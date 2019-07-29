Formula 1
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Austrian GP
27 Jun
-
30 Jun
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
British GP
11 Jul
-
14 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
German GP
25 Jul
-
28 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Hungarian GP
01 Aug
-
04 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Belgian GP
Tickets
29 Aug
-
01 Sep
FP1 in
8 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Italian GP
Tickets
05 Sep
-
08 Sep
FP1 in
15 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Singapore GP
Tickets
19 Sep
-
22 Sep
FP1 in
29 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Russian GP
Tickets
26 Sep
-
29 Sep
FP1 in
36 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Japanese GP
Tickets
10 Oct
-
13 Oct
FP1 in
50 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Mexican GP
Tickets
24 Oct
-
27 Oct
FP1 in
64 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
United States GP
Tickets
31 Oct
-
03 Nov
FP1 in
71 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Brazilian GP
Tickets
14 Nov
-
17 Nov
FP1 in
85 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
Tickets
28 Nov
-
01 Dec
FP1 in
99 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous Next
Formula 1 / German GP / Breaking news

Russell says Williams "made wrong choice" with tyres

shares
comments
Russell says Williams "made wrong choice" with tyres
By:
Jul 29, 2019, 3:03 PM

George Russell feels his Williams team "made the wrong choice" with his tyre strategy during the German Grand Prix, admitting they threw away the chance of a much better result.

During the penultimate safety car period Russell occupied 13th position, ahead of Lance Stroll, who elected to pit for slicks as the safety car began its final lap on lap 45.

Stroll was immediately able to bring his tyres up to temperature on the restart and, after a flurry of pitstops as the field changed intermediate tyres for slicks, momentarily led the race.

Read Also:

The Racing Point driver managed fourth place as a result, and Russell felt that a similar result was possible had Williams granted him his request to stop at the same time as Stroll.

Russell went on to finish in 11th, while teammate Robert Kubica scored Williams' first point of the season up ahead, thanks to penalties for the two Alfa Romeo cars.

Asked how often he was on the wrong tyre during the race, Russell said: "Probably most of the race really! I wanted to start on the inter but we started on wets, we stayed out on the wets under the first safety car when we should have pitted to the inter.

"Then at the end of the race I wanted to box to go to the slick. For some reason we stayed out but I understand the position the team were in, probably why we chose to do that, and you know everyone is struggling to keep on the black stuff.

"We're not in a position to throw something away like that. We were ahead of Lance when he pitted under the safety car and we didn't, and he ended up coming out in second.

"So it proves we made the wrong choice."

Russell believes he should have been more "forceful" in telling Williams which tyres he wanted to fit.

"The car felt really poor in all conditions," he said. "The worst thing was we had the opportunity to go onto slicks under the last safety car when I was ahead of Lance.

"I wanted to pit, but I probably wasn't forceful enough to tell the team to pit for slicks. For some reason we decided to stay out and next thing, we're pitting one lap later and Lance is up to P2.

"So it could have been so much more."

Asked how challenging the race had been, he said: "It was extremely challenging, but I think it was from our own doing really.

"It was challenging for everyone but I mean, it just felt like driving on ice in all conditions. I probably had two laps in the whole 60-odd laps that there were that felt relatively decent.

"But every lap, every tyre compound and every part of the race it just felt very difficult to drive. So, it's probably the least satisfying race and weekend we've had all year."

Next article
German Grand Prix driver ratings

Previous article

German Grand Prix driver ratings

Next article

Leclerc: I put everything in the bin with crash

Leclerc: I put everything in the bin with crash
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Event German GP
Drivers George Russell
Teams Williams
Author Jake Boxall-Legge

Race hub

Belgian GP

Belgian GP

29 Aug - 1 Sep
FP1 Starts in
8 days
session date
Local time
Your time
 content
FP1 Fri 30 Aug
05:00
11:00
FP2 Fri 30 Aug
09:00
15:00
FP3 Sat 31 Aug
06:00
12:00
Q1 Sat 31 Aug
09:00
15:00
Race Sun 1 Sep
09:10
15:10
Latest results Standings

Trending

1
Formula 1

Ferrari: "Too much standardisation" in F1's 2021 plans

2
Formula 1

Honda chief says 2019 results will "encourage" F1 stay

3h
3
Formula 1

Stella, Fry "key" to McLaren resurgence, say team chiefs

Latest videos

How 'outstanding' Raikkonen has justified his place in F1 again 08:14
Formula 1

How 'outstanding' Raikkonen has justified his place in F1 again

Mark Webber 2011 testing at Jerez 02:25
Formula 1

Mark Webber 2011 testing at Jerez

Every Red Bull mid-season F1 driver change 06:36
Formula 1

Every Red Bull mid-season F1 driver change

The F1 drivers fighting to keep their seats for 2020 06:00
Formula 1

The F1 drivers fighting to keep their seats for 2020

Details of Williams's plan to fix its F1 woes 07:59
Formula 1

Details of Williams's plan to fix its F1 woes

Latest news

Red Bull’s ruthless history of mid-season F1 driver swaps
F1

Red Bull’s ruthless history of mid-season F1 driver swaps

Honda chief says 2019 results will "encourage" F1 stay
F1

Honda chief says 2019 results will "encourage" F1 stay

Debutant Correa joins Calderon for Alfa Romeo F1 test
F1

Debutant Correa joins Calderon for Alfa Romeo F1 test

The rivalry primed to save F1's post-Hamilton era
F1

The rivalry primed to save F1's post-Hamilton era

Stella, Fry "key" to McLaren resurgence, say team chiefs
F1

Stella, Fry "key" to McLaren resurgence, say team chiefs

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • MotoGP
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
29 Aug
Tickets
5 Sep
Tickets
19 Sep
Tickets
26 Sep
Tickets
10 Oct
Tickets
24 Oct
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

Motorsport.com

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.