Mercedes rob us of a race in Russia? 06:42
Formula 1

Did Mercedes rob us of a race in Russia?

Newly proposed F1 qualifying format explained 01:27
Formula 1

Newly proposed F1 qualifying format explained

Shop Our Store
Toro Rosso

Toro Rosso

Shop Now

News in depth
Zandvoort would need
Formula 1

Zandvoort would need "minimal" changes for F1 return

Strategy Report: How Mercedes is getting away with mistakes
Formula 1

Strategy Report: How Mercedes is getting away with mistakes

Horner surprised by Mercedes' handling of team orders
Formula 1

Horner surprised by Mercedes' handling of team orders

© 2018 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.