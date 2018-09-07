Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

All me
© 2018 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Global
Buy tickets Store
Previous Next
Formula 1 / Italian GP / Breaking news

Russell turned down Monza F1 practice chance

shares
comments
Russell turned down Monza F1 practice chance
By: Scott Mitchell
Co-author: Jack Benyon
Sep 7, 2018, 10:08 AM

George Russell’s chances of gaining more Formula 1 experience this season are uncertain after turning down a Force India practice chance at Monza to focus on his F2 title bid.

Russell has tested for Mercedes and Force India this season and was due to make his first FP1 outing of the year with the latter’s replacement entry ahead of the Italian Grand Prix.

However, he is locked in a fierce F2 championship fight with McLaren protege Lando Norris and is unlikely to take part in a grand prix weekend until that is resolved. 

“I was meant to be driving in FP1 for Force India this weekend,” Russell told Motorsport.com. “In this tense title battle at the moment, we preferred to put more focus on F2 really.

“We did FP1 with Force India in Abu Dhabi last year [while Russell’s GP3 title was undecided] and still put it on pole afterwards, [so] I don’t think it would have affected me too much. 

“You can get so caught up in the F1 dream that you forget what your priorities are. Formula 2 is my priority.

“I don’t know if we’ll do another FP1 later in the season or not, but nevertheless I think Mercedes have my best interests at heart. I have full confidence they are doing everything in their means to secure my future in F1.”

There are two more F2 rounds this season, in support of the Russian and Abu Dhabi GPs, with Russell leading Norris by 22 points. 

Russell, who is also Mercedes’ reserve driver, will not have F2 duties on the five other remaining F1 weekends in Singapore, Japan, the United States, Mexico and Brazil. 

He said he did not know for certain if he would do FP1 later in this season but his argument for not pursuing his chance at Monza and Mercedes team boss Toto Wolff’s own comments suggests it is unlikely.

“That was his call actually,” said Wolff. “He thought doing FP1 once in an F1 car was quite a distraction. 

“I think it is a sensible call not to be too distracted from the limelight of F1 and would rather concentrate on the current job and this is F2.”

Russell’s F1 prospects for next season appear to have dimmed as a result of Force India’s collapse and revival as a new entry and the driver changes that has sparked.

Lance Stroll will move to Force India from Williams as his father Lawrence led the consortium behind the ‘new’ team, with Sergio Perez expected to remain on board as his teammate. 

That means Russell’s fellow Mercedes junior Esteban Ocon will be ousted, and finding him a seat to stay in F1 will take priority over Russell being promoted. 

Russell’s best shot appears to be with Williams, but there is mounting speculation that his F2 rival Artem Markelov could head there as part of an all-Russian line-up alongside Sergey Sirotkin. 

George Russell, ART Grand Prix

George Russell, ART Grand Prix

Photo by: FIA Formula 2

Next Formula 1 article
Toro Rosso won’t sign Ocon, says Horner

Previous article

Toro Rosso won’t sign Ocon, says Horner

Next article

FIA tells Ferrari to stop using camera cooling bag

FIA tells Ferrari to stop using camera cooling bag
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1 , FIA F2
Event Italian GP
Drivers George Russell
Teams Racing Point Force India
Author Scott Mitchell
Article type Breaking news

Red zone: trending stories

Hamilton wants "not good for racing" Sochi reversed Russian GP
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Hamilton wants "not good for racing" Sochi reversed

8h ago
Strategy Report: How Mercedes is getting away with mistakes Article
Formula 1

Strategy Report: How Mercedes is getting away with mistakes

Horner surprised by Mercedes' handling of team orders Article
Formula 1

Horner surprised by Mercedes' handling of team orders

Latest videos
Did Mercedes rob us of a race in Russia? 06:42
Formula 1

Did Mercedes rob us of a race in Russia?

Newly proposed F1 qualifying format explained 01:27
Formula 1

Newly proposed F1 qualifying format explained

News in depth
Zandvoort would need
Formula 1

Zandvoort would need "minimal" changes for F1 return

Strategy Report: How Mercedes is getting away with mistakes
Formula 1

Strategy Report: How Mercedes is getting away with mistakes

Horner surprised by Mercedes' handling of team orders
Formula 1

Horner surprised by Mercedes' handling of team orders

© 2018 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.